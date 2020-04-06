How COVID-19 is helping to widen the current skills gap

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

The impact of #COVID_19 on the UK’s education system is already astronomical, but a critical part of the ecosystem is being ignored by the media and governments alike: #Apprenticeships

What needs to be done to protect these key members of the workforce?

Ben Hansford, who worked for the government’s Skills Funding Agency for just under a decade and now heads up apprenticeships at Firebrand Training, believes the government needs to take urgent action to protect apprentices and apprenticeships, not only higher education, or risk worsening the current skills crisis:

The coronavirus has hit the apprenticeship industry like a steam train. Hundreds of thousands of apprentices have been affected, even more so than university students, because the most important aspect of this form of education is that learners gain practical, real-world experience. This is currently impossible.

Not only are individuals suffering, but the sector’s long-term prognosis looks challenging as the support that the government has extended to higher education was not offered to independent training providers who currently deliver 70% of apprenticeships.

Independent apprenticeship providers are helping to deliver vital training to the next generation of workers and are crucial in ensuring that the current skills shortage is tackled, but the lack of government has put this at risk. With little to no funding support, these training providers will be left no option than to furlough their staff, leaving thousands of apprentices without support and training.

The government must re-evaluate its position on independent training providers if it intends to have a productive workforce when businesses once again swing open their doors and life returns to a sense of normality after COVID-19. Apprenticeships are just as important as higher education in providing the UK workforce with key skills and it’s time to see the government recognise this.

While attention is focused, rightly so, on the present needs to combat this virus, we must not forget about the future or the potentially extreme long-term ramifications of COVID-19 on the workforce and wider economy.

Ben Hansford, Managing Director - Apprenticeships, Firebrand

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @CityPlym is inviting prospective students to its first ever virtual o Sector News Craft gin pioneers @Sipsmith will donate 3000L of alcohol to @Imperial Sector News @EdinburghUniâ€™s MSc Critical Care team â€“ in conjunction with the R