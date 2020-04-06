 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Coronavirus (COVID-19): #apprenticeship programme response

Details
Hits: 1209

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

#UKlockdown #Coronavirus - Guidance for #apprentices, employers, training providers and assessment organisations in response to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This document sets out guidance for apprentices, employers, training providers and assessment organisations in response to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Documents

Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance for apprentices, employers, training providers, end-point assessment organisations and external quality assurance providers

HTML

Details

This is a difficult time for apprentices, employers and providers of apprenticeship training, assessment and external assurance. The government is committed to supporting apprentices, and employers continue to build the skills capabilities the country needs now and in the future.

The Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) is responding by taking steps to ensure that, wherever possible, apprentices can continue and complete their apprenticeship, despite any break they need to take as a result of COVID-19, and to support providers during this challenging time.

The support we are providing includes:

  • introducing flexibilities to allow furloughed apprentices to continue their training as long as it does not provide services to or generate revenue for their employer
  • encouraging training providers to deliver training to apprentices remotely, and via e-learning, as far as is practicable
  • allowing the modification of end-point assessment arrangements, including remote assessments wherever practicable and possible in order to maintain progress and achievement for apprentices
  • clarifying that apprentices ready for assessment, but who cannot be assessed due to COVID-19 issues, can have their end-point assessment rescheduled
  • apprentices whose gateway is delayed can have an extension to the assessment time frame
  • enabling employers and training providers to report and initiate a break in learning, where the interruption to learning due to COVID-19 is greater than 4 weeks
  • clarification on how to record breaks in learning so that funding is not unnecessarily disrupted
  • confirming that, where apprentices are made redundant, it is our ambition to find them alternative employment and continue their apprenticeship as quickly as possible and within 12 weeks

We are keeping the developing situation, and our guidance, under review and will continue updating this guidance as new information is available and/or the situation evolves.

Our information should be read alongside the government’s COVID-19 guidance and support for businesses, in particular the salary support for furloughed employees, which also applies to apprentices.

Read guidance from the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IFATE) on the delivery of assessment.

DfE coronavirus helpline

Telephone 0800 046 8687

If you have a query about coronavirus (COVID-19), relating to schools and other educational establishments in England contact our helpline. 

Lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and weekends 10am to 4pm.

Published 23 March 2020 
Last updated 6 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated with new information on continuing training and end point assessment for furloughed apprentices, and pausing new funding audits.

  2. First published.

CoronaVirus Helpline 750x570

DfE coronavirus helpline

Telephone 0800 046 8687

If you have a query about coronavirus (COVID-19), relating to schools and other educational establishments in England contact our helpline.

Lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and weekends 10am to 4pm.

Advertisement

City College Plymouth calls on school-leavers to join virtual open day
Sector News
@CityPlym is inviting prospective students to its first ever virtual o
Sipsmith to help Imperial College supply hand sanitiser to NHS
Sector News
Craft gin pioneers @Sipsmith will donate 3000L of alcohol to @Imperial
How COVID-19 is helping to widen the current skills gap
Sector News
The impact of #COVID_19 on the UKâ€™s education system is already astr

You may also be interested in these articles:

City College Plymouth calls on school-leavers to join virtual open day
Sector News
@CityPlym is inviting prospective students to its first ever virtual o
Sipsmith to help Imperial College supply hand sanitiser to NHS
Sector News
Craft gin pioneers @Sipsmith will donate 3000L of alcohol to @Imperial
5 careers that keep you learning
Sector News
It wouldn’t be unfair to suggest we’re all after something a littl
Coronavirus: Advice for Students Coping with Isolation
Sector News
#Coronavirus (COVID-19) has changed our lives in ways we could never h
Creating the Connected Campus
Sector News
@ArubaNetworks and @KHIPUNetworks work with leading Educational instit
NEU launches coronavirus advice site for parents and carers
Sector News
@NEUnion launches microsite providing advice for parents and carers Th
University of Edinburgh launches free COVID-19 critical care course for NHS staff
Sector News
@EdinburghUni’s MSc Critical Care team – in conjunction with the R
How COVID-19 is helping to widen the current skills gap
Sector News
The impact of #COVID_19 on the UK’s education system is already astr
How Has Coronavirus Changed University Education?
Sector News
#Coronavirus has changed university education for students across the
REC welcomes business rate discount for employment businesses but warns against continuing to charge apprenticeship levy on furloughed workers
Sector News
Time to protect jobsThe government has confirmed that employment busin
Toy cars part of innovative approach to learning at Warwick Trident College
Sector News
Learning about motor vehicles has become child’s play for students @
Principal of Barking & Dagenham College guarantees places for all students
Sector News
The Principal of @BarkingCollege has written to all students to let th

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sarah Smith
Sarah Smith has published a new article: Are University Students Justified in Refund Demands for Coronavirus Closures? 5 hours 42 minutes ago
Natasha Christou
Natasha Christou has published a new article: 5 careers that keep you learning 8 hours 8 minutes ago
Whatuni
Whatuni has published a new article: How Has Coronavirus Changed University Education? 8 hours 12 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4345)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page