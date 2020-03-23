 
Barking & Dagenham College thanks Hotel chain for helping students

Staff at @BarkingCollege have sent their thanks to @HiltonHotels Canary Wharf, for its support of its students.  

The team at the Hilton have regularly provided fantastic days out for the College’s Barking site English for speakers of other languages (ESOL) students.

On the most recent visit the students were given a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes of the hotel, and the chance to meet and speak with the staff. 

The day included a talk from Olu Matesun, from the hotel’s Conference and Events team.  He spoke to the students of his personal life experiences and successes. The students were then taken on a tour of the hotels other departments, including catering and housekeeping.  At each stop the students met with staff who were able to offer advice and inspiration.

Jennifer Forster, ESOL Lecturer at the College said:

“The Hilton has gone above and beyond in providing our students with an experience they will never forget.  It really provides encouragement for our students that they can take with them when they start out in their careers.”

Jennifer continues: “Experiences like this, where students get to really see how their careers could develop and how others have made their dreams come true is a once in a life time thing.  We can’t thank Jessica Kelly, Director of Operations at the Hilton and her team enough for all their hard work and support of our students, especially Anton Trail, the hotel’s head chef, who has helped us for many years.

Plymouth University signs new drive to help nation through #Coronavirus crisis
Sector News
@PlymUni sign @C19Pledge to help the country pull through the #Covid_1
University research teams to recieve Â£20 million coronavirus research investment
Sector News
Trials of new #coronavirus vaccine among 6 projects to receive share o
Universities must pause unconditional offers for two weeks in student interest
Sector News
Universities Minister @MichelleDonelan is asking #HE providers not to

