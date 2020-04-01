 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Live Online courses launched to support learning during the Coronavirus pandemic

Details
Hits: 353
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@BritSafe launch Live Online courses to support learning during the #Coronavirus pandemic

“There’s nothing to stop you learning from home – and staying safe” says British Safety Council

The British Safety Council has developed a series of Live Online courses to help remote workers continue their health, safety and environmental training and learning as the nation changes its working habits to meet the threat of Coronavirus.

The courses will be delivered live online by the same tutors who deliver British Safety Council face-to-face training. Students connect to the courses remotely using a PC, laptop or tablet and download the relevant software in advance to access a platform where they can see and interact with the tutor and with each other throughout the course. 

Speaking from his home office this morning the Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council said:

“There are many positive as well as challenging aspects of remote working and we want to ensure that as many people as possible still have access to the health, safety and environmental training that they need.

“At the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis the British Safety Council launched a series free online resources to help employers and employees adapt to new ways of working and the feedback we received has been very positive.  Live Online now takes that one step further, for people that want structured support from a tutor without having to be in a classroom. Unlike other providers our tutors are on hand throughout the course to help and advice.

Mike Robinson went on to say:

“The British Safety Council believes that no one should be injured or made ill through their work. It is at times like this that true innovation in health, safety and wellbeing can happen. Live Online is a radical new way for anyone interested in these areas to learn.”

Links: https://www.britsafe.org/training-and-learning/how-can-i-study/live-online/ 

The Courses available Live Online by the British Safety Council are:

  • IOSH Managing Safely
  • IOSH Working Safely
  • NEBOSH National Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety
  • NEBOSH National General Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety
  • NEBOSH National Certificate in Fire Safety and Risk Management
  • NEBOSH National Certificate in Construction Health and Safety
  • NEBOSH HSE Introduction to Incident Investigation
  • IEMA Foundation Certificate in Environmental Management
  • Health and Safety for Directors and Senior Managers
  • Mental Health: Start the Conversation
  • Mental Health: Manage the Conversation

 

 

Advertisement

Why Students Should be More Aware of Where They Want to Study
Sector News
Every course and every university will usually set forward a number of
South Staffordshire College are finalists at The School Leaver Awards
Sector News
@southstaffs are delighted to be a finalist in the 2020 @_SchoolLeaver
Llandarcy Academy of Sport to become Field Hospital with up to 340 beds to help fight #Coronavirus
Sector News
@NPTCGroup Llandarcy Academy of Sport to become Field Hospital with 34

You may also be interested in these articles:

Why Students Should be More Aware of Where They Want to Study
Sector News
Every course and every university will usually set forward a number of
South Staffordshire College are finalists at The School Leaver Awards
Sector News
@southstaffs are delighted to be a finalist in the 2020 @_SchoolLeaver
Llandarcy Academy of Sport to become Field Hospital with up to 340 beds to help fight #Coronavirus
Sector News
@NPTCGroup Llandarcy Academy of Sport to become Field Hospital with 34
Working in Welsh – NPTC Group of Colleges Wins Top Award
Sector News
@NPTCGroup has been awarded the highly prestigious ‘Work Welsh Award
Dancing to a New Beat... to beat Coronavirus
Sector News
As @NPTCGroup temporarily moved to online learning last week, staff an
How Coventry College Rugby Academy is tackling Covid-19 crisis
Sector News
The Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the lives of every athlete in t
ESFA Update for colleges, local authorities and further education providers
Sector News
Latest information and actions from @ESFAgov for colleges, local autho
Free School Meals
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/31/free-school-meals/Free School
Imperial College students provide over 350 free meals to NHS staff
Sector News
@ImperialCollege students Suraj Joshi and Jagruti Gohil are bringing t
Taking Teaching Further Round 3 registrations open for all providers
Sector News
Taking Teaching Further Round 3 registrations open for all providers @
Alumni offer virtual support to keep inspiring students during the coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Britain urged, ‘Offer online support to schools.’The national educ
Business leaders seek to hire new staff despite COVID-19 concerns
Sector News
A poll by @ImperialCollege Business School shows that companies intend

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4325)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page