South Devon College Hi Tech & Digital Centre shortlisted in Constructing Excellence South West Awards

South Devon College (@sdcollege) and its Hi Tech & Digital Centre have been shortlisted in three categories in the Constructing Excellence South West Awards; ‘Building Project of the Year’, the ‘Value Award’, and ‘Client of the Year’.
This follows the recent success of the Hi Tech & Digital Centre being shortlisted for the regional Michelmores Property Awards in two categories: ‘Education Project of the Year (over £5m)’ and ‘Building of the Year’.
The College is honoured that the Hi Tech & Digital Centre is being recognised by many for both its architectural value and its educational and community vision. Marked in their diary is the 4th December 2020 when Constructing Excellence South West will have their Awards Dinner and announce the results.
The innovative £17 million Centre, designed by talented architects from LHC Design and constructed to the highest standard by Midas Construction, provides a visionary facility for further education and training support towards the ever-expanding hi-tech, manufacturing, digital and creative sectors across Torbay, South Devon and wider South West region.
The Centre inspires the local community by showcasing the latest in world class technology and equipment. The interior layout is designed to follow cutting edge principles in future proofing an outstanding teaching and learning environment.
There’s great emphasis on flexibility of space, the importance and need for social and collaborative study areas, and layouts of rooms which will mirror workplace processes and practice.
The Centre is made up of 15 dedicated workspaces for individual business units as well as two large, open plan collaboration zones, in addition to specialist computing, engineering, design facilities and the 100-seater screening suite.
A link connection joins the new Centre to the main College building seamlessly and has been further brightened by a colourful student-designed wall mural. It takes you on an inspiring journey as you pass by, highlighting milestones in the evolution of technology and what lies in the future; a visual metaphor for the potential for new ideas and a new course for technological evolution right here at South Devon College.
With the facilities available within the Hi Tech & Digital Centre for training and education, and the focus on supporting the rapidly expanding sector in Torbay and surrounding areas, the Centre will become a valuable hub for students, businesses and employers alike to drive the industry forward.
The Hi Tech & Digital Centre (HTDC) combines £8.13m from the Heart of the South West LEP’s Growth Deal funding from the Heart of the South West LEP, as well as funding support from European Regional Development Fund, Higher Education Funding Council for England, Garfield Weston Foundation, Torbay Council, South Devon College and private sector investment. It will be a flagship facility, alongside Institutes of Technology developments in the country.
Karl Tucker, Chair of the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership said:
“We’re delighted that the Hi Tech and Digital Centre has been shortlisted for this prestigious award, it’s a stunning building both inside and out.
“The centre is one of our largest Growth Deal funded projects, having received a grant of £8.3m. Our investment in this project indicates the LEP’s commitment to supporting hi tech and digital skills, which are increasingly crucial to the success and recovery of the Heart of the South West’s economy.”