 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Student mental health in London: Survey of FE and post-16 institutions

Details
Hits: 1301
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Institute for @EmploymtStudies has launched a survey to support an assessment of #MentalHealth Needs amongst London’s further education learners.

The survey is targeted at providers – those offering provision in the 16-19 phase including sixth forms, sixth form colleges, further education colleges and independent and private providers.

IES is also keen to understand the views of providers using the Adult Education Budget and offering adult and community learning. In scope is full-time learning, part-time and evening learners, and apprentices and trainees.

Mental health support in education and training is ever more pressing given the impacts Covid-19 has had in London.

To take part in the survey, follow this link: 

https://wh1.snapsurveys.com/s.asp?k=160345380719

Mental health to receive funding boost at Spending Review

Rishi Sunak expected to announce hundreds of millions of new funding, for mental health in 2021/22.

The money will further expand services across the UK in response to the impact the pandemic has had on mental health.

It will deliver new specialist services for children and young people, extra support for those with severe mental illness, and faster access to psychological support for depression and anxiety. 

Comes as government launches new Winter Plan for Mental Health

A multi million pound package of new funding to support mental health services is expected to be announced by the Chancellor at next week’s Spending Review.

In response to the impact the Coronavirus pandemic has had on mental health, Rishi Sunak will vow to make rapid progress on tackling the backlog of adult mental health referrals and ensure children and young people can access the help they need - delivering on the government’s commitment to transforming and improving mental health services.

The vast majority of the £500m package will be spent on funding for new specialist services for children and young people - including in schools, extra support for people with severe mental illness, faster access to psychological support for conditions such as depression and anxiety, and support for NHS workers. 

Mental ill health costs the economy up to £35 billion a year with demand for services increasing during the pandemic. This package responds to these extra needs. 

Local areas will also benefit from £1.2m for a new service to allow them to access real-time suicide data to better target prevention efforts, and the Spending Review recommits to government’s pledge to eradicate outdated mental health dormitories, as well as increased investment in the mental health workforce. 

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

Minister backs college teacher skills to help pandemic-proof digital education
Sector News
70% of teachers in the FE sector are confident at trying out new techn
New EPI analysis comparing UK school attendance in November
Sector News
New @EduPolicyInst analysis: School attendance improved in Wales and N
Governmentâ€™s ambition for getting people back into jobs wonâ€™t work without immediate boost to adult funding
Sector News
@AoC_info: Governmentâ€™s ambition for getting people back into jobs w

 “The pandemic has had a major impact on mental health because of increased isolation and uncertainty.

 “So it is vital we do everything we can to support our mental health services and ensure help is there for people. 

 “This funding will make sure those who need help get the right support as quickly as possible so they don’t have to suffer in silence.”

Ahead of next week’s spending review, the government is also announcing a Winter Mental Health Plan, to protect mental health over the coming winter months.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Minister backs college teacher skills to help pandemic-proof digital education
Sector News
70% of teachers in the FE sector are confident at trying out new techn
New EPI analysis comparing UK school attendance in November
Sector News
New @EduPolicyInst analysis: School attendance improved in Wales and N
Government’s ambition for getting people back into jobs won’t work without immediate boost to adult funding
Sector News
@AoC_info: Government’s ambition for getting people back into jobs w
11th Annual BTEC Awards launch to celebrate the outstanding achievements of learners and educators around the world
Sector News
Nominations for the 2021 #BTECAwards launch today and @Pearson, is cal
Barton Peveril's Association of Colleges Sports Leaders
Sector News
Four @bartonpeveril students have been selected for ambassador roles i
Facilities upgrade for Rural Skills provision
Sector News
A new and exciting refurbishment of the @BordersCollege Newtown St Bos
Students call for greater teamwork between teachers during the pandemic
Sector News
Study by Teacherly (@teamteacherly) finds that almost two thirds of pu
Dave’s passion motivates Sport students
Sector News
Sport students at @BarnsleyCollege Higher Education got the chance lis
Changes to face coverings policy in schools and colleges
Sector News
Staff and learners in secondary schools and colleges will be expected
New senior leadership role for ‘home-grown’ talent as Derby's St Giles School celebrates officially being ‘one of best in country’
Sector News
A FORMER University of Derby (@DerbyUni) student who has ambitions of
Universities UK calls for urgent action on racial harassment in higher education
Sector News
Rapid action required to eradicate racial harassment for all students
Georgian College revolutionises its international education department with Cohort Go.
Sector News
Leading edtech company @CohortGo has partnered with @GeorgianCollege,

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5126)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page