 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Kirsty Williams launches Curriculum for Wales Implementation Plan

Details
Hits: 406
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Kirsty Williams

@wgmin_education publishes the Curriculum for Wales implementation plan

Kirsty Williams MS, Minister for Education in Wales: 

Today I am publishing the Curriculum for Wales implementation plan. I committed to publishing this plan in response to the Curriculum and Assessment (Wales) Bill Committee Stage 1 Report, published by the Children, Young People and Education Committee. The plan has been developed collaboratively with our partners and is intended to provide reassurance and support the Senedd’s consideration of the Curriculum and Assessment Bill. It sets out how we will support schools in delivering Curriculum for Wales and the collaborative ways of working that we will continue to use to make this happen. I do not expect schools to take action because of this document right now, but it is there to set out the support they can expect in the coming months. 

A year after the publication of the Curriculum for Wales guidance in January 2020, I recognise that we are moving forward in a different context. 

As schools and learners try to recover and return to full learning, building their confidence and skills along the way, we also know that some of our most vulnerable learners and schools have been disproportionately affected. As we progress towards implementing the Curriculum Implementation Plan, we will provide the necessary support for all schools to engage and progress towards curriculum reform in an equitable way. Importantly, we must work with schools at the pace that is appropriate to them, in the context of their and their learners’ recoveries. This is why the Curriculum Implementation Plan sets fluid timelines for the steps towards 2022 – because we must listen and work in partnership with our schools and they must take the path to 2022 that is right for them.  

The disruption that learners have experienced this year has affected many parts of the educational community. We start from a place where parents, carers and communities have varied experiences, concerns and priorities. A core principle of our new Curriculum for Wales is that we build engagement with our communities, parents and carers, and learners themselves, around the offer of the new curriculum. As has been highlighted by Estyn in the Chief Inspector’s Annual Report, this engagement between schools and families has deepened and strengthened during the last year. 

I intend to expedite and build on this now, to further develop that dialogue with parents and carers, learners, and wider stakeholders, to understand their experiences and priorities for learning recovery. We will work with stakeholders to explore the key elements of learning recovery – and put that into practice through a Learning Recovery Plan that enables us to move on from the disruptions of COVID-19 and towards curriculum reform.  This will focus on supporting the learners most disadvantaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, and enabling them to progress along their learning pathway.  It will continue to emphasise the need for well-being, the core skills of literacy, numeracy and digital competence, and broad and balanced learning.  We will put in place a remote learning plan to support this.  

HSDC Alton preparing to unveil new space for Gaming curriculum
Sector News
@Be_HSDC is preparing to unveil a fantastic new space for September 20
The Progress Group acquires multiple award-winning learntech provider, Grey Matter Learning
Sector News
The Progress Group acquire @greymatterlearn National education and tra
Update from Principal Mark Jones â€“ 27 January 2021
Sector News
Last weekâ€™s announcement by the Education Minister about the way GCS

Our recovery also needs to prioritise the needs of our exam year cohorts, who have been severely affected by the disruption, and their learning and progression plans. I recently set out our intentions for these qualifications for 2021, and we will prioritise how we support these learners’ progression into further or higher education, employment or training over coming months. This effort will embed and move towards the principles and priorities of the Curriculum for Wales. Qualifications Wales will publish their consultation on the new approach to qualifications for 16 year-olds imminently, and I anticipate that further work and good practice will emerge on assessment for qualifications, well-being and progression, from our experiences this last year. Guidance is available on expectations for remote learning for pupils in exam years this year. 

We will step up our engagement with schools, giving them time and space to come together in a national conversation to reflect on their experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic, their challenges around learning recovery, and how we can co-construct the approaches and support that will allow us to move forward together.  I know that practitioners and learners will not be able to focus on learning unless we create the space for this. We cannot expect schools and practitioners to build an understanding of and vision for the new curriculum until they have worked with their learners to refocus their learning journey. This space must be a long-term commitment, both to support learning and to continue to provide support to progress the Curriculum Implementation Plan. 

I am therefore also launching today a consultation on non-statutory School Improvement Guidance. This guidance sets out the new framework for evaluation, improvement and accountability, aligned to the Curriculum for Wales. The guidance makes clear the distinction between evaluation and improvement activities and accountability. Both during the recovery period and beyond, the majority of the energy and focus in the system should be on delivering school improvement, guided by effective self-evaluation, improvement planning and support in all schools. In contrast, the accountability system should not drive school improvement activity, although effective governance and inspection should ensure that issues are identified and addressed. 

I publish the Curriculum Implementation Plan knowing that it is the right thing to do to reassure Members of the Senedd and our partners of our plans and the breadth and ambitions of our intentions. However, I know that schools are still working to deliver the best for their learners in deeply trying circumstances. We will continue to work with our partners to engage schools at their pace to deliver learning and progression in a way that is consistent with the principles of the Curriculum for Wales, and puts us firmly on the path to recovery. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

HSDC Alton preparing to unveil new space for Gaming curriculum
Sector News
@Be_HSDC is preparing to unveil a fantastic new space for September 20
The Progress Group acquires multiple award-winning learntech provider, Grey Matter Learning
Sector News
The Progress Group acquire @greymatterlearn National education and tra
Exeter College Principal takes part in Ministerial meeting as FE White Paper is published
Sector News
@ExeterCollege Principal @JohnLaramy takes part in Ministerial meeting
Update from Principal Mark Jones â€“ 27 January 2021
Sector News
Last weekâ€™s announcement by the Education Minister about the way GCS
NEBOSH announces raft of new qualifications to kick off 2021
Sector News
Health and safety practitioners will have even more opportunities for
First 73 Kickstart young people ready to start work through Aspire
Sector News
More than 70 young people across the UK will enter employment in sport
New EdTech modules released with a focus on digital wellbeing and managing online learning
Sector News
Twelve new bite-size EdTech modules have been released on the @E_T_Fou
Firefighters come to the rescue to support York College Beauty Therapy Students
Sector News
Firefighters @FireHarrogate and 'Stu' Support Beauty Therapy On-line L
Sector response to PM's announcement schools in England will not start to open more widely to pupils until at least 8th March 2021 at the earliest
Sector News
The Teaching Union's @NASUWT @NAHTnews @NEUnion respond to @BorisJohn
The Childrenâ€™s Commissioner annual report finds 1 in 6 children estimated to have a probable mental health condition!
Sector News
Damage to childrenâ€™s mental health caused by Covid crisis could last
Plea to support North West job seekers left behind by lockdown
Sector News
@phxtraining has called on the government to ensure job seekers arenâ€
Barton Peveril Physicists Celebrated in International Competition
Sector News
Six @BartonPeveril Sixth Form College students were successful in the

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5282)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page