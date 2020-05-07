Newcastle College Day Nursery Awarded Outstanding Rating by Ofsted

@NCLCollege Day Nursery has been rated ‘Outstanding’ following an Ofsted inspection earlier this year.

The nursery passed the inspection with flying colours as all categories, from the quality of education and personal development, to behaviour and attitudes, leadership, and management, were graded outstanding.

The college was praised for having a ‘vital, significant, and positive’ impact on the young people in its care, while the inspector noted from parents using the nursery that nursery staff had made a big difference to the lives of asylum seekers and parents with refugee status.

"This is a fantastic result," said Barbara King, Vice-Principal of Newcastle College. "It is thanks to the hard work of Day Nursery Manager Jackie Czerwinski and all of the team within the nursery.

“Congratulations and well done to all of the team for the efforts they make every day to enrich the lives of the young people in their care."

The Ofsted report made no recommendations for improvement and reported that ‘the manager and her team work incredibly hard to create a stimulating and welcoming environment to inspire children’s curiosity and exploration.’

For more information on Newcastle College, visit https://www.ncl-coll.ac.uk/

