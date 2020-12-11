 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Scottish Business Minister Joins DFN Project SEARCH As It Celebrates Ten Years At University Hospital Wishaw

Details
Hits: 773
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Claire Cookson, CEO at DFN Project SEARCH

 

 

 Scottish Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills, Jamie Hepburn has joined DFN Project SEARCH (@dfnsearch) to celebrate ten years at University Hospital Wishaw (@WishawGen).

 The leading transition to employment charity for young people with learning disabilities and autism established its first Scottish programme at University Hospital Wishaw in September 2010.

Since then 78 students with special education needs and disability have graduated through the Wishaw programme and 72% of those have moved into paid work.

The Minister joined project partners and former graduates at an inspiring virtual event to celebrate the landmark during UK Disability History Month.

Claire Cookson, CEO at DFN Project SEARCH, said:

“We are very proud of the success of our programme at University Hospital Wishaw in helping young people with autism and learning disabilities get great jobs which truly transform their lives.”

 

 DFN Project SEARCH, a leading transition to employment charity for young people with learning disabilities and autism, is celebrating ten years at University Hospital Wishaw.

The pioneering supported internship programme celebrated the landmark on December 8th during a virtual event with its partners and the Scottish Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills, Jamie Hepburn MSP.

The project partners include NHS Lanarkshire as the host business, New College Lanarkshire as the education provider, and North Lanarkshire Council as the supported employment provider.

 The programme has been a huge success in transforming the lives of young people with learning disabilities and autism after being established in September 2010.

Seventy-eight students have graduated through the programme with 56 going on to get paid jobs. 

Many now remain in frontline roles across NHS Lanarkshire, making a huge impact during the Pandemic, spanning laboratory assistants, porters, administration, catering, retail, domestics, waste management operators and customer services.

These amazing jobs have also transformed the lives of these young people, bringing greater independence, and widening their aspirations.

Amongst the graduates there have been two weddings, three babies, ten now live independently, including three buying their own homes, passing driving tests and buying cars, and further education whilst in work.

The success is testament to the effectiveness of DFN Project SEARCH’s pioneering transition to work programme and the brilliant partnership in Lanarkshire, which equips its interns with so many employability skills for jobs that are making a difference to the country in a time of crisis.

DFN Project SEARCH now has 16 programmes in Scotland, offering its partners a high-performing evidenced-based programme, materials and support structure to effectively support young people with learning disabilities and autism to transition from education into full-time, integrated, competitive employment.

Apprentices over the moon with Star Wars-inspired rocket ovens after engineering challenge
Sector News
@colegcambria APPRENTICES used the force of cutting-edge machinery to
Important update re: week commencing 4 January 2021
Sector News
For all parents and students:Â You may be aware that on the afternoon
Basingstoke College of Technology scoops two awards
Sector News
Basingstoke College of Technology (@BCoT) is celebrating after being r

In the past 12 months in Scotland, 66 per cent of its 145 interns secured a paid job. Eighty of these graduates, secured a full-time job, which is a huge improvement on the percentage of people in Scotland with Learning Disabilities and Autism who are known to Local Authorities which stands at just seven per cent.

The University Hospital Wishaw partnership shows how collaboration between the NHS, local authorities, colleges and schools and supported employment providers; partnered with the evidence-based DFN Project SEARCH programme, can be a force for transformative change in the lives of young people with learning disabilities. 

The programme has been such a success with NHS Lanarkshire that it has been rolled-out to further sites at University Hospital Hairmyres and University Hospital Monklands.

Claire Cookson, CEO at DFN Project SEARCH, said:

“It is very pleasing to have Scottish Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills, Jamie Hepburn, with us to celebrate ten years at University Hospital Wishaw.

“We are very proud of the success of our programme in helping young people with autism and learning disabilities get great jobs which truly transform their lives.

“There have been so many inspiring stories during the past ten years that challenge the social hierarchy and show how young people with autism and learning disabilities can make a huge contribution to society.”

Carmel McKeogh, director and programme specialist at DFN Project SEARCH, said:

“Most recently our graduates at University Hospital Wishaw have certainly risen to the challenge even further in frontline roles and continue to do amazing work within local communities.

“The success they are having is testament to the effectiveness of our pioneering transition to work programme along with the strength of our partnership with NHS Lanarkshire, New College Lanarkshire and North Lanarkshire Council.

“Society is now beginning to better understand the value and skill set that people with learning disabilities and autism can bring to the workplace and we now have a huge opportunity to transform workplace culture throughout the country and drive long-term change through supported internships that are proven to work in driving change and more fairness for all.” 

