Gower College Swansea celebrates medal winners

23 students from Gower College Swansea have achieved medals as part of the recent set of SkillsCompetitionWales events.

SkillsCompetitionWales consists of a series of local skills competitions, aligned to WorldSkills and the needs of the Welsh economy, funded by Welsh Government and run by a dedicated network of colleges, work-based learning providers and employer-led organisations.

“This is a fantastic result for our students and a very impressive medal haul for Gower College Swansea,” says Principal Mark Jones. “These students worked really hard to prepare for their SkillsCompetitionWales events and I’m delighted that their display of vocational skills and talent has been so richly rewarded by the judging panel.”

“There is so much to be proud of here, from the fact we took home more Gold medals than any other College – in 10 different categories - to the sheer range of the curriculum areas that have supported these competitions. This high quality of performance from our vocational students truly complements the achievements of our A Level students and demonstrates the high level of consistent excellent performance right across the College.

“My congratulations and thanks to everyone involved – the students and the staff. What an outstanding achievement!”

Gold:

David Kennedy - Industrial Electronics

Llewellyn Bowmer - Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Services

Connor Trehar - Restaurant Services

Megan Tucker - Beauty Therapy Practitioner (Body)

Karolis Lisauskas - IT

Alannah Thorne - Digital Video Production

Jasmine Eagles - Popular Music

Dylan Hodges - Popular Music

Alexa Jones-Young - Popular Music

Matthew Thirwell - Popular Music

Eleri Van Block - Popular Music

Wiktoria Gebka - Fashion Technology

Leah Jones - Visual Merchandising

Callum East - Inclusive Skills: Media

Nathan Phillips - Inclusive Skills: Media

Silver:

William Sabatia - Carpentry

Marcus Drennan - Industrial Electronics

James Frew - IT Network Security

Bronze:

Erin Doek - Forensic Science

Leon Harris - Forensic Science

Nathan Akerman - IT Network Security

Joshua James - Coding Skills

Laurie Pennock - Graphic Design

