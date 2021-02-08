 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

National Apprenticeships Week: "take a new look at apprenticeships"

Details
Hits: 201
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Imperial College Business School
(@imperialcollege) Imperial staff are being encouraged to consider if a fully funded apprenticeship might help them achieve their personal development and career goals.

Apprenticeships may traditionally be seen as something that starts a career, but with over 700 apprenticeships now available across a range of professions and at different levels up to Master's they have become much more than this.

Increasing numbers of Imperial staff are taking advantage of apprenticeship funding to develop new skills and gain qualifications – 95 staff are currently studying for apprenticeships. Apprenticeships are open to staff at any stage of their career, with funding available and a wide range of courses on offer.

Apprenticeships Manager, Ailish Harikae, explains why the College is keen to increase the number of staff on apprenticeships:

“During National Apprenticeship Week we’re encouraging staff to take a new look at apprenticeships and see whether they might help them to achieve their personal development and career goals. We know that a fully funded apprenticeship can be a great way to future proof careers and deliver real benefits for the College and we’d like to see more staff starting an apprenticeship.”

Imperial also has a long history of employing technical apprentices and despite the pandemic, two new apprentices joined our Technician Apprentice Scheme in autumn 2020. Entry-level apprentice schemes have been a way for faculties to fill skills gaps, widen participation and attract talented people to the College.

A banner for National Apprenticeships Week, showing four young people, with the dates of the national week - 8 to 14 February 2021
National Apprenticeships Week 2021 runs from 8 to 14 February

New perspectives

Apprenticeship event information

Fola Afolabi is studying a Level 4 apprenticeship in Project Management

Fola Afolabi is a Graduate Management Trainee working in the School of Public Health. She recently started a Level 4 apprenticeship in Project Management which has already helped her to develop new skills that she is applying to her day job.

“I decided to study for an apprenticeship for multiple reasons; I was keen to develop my professional network, learn about managing projects in a practical way and gain the Association for Project Management qualification. The apprenticeship has been amazing so far, as I am learning with a cohort of diverse individuals who work at different organisations. Most of the other people on my course work within local government and the voluntary sector, which exposes me to other perspectives and ways of working.

“My managers are very supportive and ensure I have sufficient time to study for the qualification and gather evidence for my portfolio. Due to the great support system I have within Imperial and the Apprenticeship College, it is very easy to manage my time and wellbeing.

Manufacturing career opportunities in Leeds on show at apprenticeships fair
Sector News
Career opportunities in manufacturing are being highlighted at this ye
Digital education start-up FourthRev fast-tracks seed funding of Â£2.3m to drive global expansion
Sector News
Specialist digital education start-up FourthRev has closed its seed fu
National Apprenticeship Week: Ex-Army recruit has a blazing start with optimistic future in mental health, says â€˜Iâ€™m not naturally academic and I wasnâ€™t designed for A-levels and universityâ€™
Sector News
Ex-Army recruit with @QubeLearning has a blazing start with optimistic

“Undertaking the apprenticeship has improved my ability to manage projects within my day job. I am currently managing a project to improve inclusivity within the medical curriculum. I have been able to apply the knowledge from the apprenticeship to the project, as I have a better understanding of defining the scope of the project, managing different project stages and creating a communications management plan. As a result, I have gotten better at improving clarity and engagement among stakeholders and the project team.”

Overcoming complex challenges

Rob Sherwood
Rob Sherwood is doing a Senior Leaders Master's Degree apprenticeship

Rob Sherwood, a Product Engineer in ICT, is one of five College staff who are studying for fully funded Master’s. A Master’s is the highest level of apprenticeship (Level 7 Senior Leader).

“I heard about the Senior Leaders Master’s Degree Apprenticeship through the Learning and Development lead in ICT. I had already unsuccessfully tried to self-fund an MBA, but after discussing my development goals with my line manager I was supported by ICT colleagues to make a successful application.

“I wanted to pursue postgraduate education to expand my knowledge and apply new skills to my current role whilst potentially broadening my future. The course really appealed to me because I wanted to gain a greater understanding of how organisations work together to overcome complex challenges.

“The apprenticeship makes the Master’s completely three dimensional - you have to apply all the theory you are learning back to your role and the wider organisation. It teaches you to be constructive with criticism and reflection, to adopt a variety of perspectives in judgement and decision making and perhaps above all, the importance of collaboration.

“There is a huge amount of work involved in a Master’s apprenticeship, it’s definitely not a trivial undertaking. I think anyone who feels they’d like to be intellectually challenged, work with a new professional network of curious people and to become better at their role should have a look at whether there is an appropriate apprenticeship out there for them, it’s a fantastic opportunity to invest in yourself.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Manufacturing career opportunities in Leeds on show at apprenticeships fair
Sector News
Career opportunities in manufacturing are being highlighted at this ye
Digital education start-up FourthRev fast-tracks seed funding of £2.3m to drive global expansion
Sector News
Specialist digital education start-up FourthRev has closed its seed fu
Six Colleges Land Fabulous Virtual Work Experience Opportunities for Students Working With Heathrow Airport
Sector News
@springpod, @westlondoncol and @HeathrowAirport comment on: Six colleg
National Apprenticeship Week: Ex-Army recruit has a blazing start with optimistic future in mental health, says ‘I’m not naturally academic and I wasn’t designed for A-levels and university’
Sector News
Ex-Army recruit with @QubeLearning has a blazing start with optimistic
SERC Sports Warm up for NI Science Festival
Sector News
@S_ERC’s Sports lecturers, will be sharing their expertise in the sc
Meet Dean Zammit the City Corporation's Horticulture Apprentice
Sector News
Dean Zammit joined the City of London Corporation’s Apprenticeship p
Tommy Hilfiger teams up with Jameela Jamil + others to launch free social impact FutureLearn courses
Sector News
@jameelajamil @TommyHilfiger and @FutureLearn partner for online cours
Minority ethnic talent progression impossible without the
Sector News
New report calls for senior leaders to use the new year to “surgical
Wirral Met supports apprentices playing vital role in pandemic
Sector News
Wirral Met College (@WirralMet) is supporting National Apprenticeship
Kirklees College helps build the future with apprenticeships
Sector News
Kirklees College (@kirkleescollege) is celebrating National Apprentice
Building back better with apprenticeships
Sector News
#NationalApprenticeshipWeek 2021 celebrates the apprentices and employ
I LIKE NETWORKING: the platform for women and non-binary people in the creative industry has become a success and is expanding in 2021.
Sector News
@networking_i: a new platform for women and non-binary people in the

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5325)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page