JRF responds to IPPR North’s State of the North 2020 report

Mike Hawking (@mike_hawking), Head of Policy & Partnerships at the York based Joseph Rowntree Foundation (@jrf_uk), said:

 

“This report holds up a mirror to the current economic situation in the North and none of us will like what we see. We are seeing unacceptable levels of child poverty and shameful inequalities in healthy life expectancy.

“The true test of any economic recovery must be whether it is felt by everyone no matter where they live. There have been endless promises of investment, yet the Government’s recent spending review pledged less money to boost weaker local economies next year than they have received in the past.  

“Creating new good jobs and equipping people with the skills they need to access opportunities is vital. Ministers must also urgently commit to making the £20 a week increase to Universal Credit permanent and extend this lifeline to those who are on legacy benefits.

“The current scale of injustice in our economy is intolerable. To restore people’s faith that change is possible, we must properly empower and resource local leaders who understand the specific challenges of their areas. Only with bold action from national and local governments working effectively with employers and communities will we break the tight grip of poverty on the North.”

