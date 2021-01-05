 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Placement brings new clarity on inclusion and wellbeing

Details
Hits: 97
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Student image

A role emerging placement is when students go into work environments where their profession has never been before and carve out a role for themselves. This blog details how four Occupational Therapy students did this within the Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Wellbeing team and contributed hugely to the University’s wellbeing agenda. @DerbyUni

There’s nothing more powerful than falling in love with your chosen profession than doing the work. We are four final year Occupational Therapy (OT) students who are carrying out a virtual placement, in the Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Wellbeing (EDIW) team at the University of Derby.

When we were first on placement, we wondered how Occupational Therapy linked with EDIW. We were used to being placed in traditional settings such as hospitals, schools, councils, communities and so on. As this is a non-traditional placement, it has further developed our professional identity, and has reinforced applying our theory into practice.

Our occupational lens has never been more visible as it is now. Our aim has continued to ensure that occupations associated with the activities of daily living, remains at the heart of all that we do.

Occupational Therapist (OT’s) work with individuals who have gone through trauma, living with a disability, or recovering to regain their independence and perform their daily activities in a meaningful way. Working within EDIW team has allowed us to work with a large population and whole community of the University of Derby instead of an individual within a community.

As OT’s, we use our knowledge of what is vital to individuals to develop a recovery plan to improve health and wellbeing. We make sure their needs are at the centre of all our plans, and their wellbeing is paramount in all our processes. Both the OT and the EDIW team values align to promote equality, diversity, inclusion, and wellbeing throughout the culture and environment of the University.

The EDIW team has legal duty to support people working within the organisation, who have several characteristics protected by law. For example, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transexual plus (LGBT+), race equality, gender equality, disability, wellbeing, faith and belief. This has offered us the opportunity to put the Code of Ethics, that we follow into practice.

We have had the chance to undertake various projects which aim to offer equal access to services without bias or prejudice based on age, gender, race, nationality, faith, sexual orientation, level of ability, or position in society.

LCCM kickstarts 2021 QuaranStream events with British soul icon, Beverley Knight MBE
Sector News
London, 5 January 2021 â€“ London College of Creative Media (@lccmlond
Important update re: week commencing 11 January 2021
Sector News
Following the recent announcement from Welsh Government, Gower College
Locked out of lockdown learning
Sector News
Poorest families priced out of home learning by Telecoms Giants- Oak

We have done this through a variety of different projects which have included, writing a range of guidance documents for staff which aim to raise greater awareness around issues such as menopause and neurodiversity, a project which focusses on generating a greater cultural understanding of mental health issues for Black and Minority Ethnic students and a project focusing on improving the mental wellbeing of staff during Covid-19.

The benefits of taking on a role-emerging placement

The skills we have learned throughout our degree course has really helped us to help people in a wider context.

Although demanding and challenging to start with, a lot of which was because the placement is virtual, we feel we have improved our caseload management in preparation for being in the workplace.

We have also learnt how important networking is within an organisation as we have had to work under tight deadlines which is important for employability.

Challenges

Not only have we learnt how to do our job from a community perspective, we have learnt how to do it in the most challenging of times, and we have experienced for ourselves the impact of sitting stationary and working remotely which has left us with aches and pains.

The essences of managing a work/life balance and being present for both has been difficult as we’ve had to work in our homes it has been hard to escape this and switch off at times.

As students learning the art of negotiation and standing firm with our professional values while working collaboratively with the wider multi-disciplinary team, provides its own challenges that we did not foresee.

Embracing the new norm

As we have been remote working on a role emerging placement, we have found working in the new area of EDIW quite daunting, especially as it has been something we have not done before. But, as we are living in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, it appears that this will be the new norm for most of us.

These are some tips we recommend and would like to bring forward to future OT students partaking a role emerging placement:

  • Create a routine for yourself and try to stick to it – Stick to placement hours and try to not work beyond this – remember to take regular breaks! “Occupational balance is key to preventing burnout”
  • Stay connected – Check in everyday with your educator, coordinator and team members if appropriate to the placement you are on
  • Don’t be afraid to ask questions – no question is a silly one!
  • Join in extracurricular eventsas they provide wonderful learning opportunities, a great addition to your Continuing Professional Development (CPD) portfolio and make a very good reflection!
  • Keep a track of your achievements- it is very helpful to keep a weekly log of your achievements so that you can use as evidence but also have something to discuss in supervision. Remember your supervisor only sees you once a week so supervision is a chance to demonstrate what you have learnt
  • Create a good workspace – remember you will be here for most of the day, so make sure it is comfortable with sufficient lighting and workspace

Most importantly remember that your wellbeing is central to all that you do!

By: Foluso Williams, Lynnette Magenga, Manisha Ghai, and Tina Brown.

You may also be interested in these articles:

LCCM kickstarts 2021 QuaranStream events with British soul icon, Beverley Knight MBE
Sector News
London, 5 January 2021 – London College of Creative Media (@lccmlond
Important update re: week commencing 11 January 2021
Sector News
Following the recent announcement from Welsh Government, Gower College
Locked out of lockdown learning
Sector News
Poorest families priced out of home learning by Telecoms Giants- Oak
Barton Peveril's Award Winning Architect
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College graduate Eoin Shaw has won the Royal
AoC: Government must cancel this month's vocational exams with no delay
Sector News
@Aoc_info - Government must cancel January vocational exams with no de
41,000 new trainee teachers recruited during 2020
Sector News
@BorisJohnson welcomes significant uplift in key public sector jobs Th
Written statement from the Welsh Government on the return to school and college arrangements
Sector News
Kirsty Williams MS, Minister for Education in Wales (@wgmin_education)
CHANCELLOR OUTLINES WINTER ECONOMY PLAN
Sector News
@RISHISUNAK #PLANFORJOBS - Rishi Sunak unveils government’s plan to
T Level route specific support available now
Sector News
The route-specific element of the Education and Training Foundation’
Imperial academic delivers Royal Institution Christmas Lecture
Sector News
Professor Chris Jackson's lecture took audiences back into deep geolog
Classrooms to reopen wherever possible despite calls for all schools in England to move learning online
Sector News
@BorisJohnson announced new national restrictions on 4th Jan which now
How do we enable agile digital infrastructure for education and research? Jisc launches Networkshop49
Sector News
@Jisc, the UK’s education technology not-for-profit, has announced t

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

London College of Creative Media (LCCM)
London College of Creative Media (LCCM) has published a new article: LCCM kickstarts 2021 QuaranStream events with British soul icon, Beverley Knight MBE 27 minutes ago
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College has published a new article: Barton Peveril's Award Winning Architect 47 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 18 hours 3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation on coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation on coronavirus and announces that all primary and secondary schools and colleges are to move to...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5204)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page