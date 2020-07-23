 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Tim Jackson retires as Principal and Chief Executive of Sparsholt College Group

Details
Hits: 313
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Tim Jackson

Tim Jackson retires as Principal and Chief Executive of @Sparsholt_Coll

After 22 years as Principal and Chief Executive of Sparsholt College Group, 34 years at Sparsholt College and 38 in Further Education in total Tim Jackson will begin a new stage in his career this summer. Julie Milburn who has been Principal Designate for over a year will take up the Principalship on 1 August.

Tim has been a member of staff at Sparsholt College since 1986 when he was recruited from his previous position teaching agriculture at Warwickshire College of Agriculture to become a tutor and course manager for the Diploma in Agriculture. After progressing to various Management positions, including Head of Faculty and Vice Principal, Tim accepted the position of Principal in 1998 which coincided with a period of considerable course expansion and building projects at the college, with an Outstanding designation being awarded by Ofsted during Tim’s early term of Principalship.

In 2007, Tim spearheaded a merger of Sparsholt College with Andover College. The merger is one of only a very few in Further Education which have been successful over such a sustained period. Tim comments that, whilst agriculture and the huge diversity of other plant and animal science-based subjects are very much his personal interest, one of his proudest achievements has been re-establishing a very high quality Sixth Form and Technical curriculum at Andover College which saw its student enrolments double and the college now going from strength to strength with its very personalised approach and high performing team. 

Neil Hopkins, Chair of the Board of Governors, remarks on Tim’s national reputation gained for championing Further Education and, in particular, its land and environmental sector and his commitment to inspiring students from all backgrounds to recognise and achieve their full potential.

Neil says, “I see at close hand just how much time, energy and dedication Tim has put into his role at Sparsholt & Andover. He has a national reputation, far beyond Hampshire, and is rightly seen as one of the foremost leaders of Further Education in this country. His leadership and his vision for the college have been, quite simply, excellent.  Many, many students past and present owe him a great debt.” 

During his career, Sparsholt’s campus has seen the expansion of state-of-the-art land-based facilities, including rebuilding much of the college farm which provides applied learning and work place simulation on technically high performing enterprises, the Aquatic Research and Conservation Centre, the Salmonid Rearing and Trials Centre, the Motor Vehicle Engineering Centre, the Sir Mark Todd Rider Performance Studio with Racewood Simulator, the Indoor Rifle Range in addition to a 100m Full Bore Outdoor Rifle Range (opened in 2019) and the Game and Wildlife Centre. A new Technology and Future Skills Centre also opened on the Andover campus in 2016.

Advertisement

Be Inspired 2020 â€“ event set to give a voice to care experienced young people
Sector News
@Be_Inspired_UK with @AshleyJBaptiste - CARE experienced young people
Capital City College Group Launches #Laptops4Learners to help disadvantaged students get online
Sector News
#Laptops4Learners @CapitalCityCG, @CitynIslington, @WestKing & @Co
Havant & South Downs College has an extensive and growing Music offering
Sector News
For students interested in all aspects of the music industry, @Be_HSDC

Under Tim’s leadership Sparsholt College’s largest course area to date, the Animal & Zoo management department, based in the Animal Management Centre, was launched. Tim oversaw the establishment of the country’s first nationally recognised zoo keeping qualification, the Diploma in the Management of Zoo and Aquarium Animals (DMZAA), developed in collaboration with the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA), and in 2018 the National Zoo Academy. This legacy continues to grow, with current redevelopment of a £2 million Animal Health and Welfare Research Centre underway on the Sparsholt campus.

Higher Education has been offered at Sparsholt since the late 1970s, and under Tim’s leadership Sparsholt has established itself as one of the top land-based universities in the country, with University Centre Sparsholt recognised for its high quality teaching, specialist links to the industry and level of employability students gain – achieving Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) Gold in June 2018 by the Office for Students (OfS).

Tim commented “I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of a college which is comprised of employers and businesses, who are so supportive and my colleagues who I have had the privilege to lead and who, through their dedication, innovation and passion, inspire and support our students to transform their own lives and go directly into great careers or higher study. 

