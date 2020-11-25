 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

National Apprenticeship Awards 2020 national winners unveiled

Details
Hits: 268
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Cheering colleagues, someone wearing a windows jumper

National @Apprenticeship Awards 2020 (#AppAwards2020) national winners unveiled 

Over 1100 applications received from across England;

28 employer, apprentice and individual national winners and highly commended announced;

Winners from 24 English towns and cities 

The best of England’s apprentice employers, apprentices, rising stars and individuals who champion apprenticeships have been announced during the 17th annual National Apprenticeship Awards. 

Apprentices, at all levels and from sectors including construction, engineering and business, alongside employers from the health, leisure and ICT sectors were announced as winners during the online broadcast, today 25 November 2020. Ten winners and 18 highly commended finalists were recognised from across all nine English regions. 

The National Apprenticeship Awards shine the spotlight on business and individual success in apprenticeships, particularly poignant, given the many challenges employers and apprentices have faced this year during the pandemic. The national ceremony showcased examples of where apprentices have gone above and beyond in their apprenticeship to make a real difference. 

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson said:

“Huge congratulations to all of the winners. It’s fantastic to see so many excellent examples of employers of all sizes continuing to embrace the benefits apprenticeships have to offer, and all the apprentices who have gone above and beyond. 

“The National Apprenticeships Awards are a brilliant opportunity to showcase the power of apprenticeships to transform lives and businesses while helping people of all ages and backgrounds to get ahead. 

“Apprenticeships will continue to play a vital role helping us to build back better from coronavirus. I wish all the winners all the best for the future.” 

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak said:

“With such strong competition in businesses right across the country, the winners of this year’s National Apprenticeship Awards should hold their heads up high. 

“There’s a reason why so many apprentices stay in a job or do further training afterwards – it’s because apprenticeships work. That’s why we’re doing everything we can to make sure people can continue learning while expanding their job prospects – much like today’s winners - and why this week we announced cash incentives to hire apprentices, meaning businesses can benefit from their talents. 

“Each and every apprentice is vital to the national effort to recover from the pandemic and build back better.” 

Apprenticeships are a cornerstone of the Chancellor’s Plan for Jobs to help the UK’s recovery from the pandemic. Through the Plan for Jobs a total of £1.6 billion will be invested in scaling up employment support schemes, training and apprenticeships to help people looking for a job.

Actor Paul Rider visits Southwark Collegeâ€™s Drama students
Sector News
@SouthwarkCollege welcomed professional actor Paul Rider to co-host an
FINAL CALL FOR MIDLANDS STEM ORGANISATIONS TO APPLY FOR GRANT FUNDING
Sector News
Organisations in the West Midlands have just days left to apply for a
Genuinely level up by giving skills powers to local areas, says think tank
Sector News
New research from think tank @wearenewlocal and @FETforL finds: Local

This includes:

  • The Incentive Payment for Hiring a New Apprentice, where businesses will be given £2,000 for each new apprentice they hire under the age of 25, and £1,500 for each apprentice aged 25 and over.
  • A £111 million investment to triple the scale of traineeships in 2020-21 ensuring more young people have access to high quality training. 

The National Apprenticeship Awards 2020 winners and two highly commended in each category are:

Employer categories:

The BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, Award for SME Employer of the Year

Winner

Troup Bywaters + Anders

Highly Commended

Snow-Camp Charity & Crimson Limited

The British Army Award for Large Employer of the Year

Winner

WEC Group Ltd

Highly Commended

MTR Elizabeth Line & Home Group Ltd

The QA Award for Macro Employer of the Year

Winner

BAE Systems plc

Highly Commended

Royal Air Force & United Utilities

The Accenture Award for Recruitment Excellence

Winner

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service

Highly Commended

Mitchells & Butlers & MTR Elizabeth Line

 

Individual categories winners and highly commended:
The AstraZeneca Award for Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Winner

Maisey Hammond

Stroud District Council

Highly Commended

Aron Marshall

 

Joshua Foord

COOP

 

Sunbelt Rentals
The BT Award for Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Winner

Chris Jones

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

Highly Commended

Scott Murton

 

 

Emma Sisman

Ministry of Defence – Submarine Delivery Agency

 

Niftylift
The Royal Navy Award for Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year

Winner

Laurie Weatherall

GlaxoSmithKline

Highly Commended

Harriet Willsher

 

