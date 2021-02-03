 
Unite Students extends rent discount

@Unite_Student, the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), is today (3 Feb) announcing an extension to its original rental discount announced on 11 January 2021. This provides eligible* students with a 50% rent discount totalling seven weeks, up to 8 March 2021.

Eligible students who pay their rent directly to Unite Students, and who successfully applied for the original rent discount announced on 11 January 2021, will now receive the additional 50% rent discount automatically, providing they have not returned to their Unite Students accommodation since 18 January 2021.

The three-week rent discount extension is being announced in light of the continuation of lockdown restrictions to at least 8 March 2021. Student accounts will be credited during March. In addition, the four-week complimentary summer tenancy announced on 11 January 2021 is still applicable to students with a contract end date prior to 1 August 2021.

Unite Students recognises that students are having a challenging time during the national lockdowns. However, all its UK properties remain open and operational with current occupancy levels at approximately 50%.

To be eligible for this extended rent discount period, students need to be up to date with their rent payments as of 14 February 2021 and not be in residence in a Unite Students property between 18 January and 7 March 2021.

Students who applied for the original four-week 50% rent discount will receive an email confirming their eligibility for the three-week extension. There is no requirement for students, or their guarantors, to contact Unite Students again to apply for this extension. For those students who haven’t yet applied for the original rent discount, they will still be able to do so up until 14 February 2021 and will be reminded how to do this directly by email.

Like any private landlord, all Unite Students’ customers sign binding assured short-term lease agreements. Tenants’ rental payments in private accommodation are not normally reduced for time spent away from a property. However, Unite Students recognises the continuation of these exceptional circumstances.

Should further Government guidelines on lockdowns be issued prior to 8 March 2021, a further review will be carried out.

Richard Smith, Chief Executive of Unite Students, said:

“Supporting students has been our priority throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and we will continue to play our part during these exceptional circumstances. We recognise this is a challenging time for students which is why we’ve extended our current 50% rent discount period.

“All our properties remain open for the tens of thousands of students who are still living in their accommodation, with our staff on hand to help. Our focus is on keeping all our students and our staff safe across all our properties.

“We also continue to work closely with our university partners and will review any material changes in government guidance on universities remaining open.”

Unite Students rent discount for UK’s latest Covid-19 lockdown

  • All eligible* students can apply for a 50% rent discount for a total of four weeks
  • They will also receive a complimentary four-week extension to their tenancy agreement over summer
  • Package announced in light of the Government’s latest national lockdown

Unite Students, announced a rent discount for students on the 11th Jan, following the Government’s latest Covid-19 lockdown announcement.

Eligible students will be able to apply for a discount of 50% of their rent for a total of four weeks, to be credited in March. In addition, they will be given a four-week complimentary extension of their tenancy agreement at the end of the academic third term to extend their stay into the summer for their own enjoyment and convenience.

All Unite Student properties across the country remain open and today provide homes for thousands of students. However, this package provides support to students who have been asked by the Government to remain at home and comes on top of the additional safety measures and wellbeing support Unite Students has put in place following the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Unite Students is emailing all students and guarantors informing them of this discount and inviting them to apply. To be eligible, students will need to be up to date with their rent payment as of 31 January 2021 and not be in residence in a Unite Students property between 18 January and 14 February 2021.

Since March 2020, Unite Students accommodation has continued to provide a home and support for students. All Unite Students’ customers, in common with customers of other private landlords, signed legally-binding assured short-term lease agreements for the 20/21 academic year against a known backdrop of Covid-19. However, this discount recognises these are exceptional circumstances.

Any student who is struggling to keep up to date with rent payments is urged to get in touch with Unite Students and to contact their university’s student finance team for further support.

Richard Smith, Chief Executive of Unite Students, said:

 “We recognise that this is again a particularly challenging time for all students which is why their health, safety and security has been our priority since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are now providing a 50% rent discount for a four-week period and an additional complimentary four-week contract extension at no extra charge, in recognition of the challenges and disruption that students face following the Government’s latest lockdown announcement. We feel this is the right thing to do.

“Working through this decision has had its challenges as there are a range of varying circumstances to consider in different parts of the country and across different universities. Universities remain open, unlike the first lockdown, and we continue to have thousands of students living with us as of today. Some students studying specific subjects have already returned to university and more will be returning for face-to-face tuition during January as per Government guidelines, while for other students our accommodation is their only home. All our properties across the country remain open and operational.

“Against the backdrop of the Government Covid-19 guidelines we are working closely with our University partners. We will continue to support students and maintain our focus to keep all students and staff safe across our properties during the pandemic.”

