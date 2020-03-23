Free webinars to support online learning in a time of crisis

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

#StayAtHomeSaveLives - Starting tomorrow (24 Mar) @E_T_Foundation is running a series of free, online #webinars to support colleagues across the Further Education #FE and #Training sector who due to the #Coronavirus Pandemic are now working from home to support students.

Four themed webinars will be available at different times on Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25:

Each webinar will last between 45 and 60 minutes and will be repeated to enable as many people as possible to participate.

Attendees will be pointed to free, bite-size training on The Education and Training Foundation's (ETF) Enhance Digital Teaching Platform to support further exploration of topics.

The supporting modules enable some exploration in advance of the training.

The ETF strongly advise participants to sign-up to the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform ahead of the webinars.

1. Delivery through a virtual classroom

Date: 24/03/2020 09:30 - 10:15, hosted by Sally Betts with Sarah Simons and Vikki Liogier

How can you make virtual classrooms work in practice?

This webinar will explore how tools that are commonly available in webinar software can be used to create different pedagogical approaches for online delivery.

Delivery through a virtual classroom, modules:

2. Adapting content quickly to deliver online

24/03/2020 14:00 - 14:45, hosted by Sally Betts with Sarah Simons and Vikki Liogier

How do we take a presentation (PPT) and quickly adapt it for online use?

This webinar will show how you can take a class presentation (PPT) and quickly adapt it for online use. The webinar will look at the inclusion of audio, video and the use of notes to help learners access all the extra information normally given in class.

It will also explore how to combine tools (Nearpod with Skype/Zoom or Teams) to make structured but interactive online sessions using a presentation as a starting point.

Adapting content quickly to deliver online, modules:

3. Supporting learners in VLEs

25/03/2020 09:30 - 10:30, hosted by Sally Betts with Alistair McNaught, Sarah Simons and Vikki Liogier

How do we support learners suddenly faced with learning independently online?

This webinar will look at tools that build a route through learning content and provide offline support to learners. The session will use Moodle to demonstrate features within a VLE to support online learning. The webinar will look at the use of tracking, conditional statements, glossaries and forum.

Supporting learners in VLEs, modules:

4. Engaging learners in VLEs

25/03/2020 12:00 - 13:00, hosted by Sally Betts with Sarah Simons and Vikki Liogier

How do we motivate and engage learners suddenly faced with learning independently online?

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @PlymUni sign @C19Pledge to help the country pull through the #Covid_1 Sector News Trials of new #coronavirus vaccine among 6 projects to receive share o Sector News Universities Minister @MichelleDonelan is asking #HE providers not to

This webinar will look at tools that can be used within a VLE help to motive and engage learners by adding collaborative activities and gamification. The session will use Moodle to demonstrate features within a VLE to support online learning. The webinar will look at the use of forums, wikis, quiz and badges.

Engaging learners in VLEs, modules:

Visit the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform to complete the supporting modules and discover the ETF's full suite of fully subsidised EdTech training available for teachers and trainers in the FE and Training sector.

@E_T_Foundation