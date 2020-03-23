 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Plymouth University signs new drive to help nation through #Coronavirus crisis

Details
Hits: 214
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
University of Plymouth
@PlymUni sign @C19Pledge to help the country pull through the #Covid_19 #coronacrisis
 

The University of Plymouth has joined businesses from across the UK in an initiative to help the country pull through the coronavirus crisis.

The C-19 Business Pledge encourages businesses to help their employees, customers and communities get through the immediate challenges posed by the virus, but also the challenges of recovery.

It has already received the backing of employers representing over 250,000 staff and students, including BP, Everton Football Club, National Grid, and several other UK universities.

Employers who sign up to the pledge commit to three main objectives:

  • To support their own employees throughout and beyond this challenging time. For example, this could include practical support and advice on financial security, mental health and personal wellbeing as well as reintegration back into work for those who have experienced an extended period away from the workplace;
  • To publish clear and simple advice for customers. Where possible they could have specialist teams dedicated to supporting customers if they are having problems, such as those facing repayment difficulties and vulnerable customers;
  • To do what they can to help communities in Britain through the epidemic. Over the coming months we are likely to see a sharp increase in isolation, loneliness, mental health and household financial issues in our communities across the country. There will be an increased need for communities to come together with practical support, such as food deliveries, collections and financial assistance for organisations that specialise in supporting vulnerable people.

 

Advertisement

Coronavirus job retention scheme could lead to 'worker resentment'
Sector News
The detail of the Governmentâ€™s new coronavirus job retention scheme,
University research teams to recieve Â£20 million coronavirus research investment
Sector News
Trials of new #coronavirus vaccine among 6 projects to receive share o
Universities must pause unconditional offers for two weeks in student interest
Sector News
Universities Minister @MichelleDonelan is asking #HE providers not to

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

New fund for creative talent in Leeds region
Sector News
@LeedsCityColl has launched a unique Arts Fund worth £50k to support
CompTIA Eliminates Fees for Online Learning on the Fundamentals of Information Technology
Sector News
Free @CompTIA CertMaster Learn for IT Fundamentals (ITF+) course CompT
Free webinars to support online learning in a time of crisis
Sector News
#StayAtHomeSaveLives - Starting tomorrow (24 Mar) @E_T_Foundation is r
Free science lessons from MEL Science
Sector News
@MEL_Science, a leading science education company, has launched free o
Coronavirus job retention scheme could lead to 'worker resentment'
Sector News
The detail of the Government’s new coronavirus job retention scheme,
University research teams to recieve £20 million coronavirus research investment
Sector News
Trials of new #coronavirus vaccine among 6 projects to receive share o
Universities must pause unconditional offers for two weeks in student interest
Sector News
Universities Minister @MichelleDonelan is asking #HE providers not to
Ministers encourage Universities To Support Further Education For Veterans
Sector News
Veterans are 10% less likely to have a degree than general members of
Barton Peveril Student Becomes Country's Youngest Town Councillor
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Franio Van Wyk has become th
Spotlight on Conal – Finalist in Sparks Apprentice of the Year 2020
Sector News
@S_ERC #Apprentice Conal McCrissican, from Downpatrick, has been named
FutureLearn and global partners launch expert resources to help public tackle COVID-19
Sector News
@FutureLearn, the leading social learning platform, has worked with it
Barking & Dagenham College thanks Hotel chain for helping students
Sector News
Staff at @BarkingCollege have sent their thanks to @HiltonHotels Canar

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page