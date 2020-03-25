Zoom lifts 40-minute limit for schools

In the midst of global school closures, video conferencing platform Zoom has announced the temporary lifting of the 40-minute meeting limit on free basic accounts for schools in many countries, including the UK, Canada & Germany, during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
This is in addition to the continued lift on the 40-minute limit on meetings with more than two participants in China.
With the free basic account, teachers will have access to unlimited meetings for up to 100 participants as well as take advantage of tools including screen sharing, breakout rooms, local recording, non-verbal feedback and white boarding.
In addition to lifting the 40-minute meeting limit, Zoom is offering additional resources and best practices for educational institutions including:
- Live daily training and webinars: These include sessions specifically highlighting Zoom Meetings for Education (Students & Educators), focusing on using Zoom Meetings as a classroom setting
- Recorded Multi-language training: Teachers can watch previously recorded sessions which are available in German, Japanese, Korean and English
Advertisement