College competition heats up

Jessica Steele in her chef whites

Three Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) Level 1 Catering and Hospitality students are celebrating winning a catering competition held amongst their fellow peers

Winners, Max Hodgkinson, Will Smith and Jessica Steele, participated in the Stretch and Challenge competition. Over a period of four-weeks, the students created four dishes using a specific ingredient each week including pasta, rice, eggs and pancakes. Catering tutor James Key hosted a live online cooking demonstration in place of the student's normal practical classes, to encourage them to think about the various recipes that could be used.

The students had seven days to submit their dishes with the following rules; they must cook for their household, show the plan for their dishes, and provide a picture of them cooking the dish and the completed creations.

Jessica said: “I was shocked to win the competition, I’m proud that I have accomplished it. My favourite dish to make was my pasta dish; it was linguine in a spicy chorizo tomato sauce. I am thankful to James for coming up with the cooking competition as it kept my lockdown interesting and gave me something different to do and think about.”

James added: “The competition has been a great success with some brilliant dishes being produced. The standard of entries was very high and the winners should be extremely proud of themselves.

“The College is committed to transforming the lives of all its students and we aim to provide the highest quality provision possible. This helps to raise our students’ aspirations and provide opportunities for them to realise their full potential.”

