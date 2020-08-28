 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

NEW GUIDANCE CONFIRMS ALL POSSIBLE MEASURES TAKEN BEFORE SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES CLOSE IN ANY LOCAL LOCKDOWN

Details
Hits: 841
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Gavin Williamson

@educationgovuk - NEW GUIDANCE CONFIRMS ALL POSSIBLE MEASURES TAKEN BEFORE SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES CLOSE IN ANY LOCAL LOCKDOWN 

  • All schools and other educational settings to open to all pupils for start of autumn term
  • New contingency planning guidance published for education settings in local lockdown areas
  • Confirms all other measures should be taken before any changes to school attendance 

Today (Friday 28 August) the government has published detailed guidance for schools on contingency planning for areas with local lockdowns in place. 

The guidance sets out that all possible measures should be taken before any restrictions are imposed on schools to maintain consistent education for children and young people. 

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

 “Our primary focus remains supporting all schools to welcome back all pupils for the start of term and we thank teachers and staff for their hard work in preparations. 

“We hope that we won’t have to implement the guidance set out today because the local lockdown measures we have introduced so far are working. Changes to school attendance will only ever be an absolute last resort.   

“However, it is important that both government and schools prepare for a worst case scenario, so this framework represents the sensible contingency planning any responsible government would put in place.” 

The updated contains guidance sets out four tiers of restrictions for education settings, for use as an absolute last resort in areas subject to local restrictions. 

All schools, colleges and other education settings are opening for the start of term, with all those in areas subject to local restrictions currently at Tier 1 – fully open to all pupils full time, with face coverings required in corridors and communal areas for pupils in Year 7 and above. 

Local authority leaders and directors of public health, alongside national government, would be at the centre of any decision making to move out of Tier 1 for education settings. 

They would take all other possible measures, including implementing restrictions on other sectors, before considering restricting attendance in education. 

If all other measures have been exhausted, Tier 2 would advise secondary schools and colleges in a restricted area to use rotas to help break chains of transmission of coronavirus, while primary schools remain open to all pupils. 

Tiers 3 and 4 introduce remote learning full time for wider groups of pupils, with vulnerable children and children of critical workers continuing to attend. 

The government asked schools in July to ensure they were able to provide high quality remote education that mirrors in-school education, in case any pupils were required to self-isolate or local restrictions were needed. These plans should extend to rotas if ever required. 

Ambassador-generated content drives 500 per cent increase in engagement with prospective students
Sector News
How ambassador-generated content became a global university provider's
GOVERNMENT MUST PROVIDE RESOURCES TO MAINTAIN EDUCATION PROVISION IN THE EVENT OF COVID LOVCKDOWNS
Sector News
@NASUWT - GOVERNMENT MUST PROVIDE RESOURCES TO MAINTAIN EDUCATION PROV
Survey shows 97 per cent of schools plan to welcome pupils back
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/08/28/survey-shows-97-per-cent-of-sc

All children are due to return to school for the autumn term and schools have been putting in place protective measures to reduce the risk of transmission. 

School staff have been working to implement increased hygiene and handwashing with children remaining in consistent groups, using measures such as staggered break times to keep groups apart. 

To further reassure parents and teachers that all proportionate measures are being taken to make schools as safe as possible, the government has announced that in areas of the country currently subject to enhanced restrictions, staff and pupils in secondary schools should wear face coverings in communal areas where social distancing cannot be maintained. 

If a suspected case of coronavirus occurs in a school, the pupil or staff member will be asked to self-isolate and get tested while the school continues working as normal with its existing protective measures in place. If a case is confirmed, local public health officials will work with the school to take appropriate measures, including asking all members of a pupil’s bubble to isolate for 14 days and access remote education while other pupils continue attending. 

From this week, schools and colleges have begun receiving home testing kits, each receiving a pack of 10 tests, with more available to be ordered if needed. The home testing kits are to be used in exceptional circumstances such an individual with symptoms who may have barriers to accessing a test elsewhere and the home kit would significantly increase their chance of getting tested. This will enable schools and colleges to take swift action to protect others if the test result is positive. 

