 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Klik2learn Launches the Digital Learning Hub for ESOL Learners Ahead of Schedule

Details
Hits: 557
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Glasgow based #EdTech and e-learning company @Klik2learn has launched the Digital Learning Hub ahead of schedule to enable colleges, schools and councils to provide continuity of learning during periods of lockdown.

The Digital Learning Hub empowers education providers to give English as a Second Language (ESOL) learners a high quality online learning experience remotely. During any local lockdown the online Hub can help learners with little or no English language skills to feel more connected and help them achieve digital accreditation from awarding bodies in the UK.

Tansitioning from classroom to remote learning

According to census data, there are approximately 770,000 adults (aged 16+) in the UK who do not speak English well.* At the start of lockdown, tutors from FE, local authorities and and third sector providers made huge efforts to switch to online. ESOL tutors in the community reached out to their hard-to-engage learners using a variety of Zoom calls, online resources and digital tools to stay connected. 

What the Digital Learning Hub offers is; high quality online courses, content and collaboration tools underpinning a robust online strategy for teaching the English as a Second Language. It helps tutors to successfully transisiton from 98% classroom based learning to 100% blended learning when remote learning is the only option.

Designed for Education Providers

Designed to assist tutors and education manager in blended learning, the Hub allows tutors to collaborate with their learners in a safe, secure environment. The Digital Learning Hub comes with two oven-ready online courses, one for complete beginners with very little English and one for intermediate learners who are focusing on English for Work. To make tutors lives easier, the Hub comes with reporting, user-management and collaboration tools.

English language tutors will find an online English Skills assessment, progress tracking, chat and reporting features to help managers and teachers keep an eye on what students are learning and how it is being achieved.

Ann Attridge, CEO said... “We increased design and development efforts to launch the Hub for Autumn 2020. Blended learning is not only a matter of expediency, it’s a hugely useful tool for the inevitable catch-up process, as well as future learning opportunities.”

Reporting

Tracking and monitoring is crucial in a world where face-to-face teaching is reduced or non-existent. The Hub offers simple charts and graphs to enable users to access the data they need quickly and easily. Individuals can track their progress, tutors can monitor progress for their groups and managers can access platform data at an organisational level.

Responding to Covid-19
When the pandemic hit the headlines, the company directed new resources into an early Beta trial of the Digital Learning Hub. Ann Attridge, CEO said, “Early feedback from our community of ESOL tutors highlighted the need to feel for teachers to feel more confident about delivering remote and blended learning. Many new platforms have appeared during the pandemic, but very few actually come with the course content. The Digital Learning Hub provides quality online content plus the collaboration tools to fully support an online teaching strategy.”

Award nominated courses for ESOL
The core content on the Hub focuses on English language learning and offers two accredited courses – a groundbreaking pre-beginners course and an intermediate course totaling 200 hours of multimedia, highly interactive e learning. Both of these products have been nominated by the British Council for Innovation. Supporting this, the Hub offers a multi-level diagnostic English Skills Test, as an auto-marked version for Reading and Listening or a full version for all four language skills.

A pathway to vocational course

We’re already responding to market requests by developing short vocational courses to enhance employability skills. Subscribers to the Digital Learning Hub can expect the following innovations in the next 12 months:

  • Real time analysis of speech to improve pronunciation skills
  • Real time analysis of speech to improve writing skills
  • 3D simulations of authentic scenarios to enhance employability and interview skills

You may also be interested in these articles:

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4981)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page