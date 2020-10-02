 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Government must set out how it will deliver on levelling up

Details
Hits: 467
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Mike Hawking, Policy and Partnerships Manager at the independent Joseph Rowntree Foundation

Responding to the publication of "Levelling up: where and how?" by @TheIFS, Mike Hawking, Policy and Partnerships Manager (@jrf_uk) at the independent Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said:

“Work should offer a reliable route out of poverty and the chance to build a better life for our families. If the government is truly committed to levelling up this country then that route needs to be available wherever you live, so ensuring that a wave of unemployment doesn’t engulf whole areas and sectors has to be a national priority. Too many of us are already facing constant, grinding pressure and uncertainty about how to pay the rent, put food on the table or find the new jobs needed to offer hope for the future.

“Even without the pandemic and Brexit we would need tailored support to boost local economies and ensure that individuals can train for the jobs that are so sorely needed in parts of our country. This report reinforces our belief that no one size fits all approach to levelling up will deliver the kind of transformation that is needed, and the Government must now set out how it will deliver on its pledge.

“This week’s announcement on lifelong learning is a good first step, but government must go further and invest more in basic skills and retraining, in new high quality jobs, and ensuring that families have the lifeline through the social security system to avoid being pulled under during the current crisis.”

JRF analysis in August identified the parts of Britain which will find it hardest to recover from the economic impact of the lockdown and which will need extra support to recover.

A Pre-Vaccine Jobs Risk Index produced for JRF showed that sectors such as hospitality, retail and beauty, which rely on close contact with members of the public but are not within the sphere of health, care or essential services are likely to be hit hardest by coronavirus until a vaccine is found. Around 40% of employees on the minimum wage face a high or very high risk of having their job destroyed by COVID-19 compared to less than 1% of those earning more than £41,500 per year. The full index and report are available here: 

To keep families afloat, JRF has also been calling on the Government to do the right thing and keep the lifeline in the form of the £20 uplift in Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit has been a lifeline for many families as they’ve struggled to get through the coronavirus storm – currently due to end in April 2021.

SERC Staff to Share Expertise at BBC NI â€œTeach Meetâ€
Sector News
@S_ERC - Dr Michael Malone Director of Curriculum & Information Se
Apprenticeships Minister meets with Brightest and Best of Tech Talent at National College for Digital Skills
Sector News
@GillianKeegan urges Ada students to take initiative to open doors to
Outstanding Schools and Colleges should no longer be exempt from Ofsted Inspection
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/10/02/outstanding-schools-and-colleg

An ambitious plan is needed to deliver a good jobs recovery and the ‘Right to Retrain’ manifesto commitment to support workers' transition into new opportunities. 

JRF has been recommending:

  1. Deliver a new generation of good jobs by resolving the funding of adult social care to unlock more than 600,000 jobs by 2035; bringing forward £9.2 billion of investment for energy efficiency improvements; and reducing Employer National Insurance Contributions to stimulate private-sector employment.
  2. Delivering the ‘Right to Retrain’ commitment to support people to transition into new good jobs by creating a ‘New Deal for Adult Education’ worth £7 billion and delivering targeted employment support for those struggling to stay afloat.
  3. Take urgent action to prevent long-term unemployment by allowing furloughed workers who lose their jobs to access employment and training support immediately and introduce a Hiring Credit worth £3,000 for firms taking on people who have been out of work for more than 12 months.
  4. Provide additional support to level up the weakest economies with an ambitious UK Shared Prosperity Fund worth £14 billion.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Learning Curve Group gear up for Post-Covid skills shake-up as part of DfE’s Skills Toolkit expansion.
Sector News
The DfE’s Skills Toolkit has seen an expansion to more than 70 cours
SERC Staff to Share Expertise at BBC NI “Teach Meet”
Sector News
@S_ERC - Dr Michael Malone Director of Curriculum & Information Se
Apprenticeships Minister meets with Brightest and Best of Tech Talent at National College for Digital Skills
Sector News
@GillianKeegan urges Ada students to take initiative to open doors to
Outstanding Schools and Colleges should no longer be exempt from Ofsted Inspection
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/10/02/outstanding-schools-and-colleg
Teaching the circular economy in business schools is essential for our planet’s survival
Sector News
Our planet’s natural resources are under enormous pressure that must
How to beat the productivity slump whilst working from home
Sector News
The last year has been a major shakeup for many. Among the changes pro
New report shows higher education participation for Gypsy, Romany and Traveller Communities declining
Sector News
Higher education (HE) participation for every ethnic group has increas
NEU survey shows a complete lack of trust in Government to keep schools open and safe through Covid
Sector News
84% of respondents to a new National Education Union survey do not tru
Uniper’s Engineering Academy tops finalist list to win Best Specialist Training Provider and Best Feedback and Assessment categories at the School Leaver Awards 2020
Sector News
@Uniper_energy are delighted to be announced as winners at the School
Representatives for the college sector have welcomed a pay agreement with the Educational Institute of Scotland Further Education Lecturers’ Association
Sector News
Pay Agreement Reached with EIS-FELA Representatives for the college se
Education Secretary outlines new measures to help more people get the skills they need to get ahead
Sector News
The Education Secretary outlines new measures to help more people get
Two Imperial ‘research visionaries’ win Academy Chairs in Emerging Technologies
Sector News
The Royal Academy of Engineering has appointed two Imperial engineers

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. yesterday

In full: Boris Johnson pledges free training for Covid jobless

In full: Boris Johnson pledges free training for...

Speaking in Devon, the Prime Minister sets out plans to overhaul the UK’s training and skills programme during a keynote speech. For the latest...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. yesterday

What should the future of Further Education look like?

What should the future of Further Education look...

At Edge we have been keen to keep the discussion going on how we can drive forward a new agenda for further education in this challenging year. On...

Seetec
Seetec has published a new article: Key milestone achieved as first Employee Trustee Director is elected to further embed Seetec’s new structure yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4981)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page