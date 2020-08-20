 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Students at The City Academy, Hackney receive GCSE results amid COVID-19 pandemic

Details
Hits: 422
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Pupils at The City Academy, Hackney have received their GCSE results today following months of virtual learning.

Nabilah Begum, who has consistently achieved excellent results in her time at the academy, willnow be taking A levels in English, sociology and chemistry with the school.

Joe Gibson willprogress to study A level maths, further maths and physics at The City Academy, Hackney following his GCSE performance.

Azad Karatas will be doing a coaching course with Badu Sports, and Ruby Andrews will be heading to Clapton Girls to take up maths, further maths and Spanish.

Mark Malcolm, Principal, The City Academy, Hackney, said:

“2020 has been a year like no other. Students, parents and staff have shown incredible stamina and resilience in the face of unprecedented circumstances.

“I am delighted that the professional opinion of teachers has prevailed. We look forward very much to welcoming so many of the students back in September to begin their A level and BTEC.”

The City Academy, Hackney, based in Homerton Row, is co-sponsored by the City of London Corporation and KPMG.

Ann Holmes, Chair of the City of London Corporation’s Education Board, said:

“Over the last few months our teachers and pupils have all had to adjust to new ways of working.

“This has been extremely challenging, but through resilience and dedication they have shown an exceptional response to an unprecedented situation.

“Today’s results are a reflection of the hard work and effort that our pupils and teachers have put in throughout the academic year.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish each and every pupil the very best of luck for their future.”

The City of London Corporation sponsors or co-sponsors 10 academies across Hackney, Newham, Islington and Southwark.

It has twice been named by social mobility charity Sutton Trust as the UK’s best academy sponsor for empowering pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds to perform above the national average, and the leading academy sponsor for Progress 8 and Attainment 8, which track pupil progress and achievement.

Leeds College of Building Named a Top UK Training Provider
Sector News
Leeds College of Building is celebrating after being named second best
Coventry College secures record GCSE results for third time
Sector News
@CoventryCollege is celebrating a record GCSE pass rate for its studen
University access improving, but big challenges remain
Sector News
Analysis by the @OfficeStudents of this yearâ€™s @UCASonline figures s

You may also be interested in these articles:

Summer GCSE, AS and A level results 2020: FAQs for students and parents
Sector News
Information for students about GCSEs, AS and A levels and other qualif
Leeds College of Building Named a Top UK Training Provider
Sector News
Leeds College of Building is celebrating after being named second best
Coventry College secures record GCSE results for third time
Sector News
@CoventryCollege is celebrating a record GCSE pass rate for its studen
Myerscough College hit by cyber attack on exam results day
Sector News
Myerscough College has suffered a significant malicious cyber-attack,
Plymouth College of Art's Class of 2020: Fashion & Textiles
Sector News
This year, @PlymouthArt’s Class of 2020 graduates from across the fa
Plymouth Science Park steps up to support students
Sector News
21 August 2020Every summer, aspiring biomedical scientists from the Un
University access improving, but big challenges remain
Sector News
Analysis by the @OfficeStudents of this year’s @UCASonline figures s
GCSE success for Southwark College students
Sector News
@SouthwarkCollege students celebrate excellent grades on English and M
Open University students join Freedom Law Clinic Race and Policing Forum project
Sector News
Ten students from The @OpenUniversity’s Open Justice Centre are taki
College commended for its commitment to Student Carers
Sector News
@BordersCollege commitment to supporting Student Carers throughout the
A message from Principal Mark Jones re: BTEC results
Sector News
There is a lot of confusion at the moment in relation to exam results
New productivity institute part of £37m investment to boost UK wage growth and living standards
Sector News
@AllianceMBS at The@OfficialUoM to head up new productivity institute

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 8 hours 3 minutes ago

RSA ANIMATE: Changing Education Paradigms

RSA ANIMATE: Changing Education Paradigms

This RSA Animate was adapted from a talk given at the RSA by Sir Ken Robinson, world-renowned education and creativity expert and recipient of the...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 8 hours 5 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Grading of vocational and technical qualifications: Limited statistical standardisation used in grading these qualifications. T…
View Original Tweet

Leeds College of Building
Leeds College of Building has published a new article: Leeds College of Building Named a Top UK Training Provider 9 hours 16 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4857)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page