 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Training providers are in need of clarity and guidance

Details
Hits: 366

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Rachel Harrison, GPRS Recruitment

As specialist recruiters in the work-based learning and training sector, here at @GPRSrecruitment we are obviously keeping a close eye on the daily updates and changes within the broader education industry.

There’s no denying that it’s been a tough week for us all, from the announcements surrounding the closure of schools to the massive upheavals for training providers.

Chief Executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers Mark Dawes’ response is therefore very welcome, and I’m sure many of you in the sector were pleased to see the proposals he has put forward to government officials.

These include preparing for training periods being extended, and allowing a more flexible approach to off-the-job training.

Following the announcements earlier in the week that schools are closing after today, and GCSE and A level exams will not be going ahead in the summer, it’s important that similar questions are asked in the apprenticeship sector:

  • How will the coronavirus epidemic affect end point assessment?
  • Will learners’ timelines be affected?
  • How will training providers cope with a reduction in their monthly funding payments?

Fortunately for apprentices and those undertaking vocational qualifications, most training providers are continuing as normal with the majority of training staff able to deliver remotely, putting them in a slightly better position than their peers in academic education.

However, there are still lots of unknown factors, such as whether the gateway exercise can be carried out remotely and whether the functional skills assessment deadline can be moved – further issues which have been addressed in Mark Dawes’ proposal.

The disparity between the guidance and support offered so far to schools/colleges, and to private training providers, is representative of the wider problem faced by the training sector – academic institutions are often prioritised in terms of funding and promotion, leaving training providers feeling left behind. This is only being exacerbated at the moment, as many in the training sector have been left wondering what to tell their learners.

With the situation changing on a daily basis, all we can do is make sure we follow all updates, and hope that some of the proposed suggestions are implemented in order to give clarity to everyone in the sector, both training staff and learners.

We at GPRS will do all we can to keep everyone updated and to help everyone in the sector as much as possible, so that we can all come through this and help the sector thrive once again.

Advertisement

Ensuring the survival of the End Point Assessment system during the Covid-19 crisis
Sector News
#EPA - END POINT ASSESSMENT ACTIONS REQUIRED BY THE START OF NEXT WEEK
Capital City College Group moves thousands of learners to online teaching, learning and working
Sector News
Following Public Health Englandâ€™s guidance on social distancing anno
CompTIA certifications available anytime, anywhere, in response to COVID-19
Sector News
@CompTIA Preparing New Certification Exam Testing Options, Extends Exp

Rachel Harrison, GPRS Recruitment

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ensuring the survival of the End Point Assessment system during the Covid-19 crisis
Sector News
#EPA - END POINT ASSESSMENT ACTIONS REQUIRED BY THE START OF NEXT WEEK
Capital City College Group moves thousands of learners to online teaching, learning and working
Sector News
Following Public Health England’s guidance on social distancing anno
Plymouth’s ‘Feel Good’ shop signposts employability support and well-being services
Sector News
A ‘Feel Good’ shop in the centre of Plymouth has been proving popu
Culture Week broadened Barnsley College students' horizons
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege students developed their knowledge of other cultures
NEU calls for testing of education staff to be urgent priority of Government
Sector News
Today the @NEUnion calls for testing of education staff to be an urgen
Resonance is moving all open days online due to the coronavirus crisis
Sector News
#CoronaCrisis - A brand-new, state-of-the-art music institute opening
CompTIA certifications available anytime, anywhere, in response to COVID-19
Sector News
@CompTIA Preparing New Certification Exam Testing Options, Extends Exp
Leeds City College unveils new Chroma-Q Theatre
Sector News
@LeedsCityColl has unveiled its 200-seater Chroma-Q Theatre at Quarry
Free access to Global Vocational Skills' educational resources
Sector News
#KeepSafeStayHome - @i_GVS announces free access to educational resour
In challenging times, nature can lend a hand
Sector News
@findingnature @DerbyUni shares some helpful tips on how to cope with
Innovative business model helps schools address the crisis of staff absences
Sector News
NEW STAFF INSURANCE MODEL FIRST OF ITS KIND TO BE RECOGNISED BY @Educa
Covid-19 and skills training: Top three priorities for Training Providers
Sector News
In response to the #Coronavirus pandemic, The Association of Employmen

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Simon Ashworth
Simon Ashworth had a status update on Twitter 10 hours 41 minutes ago

@MaritimeSkills @AkehurstHeather @JenniferCouplan @NickLinford @JBelgutay Should be a no-brainer
View Original Tweet

Betty
Betty has published a new article: Keighley College reaches new level with new A Level provision 12 hours 54 minutes ago
Capital City College Group
Capital City College Group has published a new article: Capital City College Group moves thousands of learners to online teaching, learning and working 13 hours 43 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page