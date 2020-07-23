Be Inspired 2020 – event set to give a voice to care experienced young people

@Be_Inspired_UK with @AshleyJBaptiste - CARE experienced young people from throughout the UK are being given a voice thanks to an inspiring and exciting virtual online event that is set to spark aspiration and drive ambition.

Be Inspired 2020 seeks to inspire, empower and equip care experienced young people who want to take a hold of their future, learn about different careers from industry experts and connect with each other.

The event, organised by Ashley John-Baptiste, in partnership with the Care Leaver Covenant and Southwark Council, will talk to the 70,000 young people currently in care in the UK and the 10,000 who leave care each year, becoming care leavers. And, will connect care experienced young people who are 14 to 25 with industry leaders and top artists to open minds to new opportunities.

Be Inspired is set to bring world class speakers, panels offering practical advice, breakout sessions and workshops giving insight into career opportunities across many different industries, alongside tools for personal growth and fun performances.

Event organisers were forced to radically rethink their plans for an actual in person event in London following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic but determined that care experienced young people should not miss out they took the event online.

After growing up in care from the age of four, event founder Ashley John-Baptiste, now a senior reporter and presenter at the BBC and Cambridge University graduate, has been driven to creating an event for young people with a similar story to his own.

Ashley said: “I want care leavers to believe in themselves, see a better future and find out about all of the different career opportunities that are out there. Opportunities that are there for anyone – regardless of their background.

“It is my belief that regardless on where you start out in life there is no limit to the future you can have and what you can achieve. Through Be Inspired care experienced young people will be given the tools they need to know that they can flourish in their future careers.”

The five-day event which starts streaming at 6pm on Monday 27 July and closes on Friday 31 July 2020 will feature a series of online shows which will be streamed via a password protected event website. In between shows, an extensive programme of virtual workshops and panel sessions will be hosted across various platforms.

The entertaining and fast paced shows, Red Nose Day meets Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, will feature a host of big-name performers and speakers, while panels and workshops will give viewers an insight into many different career paths including the media, creative industries, hospitality, politics, construction and charities.

The first big name to be announced is British stand-up comedian Mo Gilligan, @mothecomedian, who will share his own life story. Mo has achieved global success with his Netflix Original Stand Up Special Momentum. Mo is also the host of his own Channel 4 series “The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan”.

Emerging star GRIFF has also been confirmed as a Be Inspired performer. The Ivor Novello nominated singer songwriter will perform her anthemic new single Forgive Me as part of her set.

The idea for Be Inspired followed the success of an event organised by Ashley and Southwark Council last year, which brought together care experienced young people to encourage them to get the education and training they needed to fulfil their ambitions.

In 2020, Ashley and Southwark Council set their sights higher and partnered with the Care Leaver Covenant, a national organisation that tackles the disadvantages that young people aged 16-25 face when leaving care and helps them to live independently.

Together they have enlisted the support of the some of the UK’s largest local authorities including Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Telford and Wrekin Council, Walsall Council, Devon Country Council and Hackney Council to raise awareness of the event with young people in care and care leavers in their areas.

Ashley added: “So far we’ve had great engagement with young people in the care community and now we want to spread the word that our virtual event will be streaming later this month. We’ve got some great artists lined up, and Mo Gilligan and GRIFF are just two of the big names we are set to announce in the run up to the launch.

“We are pleased to partner with the Care Leaver Covenant, who are committed to supporting young people into education, training and employment, and can spread the word about Be Inspired within their network of care leavers and signatories.”

Matthew Gordon, Chief Executive of Spectra, delivery partner of the Care Leaver Covenant, said:

“Be Inspired is such an exciting and inspirational event for young people in care and care leavers.

“For young care experienced people, who will have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, to be able to hear from and get involved in workshops and panel discussions with some of the top names in entertainment, politics and business will go a long way to inspire, lift and connect with them, giving them tools and direction to fulfil their dreams.”

Free registrations for Be Inspired is open and is available on the event website www.beinspiredonline.org.uk/ and details can be sound on found on Instagram and Twitter.