Before his career at Sparsholt, Tim’s background as an Applied Biology graduate and work with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food provided a grounding in applied agriculture before training and qualifying with a Post Graduate Certificate to teach in Further Education.

Tim has received many plaudits for his dedication and innovation in land-based education and was presented by Winchester City Council with the Millennium Egg in 2013 in recognition of an outstanding contribution to the economy of the Winchester District and, most recently, presented with the Outstanding Contribution to Education Award at the Hampshire Education Awards 2019. In 2006, Tim declined to accept an OBE, declaring he did not feel he’d done enough at that time to warrant such recognition. 

Alongside his career at Sparsholt College, Tim is also the founding Chairman and now Board member of Landex (Land Based Colleges and Universities Aspiring to Excellence), the Chairman of the Hampshire Principals’ Group and a Fellow of the Royal Agricultural Societies and past President of New Forest Show. Tim has also been a Board member of the EM3 LEP (Local Enterprise Partnership).

Stepping into the role of Principal and Chief Executive of Sparsholt College Group, Julie Milburn has been understudying Tim since 2018. She says: “I have had the privilege of working alongside Tim for the past two years and observed first-hand his outstanding approach to leading such a diverse organisation with great success.”

“His levels of energy and high expectations, set for both staff and students, has been an inspiration to us all and the Senior Leadership Team look forward to maintaining this continuous pursuit for excellence that Tim has embedded within the fabric of this College.”

From everyone at Sparsholt College Group, we wish Tim the best in his next endeavours.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Be Inspired 2020 – event set to give a voice to care experienced young people
Sector News
@Be_Inspired_UK with @AshleyJBaptiste - CARE experienced young people
Capital City College Group Launches #Laptops4Learners to help disadvantaged students get online
Sector News
#Laptops4Learners @CapitalCityCG, @CitynIslington, @WestKing & @Co
Havant & South Downs College has an extensive and growing Music offering
Sector News
For students interested in all aspects of the music industry, @Be_HSDC
Tutor Doctor Nominated For Major Franchising Award
Sector News
@tutordoctor has been shortlisted in the Leadership & Culture cate
BUREAU VERITAS WELCOMES NEW CHANGING PLACES RULE AS ‘ANOTHER POSITIVE STEP’ FOR ACCESSIBILITY
Sector News
With recent changes making it compulsory for universities and colleges
Speaker of House of Commons launches ‘My Democracy Design’ competition
Sector News
Sir @LindsayHoyle_MP, Speaker of the House of Commons, is calling on b
Trailblazer Group pulling together to move apprenticeship standards forward
Sector News
Two Apprenticeship trailblazer groups, AutoRaise (@AR_Charity) and the
3 businesses putting sustainability at the heart of their growth strategy
Sector News
Sustainability has taken on a whole new meaning for businesses. Annual
The scene appears to be set for a longer-term approach to remote working
Sector News
#FutureofWork - It was interesting to read the perspective of Peter Ch
A self-service model: How we transformed support in the apprenticeship service
Sector News
In part 1 of this 2 part series, the support team working in the @Appr
Reporting on low levels of Covid-19 transmission between pupils and teachers
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/07/22/reporting-on-low-levels-of-cov
More cleaners needed to make ​English schools safe for return of pupils and staff, says UNISON
Sector News
@unisontheunion- Some cleaners ​in English schools are ​still havi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani - updated event, Transforming the Apprenticeship delivery model to succeed in the 'New Normal' 2 hours 25 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 51 minutes ago

RT @ClearcareUK: Be Inspired 2020 – event set to give a voice to #careexperienced young people https://t.co/2Ds3D8KKjB via @FENews
View Original Tweet

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 3 hours

Transforming the Apprenticeship delivery model to succeed...

Overview James Swaffield (QA Apprenticeships) will provide valuable insight into planning and delivering a digital change programme within an ITP,...

  • Thursday, 30 July 2020 02:00 PM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4783)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page