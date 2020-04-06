City College Plymouth calls on school-leavers to join virtual open day

@CityPlym is inviting prospective students to its first ever virtual open day

Aimed at 15 to 18-year-olds, the event is being organised in place of the College’s annual spring Open Day, which has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With the College closed to all apart from children of key workers, students with an Education, Health and Care Plan, and those with an assigned social worker, staff have developed the virtual open day as a way to enable school-leavers to explore all of their post-16 options using the Zoom video platform.

The virtual open day will take place on Saturday 25 April, with interactive subject talks scheduled to take place throughout the day (please see table below). These 30-minute sessions are open to anyone thinking about applying to the College for a full-time course or Apprenticeship, but places are limited so registration is required.

Jo Lacy, Marketing and Student Recruitment Officer, said:

“There’s a lot going on in the world right now, but, we can’t overlook the necessity for those who are leaving school this year - and who haven’t sorted a place for September - to take the vital next steps to securing their place at College.

“Their future is still important to us, and we want to let all potential students know that applications for September are being accepted and that staff are on-hand to answer queries about the various courses offered at City College Plymouth.”

Interested parties do not need a Zoom account to join one of the online talks: those who register will be sent an invitation via e-mail, which will enable them to securely log-in and join the College. It really is as easy as one click from their laptop, desktop, tablet or mobile.

Last week, the College was named as the best provider in the South West and second in the UK for Apprenticeships and courses for 16-18 year olds in the Government’s National Achievement Rates Table for the fourth year running.

To sign up for this event, visit the College’s website and complete the online form.

Event schedule:

10.00am Childcare, Health & Social Care

10.45am Sport & Public Services

11.30am Catering, Hospitality, Travel & Tourism

12.45pm Science

1.30pm Construction

2.15pm Automotive, Engineering & Marine

3.00pm Hair & Beauty

3.45pm Performing Arts, Dance, Music & Live Events

4.30pm Games Development & Computing

5.15pm Business & Media