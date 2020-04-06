 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

University of Edinburgh launches free COVID-19 critical care course for NHS staff

Details
Hits: 324
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
@EdinburghUni’s MSc Critical Care team – in conjunction with the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh @RCPEdin – has launched a free online training and education hub called ‘COVID-19 Critical Care: Understanding and Application’, available to join now on leading social learning platform, FutureLearn.com.

The University of Edinburgh continues to support the frontline fight against the coronavirus pandemic by making a selection of its course materials available to NHS staff through this hub. The initiative is aimed at equipping clinical staff or healthcare providers with the tools to combat the virus and save lives.

The free resource has been designed to support frontline healthcare providers across the world, some of whom may be treating critically ill patients for the first time. It is also available to clinicians who are caring for the critically ill after time away from the frontline, and provides access to professional knowledge and expertise covering routine critical care activities, as well as COVID-19 specific education. The course also provides practical tools for self-care and staff wellbeing.

Dr Graham Nimmo, Programme Director of MSc Critical Care, said:

“Critical care focuses on the patient, their family, and the staff who look after them. As learners and teachers, it is our privilege to create a community of learning with the common goal of improving patient care and outcome whilst supporting staff. These are the principles upon which our MSc Critical Care programme is based. This resource is entirely open access and we hope that it will benefit staff in our NHS and beyond.”

Helen Fuller, Global Healthcare Lead at FutureLearn, said:

“Healthcare professionals across the world are operating in unprecedented times, therefore it is crucial that they have access to the necessary information and support in order to provide the best care for their patients and for themselves. At FutureLearn we’re working at speed with our global network of expert partners, including the University of Edinburgh, to ensure that healthcare workers at the front line have the information they need to combat the pandemic.”

Advertisement

City College Plymouth calls on school-leavers to join virtual open day
Sector News
@CityPlym is inviting prospective students to its first ever virtual o
Sipsmith to help Imperial College supply hand sanitiser to NHS
Sector News
Craft gin pioneers @Sipsmith will donate 3000L of alcohol to @Imperial
How COVID-19 is helping to widen the current skills gap
Sector News
The impact of #COVID_19 on the UKâ€™s education system is already astr

The ‘COVID-19 Critical Care: Understanding and Application’ course has been created in response to the COVID-19 emergency and does not correspond to the classic structure of a FutureLearn course. Learners will not receive a certificate upon completion, and do not have to follow the week by week approach. Instead, they will be able to select the materials that are most relevant to their work. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

City College Plymouth calls on school-leavers to join virtual open day
Sector News
@CityPlym is inviting prospective students to its first ever virtual o
Sipsmith to help Imperial College supply hand sanitiser to NHS
Sector News
Craft gin pioneers @Sipsmith will donate 3000L of alcohol to @Imperial
5 careers that keep you learning
Sector News
It wouldn’t be unfair to suggest we’re all after something a littl
Coronavirus: Advice for Students Coping with Isolation
Sector News
#Coronavirus (COVID-19) has changed our lives in ways we could never h
Creating the Connected Campus
Sector News
@ArubaNetworks and @KHIPUNetworks work with leading Educational instit
NEU launches coronavirus advice site for parents and carers
Sector News
@NEUnion launches microsite providing advice for parents and carers Th
How COVID-19 is helping to widen the current skills gap
Sector News
The impact of #COVID_19 on the UK’s education system is already astr
How Has Coronavirus Changed University Education?
Sector News
#Coronavirus has changed university education for students across the
REC welcomes business rate discount for employment businesses but warns against continuing to charge apprenticeship levy on furloughed workers
Sector News
Time to protect jobsThe government has confirmed that employment busin
Toy cars part of innovative approach to learning at Warwick Trident College
Sector News
Learning about motor vehicles has become child’s play for students @
Free School Meals to be extended over the Easter Holidays
Sector News
Government extension of Free School Meals over the Easter Holiday Comm
Principal of Barking & Dagenham College guarantees places for all students
Sector News
The Principal of @BarkingCollege has written to all students to let th

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sarah Smith
Sarah Smith has published a new article: Are University Students Justified in Refund Demands for Coronavirus Closures? 5 hours 43 minutes ago
Natasha Christou
Natasha Christou has published a new article: 5 careers that keep you learning 8 hours 9 minutes ago
Whatuni
Whatuni has published a new article: How Has Coronavirus Changed University Education? 8 hours 13 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4345)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page