Heather Knox, Chief Executive, NHS Lanarkshire, said:

“I am delighted that NHS Lanarkshire has been able to support this brilliant project for the last 10 years.

“DFN Project Search offers work experience opportunities to young people with learning disabilities and autism and over the last 10 years 78 students have graduated from the programme after undertaking a range of roles across NHS Lanarkshire. 

“I am also extremely pleased that more than half have obtained permanent positions within NHS Lanarkshire including clerical assistants, domestics, laboratory assistants, porters and clinical support workers.

“While we offer the opportunities, it is the young people themselves who are the inspiration to everyone they work with from their lecturers, job coaches, site mentors and the wider NHS family.”

Professor Christopher Moore, Principal and Chief Executive of New College Lanarkshire, said:

“It is our privilege to be the Education lead for the DFN Project SEARCH programmes at University Hospitals Wishaw, Monklands and Hairmyres. 

“This Project exemplifies the principle of social justice that drives our purpose as a College. We are determined to create a learning community that is absolute in our commitment to equality, diversity, excellence and fairness. NCL is determined to raise aspirations and fulfil the life potential of all our Students

“The last nine months have highlighted the importance of strong partnerships and the enormous value of our health services. I would like to convey our heartfelt thanks to the students, staff, families, friends and carers who have all played a vital role over the last decade in making DFN Project SEARCH at Wishaw the life-changing success that it is.”

Des Murray, Chief Executive at North Lanarkshire Council said:

“I can think of no other programme as transformative as DFN Project Search.  Not just for the young people involved, but for their families and loved ones, seeing their children thrive and become strong, independent young adults.   

“It’s about realising hopes and dreams, proving what can be achieved if people are given the right supports, and most importantly, the opportunity to succeed.”

DFN Project SEARCH has ambitions to get 15,000 young adults with learning difficulties and autism into full-time paid jobs over the next decade.

Today the DFN Project SEARCH charity has 69 internationally recognised programmes across the UK, Ireland and Iberia, and has supported over 1500 interns into work, 1350 of which meet Project SEARCH’s success criteria. This criteria means that the work is over 16 hours per week, is non seasonal, is paid the prevailing wage for the role and that the work is in an integrated setting.

On average 60 per cent of graduates obtain full-time paid employment meeting these criteria. Yet an additional 10 per cent find some type of paid employment, meaning the lives of 70 per cent of graduates are changed for the better.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprentices over the moon with Star Wars-inspired rocket ovens after engineering challenge
Sector News
@colegcambria APPRENTICES used the force of cutting-edge machinery to
Fair Shot Cafe Step up to Traineeship Programme Resounding Success
Sector News
The Fair Shot Cafe Step Up to Traineeship Programme comes to an end th
Hugh Baird College praised by Ofsted for their support to students throughout COVID-19 pandemic -- with phoyo
Sector News
@HughBaird College is taking swift and effective action to tackle the
Newbury College Catering students serve up festive treats
Sector News
Professional Catering Students @NewburyCollege have been cooking up a
Important update re: week commencing 4 January 2021
Sector News
For all parents and students: You may be aware that on the afternoon
Basingstoke College of Technology scoops two awards
Sector News
Basingstoke College of Technology (@BCoT) is celebrating after being r
Keele ranked in global top 40 for sustainability
Sector News
Keele (@KeeleUniversity) has once again been scored among the top 4% o
Coventry College's £70k investment in science facilities
Sector News
A five-figure investment has been made in @CoventryCollege’s science
DBC Training continues growth with opening of new centre in Chesterfield
Sector News
Derby based award-winning Training Provider, DBC (@Derbybusco) are del
The ETF has released its 2019–2020 Public Benefit Report
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has released i
New funding of £750,000 will help the NUS Scotland and more than 30 student associations to provide vital welfare support for students in colleges and universities.
Sector News
£750,000 to assist with more welfare advice on campuses The money wil
The show must go online! Teesside’s first Virtual College Pantomime to take place at Middlesbrough College
Sector News
COVID-19 has put a lot of the nation’s favourite festive activities

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. yesterday

@Geniususocial: Redefining Education in the 21st Century

@Geniususocial: Redefining Education in the 21st...

Genius Group’s mission is to develop an entrepreneur education system that prepares students for the 21st Century. Led by founder Roger James...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

RT @FENews: Double threat of COVID-19 and Brexit fails to encourage UK workers to upskill: 66% of UK SME employees have not undertaken skil…
View Original Tweet

Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Apprentices over the moon with Star Wars-inspired rocket ovens after engineering challenge yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5170)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page