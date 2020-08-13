 
Barnsley Sixth Form College students receive A Level results

@BarnsleyCollege Sixth Form students have received their #ALevelResults online after completing their studies.

Despite the challenges posed by studying through the COVID-19 pandemic, many students have excelled and will now move into Higher Education or employment. Students spent the final months of their courses learning at home with support from the Sixth Form College tutors and staff.

Jennifer Hunt received two A*s in Biology and the Extended Project Qualification and two As in PE and Religious Studies and is planning on studying Philosophy and Theology at the University of Oxford. She said: “Coming to the College was a great experience and putting in all the hard work has paid off! All the support I’ve received has been great and it’s helped me to get onto the course I wanted.”

Eve Ford is celebrating after securing an A* grade in Sociology and two As in English Language and English Literature. She said: “I’m really pleased with my results. I’m planning on going to the University of Sheffield to study English Language and Literature. It’s be an amazing experience at the College and the tutors and staff have always been here to support us through any challenges or issues, especially the last few weeks.”

Yiannis Koursis, Principal and CEO of Barnsley College, said:

“Barnsley College is very proud of all our students receiving results today. This year has seen unprecedented upheaval and change, but our students, supported by our staff, have met the challenges head-on.

“In some cases, and like most institutions across the country, we have seen students get results that were not expected. Grades in many sixth form colleges do not reflect either their centre assessed grades (CAGs), or their three-year trends. Nationally, many colleges are getting results way below what was reasonable to expect, with a large proportion of the sector not improving their grades on last year. We support the Sixth Form Colleges Association’s calls for an urgent review and will work with them and the government to ensure all our students get the grades they deserve.

“But today is about our students. This year, more than ever, the College is supporting and advising students on next steps, whatever their grades, ensuring that they each receive all the help they need on taking their next steps either into higher education or employment.”