Manoj Vadher

IBM UK Ltd

 

Royal Mail
The Lloyds Banking Group Award for Rising Star of the Year

Winner

Howard Jackson

IBM UK Ltd

Highly Commended

Nihal Dhillon

 

 

Jordan Brosnan

 

J C Bamford Excavators Limited

 

Coca-Cola European Partners
The Royal Air Force Award for Apprentice Champion of the Year

Winner

Jenny Taylor

IBM UK Ltd

Highly Commended

Paula McMahon

 

Alison Galvin

Sir Robert McAlpine Ltd

 

Invotra

The National Apprenticeship Awards 2020 also recognised apprentices and their employers as they continued through the challenge of COVID 19; showcasing the most inspiring stories from across the country.

Employer submitted stories were accepted as entries for this years’ Special Recognition Award, in association with The Armed Forces (Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force) – with the winner announced as Great Ormond Street Hospital apprentice healthcare support worker Amber James, who worked on the frontline in the Nightingale Hospital in Excel London as a clinical support worker. Amber worked on the frontline during the height of the pandemic; committing to and learning during a new and challenging nursing experience. Amber is now due to start her degree apprenticeship in registered nursing. 

Peter Mucklow, Director, Apprenticeships, Education and Skills Funding Agency said:

“We are delighted to reveal the National Apprenticeship Awards 2020 winners today, recognising the employers, apprentices and champions of apprenticeships, as well as the rising stars of our future workforce. Amber is a wonderful example of how apprentices have contributed during the pandemic and she thoroughly deserves her special recognition award. 

“The number and quality of entries this year was outstanding, demonstrating the importance of apprenticeships for employers and individuals alike. I thank all entrants for taking time to share their apprenticeship journey, whilst congratulating those who have won, or were highly commended.

 “The support from our ambassadors and sponsors has been magnificent. In such difficult times their commitment means we could still celebrate the very best apprentices and apprenticeships in 2020.” 

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service was crowned The Accenture Award winner for Recruitment Excellence. 

Katherine Metcalfe, Head of People and Organisational Development from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised through the National Apprenticeship Awards for our commitment to apprenticeships across our organisation.  We are proud we can offer excellent training and development opportunities for our current workforce and those joining our Service through accredited programmes.  

“We firmly believe in growing and nurturing our own talent and apprenticeships offer us an alternative route for our staff to learn on the job and gain meaningful qualifications. Being the first Fire and Rescue Service in the country to offer Firefighter apprenticeships and to see our programme be successful make us feel extremely proud.  As we embark onto our 4th cohort our commitment to our apprenticeship programme couldn't be higher.”  

You may also be interested in these articles:

Actor Paul Rider visits Southwark College’s Drama students
Sector News
@SouthwarkCollege welcomed professional actor Paul Rider to co-host an
Lewisham College Production Arts students reimagine the Pantomime
Sector News
Production Arts students @LewishamCollege have been working behind the
University of Derby wins Guardian University Award
Sector News
@DerbyUni has won the @Guardian University Award 2020 for Social and C
FINAL CALL FOR MIDLANDS STEM ORGANISATIONS TO APPLY FOR GRANT FUNDING
Sector News
Organisations in the West Midlands have just days left to apply for a
Genuinely level up by giving skills powers to local areas, says think tank
Sector News
New research from think tank @wearenewlocal and @FETforL finds: Local
Community spirit shining bright with Cambridge Regional College foodbank donations
Sector News
As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect people in all areas of
Creative team at Burton and South Derbyshire College raise funds for the Royal British Legion
Sector News
A team of staff from the Creative Department at Burton and South Derby
The Spending Review’s commitment that the UK’s economic recovery ‘must be green’ sends a positive signal
Sector News
The Aldersgate Group is an alliance of leaders from business, politics
Education infrastructure is expected to feature heavily in this week's spending review
Sector News
#SpendingReview from @RishiSunak - The Government is expected to deliv
SPENDING REVIEW FACTSHEET – DELIVERING PUBLIC SERVICE PROMISES
Sector News
During these are difficult and uncertain economic times it is right th
UK is the 12th highest investor in education in the world
Sector News
In light of The Chancellor announcing a £2.2bn increase in the school
Rishi Sunak's Spending Review 2020 Speech
Sector News
The Spending Review 2020 speech as delivered by Chancellor @RishiSunak

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5133)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page