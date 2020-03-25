 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Bespoke curriculum on offer at Staffordshire Sixth Form

Details
Hits: 309
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@TheHartSchool Sixth Form’s unique selling point is a bespoke curriculum

The Hart School in Rugeley has celebrated year-on-year successes since it became part of Creative Education Trust nine years ago.

And its Sixth Form is one of them.

Just one of its amazing, and unique, selling points is that each year it designs a bespoke A Level curriculum to what each individual Sixth Form intake wants to study.

It’s continually adapting and introducing new subjects and courses on the back of listening to its pupils, including a wide range of BTEQ vocational courses.

It’s also one of only a few Sixth Forms in the country to offer A Level Spanish and Dance.

This bespoke approach has seen the Sixth Form’s numbers grow each year since the school was created following the merger of Fair Oak and Hagley Park.

One of the top Sixth Form’s in the UK for progress

And, its exam results speak volumes, with students’ progress at the Penkridge Bank Road site being in the top 25% of all UK Sixth Forms.

Head of Sixth Form Ben Brennan said: “We’re incredibly proud of our Sixth Form where we treat all our students as adults.

“Creating a bespoke curriculum for our young men and women has been a phenomenal success in getting our students on the right path to their chosen careers.”

The Sixth Form also won high praise from Ofsted in 2018, from its “strong leadership” to its pupils making “outstanding university transition.”

Strong exam results

In 2018 its exam results improved for a fifth consecutive year, and in 2019 it recorded a 100% pass rate in vocational subjects, an average grade B in Maths, and a minimum grade C for all subjects.

Since making its first applications to Cambridge University in 2017, visits are now arranged for its students, who are also given opportunities to get involved in national competitions such as public speaking, essay writing and design projects.

Advertisement

Gower College Swansea celebrates medal winners
Sector News
23 students from Gower College Swansea have achieved medals as part of
Social distancing guidance
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/25/social-distancing-guidance/Soc
Private Training Providers: Some hints and tips on how to keep going â€¦
Sector News
The announcement from the government this week was immensely disappoin

You may also be interested in these articles:

Education Committee inquiry launch: The impact of COVID-19 on education
Sector News
@CommonsEd - The implications of the #coronavirus pandemic for the edu
Coleg yn dathlu medalwyr
Sector News
Mae 23 o fyfyrwyr Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi ennill medalau fel rhan oâ
Gower College Swansea celebrates medal winners
Sector News
23 students from Gower College Swansea have achieved medals as part of
Social distancing guidance
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/25/social-distancing-guidance/Soc
Private Training Providers: Some hints and tips on how to keep going â€¦
Sector News
The announcement from the government this week was immensely disappoin
Busuu Provides Free Online Language Classes for Students Affected By School Closures
Sector News
#KeepKidsLearning - @Busuu, one of the world's most popular language-l
Office for Students sets out slimmed down regulatory requirements during coronavirus pandemic EMBARGOED UNTIL 0001 ON THURSDAY 26 MARCH
Sector News
The Office for Students (OfS) is announcing today that it is refocusin
Zoom lifts 40-minute limit for schools
Sector News
In the midst of global school closures, video conferencing platform Zo
Coventry College's virtual bid to bring through next generation of emergency services workers
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - @CoventryCollege has launched its first ever virtua
AELP advice on providing training to furloughed apprentices
Sector News
@AELPUK advice on providing training to furloughed apprenticesWe have
Babbel offers students free language-learning amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Sector News
As schools and universities across the U.K. close, leading language le
Luminate Careers and Coaching are supporting students in an
Sector News
In these unprecedented times, it really does feel like as careers advi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page