Schools are also receiving packs of PPE to use in the very limited circumstances it may be required, such as when it is not possible for a staff member to maintain 2m distance from a pupil with a suspected case of coronavirus. 

This week the Chief Medical Officers from all four nations in the United Kingdom made it clear that the risks to children contracting Covid-19 in school or college is extremely low and that the risks associated with not being in school or college outweighs that of not being there.          

The Department for Education has also published further guidance to help schools plan for potential Tier 2 restrictions, which will involve secondary year groups operating a rota system in order to reduce pupil numbers on-site.

Sector Response to DfE guidance on measures taken before schools and colleges close in any local lockdown

Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union, said: 

“The NASUWT has been asking for clarification in respect of local outbreaks for a considerable time. 

“It is regrettable that as schools are finalising their plans for safe reopening next week the Government continues to publish yet more new guidance. 

“We have been saying for some time that schools need clarity on these important issues and that it is the responsibility of the Government to provide that clarity. 

“There must be a recognition that whilst children will be affected by local restrictions, so too will teachers and other staff in schools. 

“The availability of staff where there is a local lockdown or outbreak may mean that schools have to limit provision if they cannot be staffed safely 

“The Government now needs to confirm that schools will have the additional resources they need to deliver an effective remote learning offer to all pupils as well as funding for additional staff that will be necessary to maintain continuity of provision in the event of local disruption.”

Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, responding to new government guidance on schools published this evening, said: 

“It beggars belief that this guidance has been put out just days before schools reopen.

 “The government’s incompetence is insulting to the school leaders and teachers who have worked so hard over summer to prepare schools for children to return. 

“School is the best place for children to be in September, but this government has repeatedly failed to show the leadership that they, their families and their teachers deserve.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ambassador-generated content drives 500 per cent increase in engagement with prospective students
Sector News
How ambassador-generated content became a global university provider's
GOVERNMENT MUST PROVIDE RESOURCES TO MAINTAIN EDUCATION PROVISION IN THE EVENT OF COVID LOVCKDOWNS
Sector News
@NASUWT - GOVERNMENT MUST PROVIDE RESOURCES TO MAINTAIN EDUCATION PROV
Survey shows 97 per cent of schools plan to welcome pupils back
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/08/28/survey-shows-97-per-cent-of-sc
Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE to Give Keynote Speech at European Tech Women Awards
Sector News
Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE (@aimafidon) to Give Keynote Speech at Euro
Anxious about school return? Scientists share tips for students, parents and the community
Sector News
@tinaljoshi who is a Lecturer in Molecular Microbiology at @PlymUni sh
Department for Education, FAB and Ofqual joint statement on reissued results
Sector News
Joint statement from @EducationGovUK, Federation @AwardingBodies and @
Education Partnership North East hosts ‘College of the Future’ round table
Sector News
The Independent Commission on the College of the Future (@CollegeComm)
Independent review of the arrangements for awarding grades for the 2020 summer exam series
Sector News
At the Children, Young People and Education Committee on 18 August, I
Start Up Step Up London programme funds 100th start-up with fashion and lifestyle business
Sector News
A new eco-friendly fashion and lifestyle brand has become the 100th st
Global online learning market projected to be worth $325 Billion by 2025
Sector News
The @OpenUniversity is pleased to offer a new bite-size course for tho
Bradford Manufacturing Weeks 2020 helps schools “make up for lost time”
Sector News
Organisers of Bradford’s annual manufacturing initiative are delight
Take part in the Level 3 digital marketer consultation
Sector News
A new group of employers (trailblazer group) has been formed to lead o

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Roger Murphy
Roger Murphy commented on De-idolising the A level and its associated exam – Time for a rethink? yesterday

Thanks for that Claire - a really interesting viewpoint following the examination results shambles...

Ariatu PR
Ariatu PR has published a new article: Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE to Give Keynote Speech at European Tech Women Awards 2 days ago
Hopwood Hall College
Hopwood Hall College has published a new article: From Hopwood Hall College to Cambridge University: One student's journey to becoming a female engineer 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4881)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page