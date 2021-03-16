 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Coleg y Cymoedd rewarded for its support of young carers

Details
Hits: 321
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Coleg y Cymoedd

A college with campuses across the south Wales valleys has received an award in recognition of the unrivalled support it offers to young carers.

Coleg y Cymoedd, which has locations in Ystrad Mynach, Aberdare, Rhondda and Nantgarw, has been awarded the ‘Gold Young Carers College’ award from Rhondda Cynon Taf Young Carers' Service, which celebrates further education colleges that are taking active steps to support learners with caring responsibilities.

The gold award – the highest possible accolade an education provider can achieve in the region - recognises the steps that Coleg y Cymoedd has taken to ensure that its young and young adult carers (18-24 year olds) are fully supported in order for them to fulfil their potential.

The news comes just one year after the college received its silver accreditation and follows a string of other awards, including a Carers Federation Quality Standard in Carer Support award, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to strengthening the resources it has available for young carers studying at its campuses.

According to the latest available figures, there are currently over 2,500 young carers in Rhondda Cynon Taf. These young people help to look after a relative, friend or neighbour who wouldn’t otherwise be able to manage alone due to illness, age or disability.

As a result of having to juggle a caring role with school or college work, these carers are five times more likely to drop out of education than other learners as they struggle to cope with the additional pressures of studying on top of their care responsibilities.

Designed by Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s Young Carers' Service, the Young Carers College and Schools award schemes have been developed to tackle this problem and help learners continue their education and training by ensuring that academic staff are aware of how to identify young and young adult carers, understand the difficulties they face and implement policies and support systems that will assist them.

The award consists of three levels; Bronze, Silver and Gold, with each level consisting of a set of standards which progressively increase the support and guidance that young carers are offered in their education.

Councillor Christina Leyshon, Cabinet Member for Children's Services, said:

“I am delighted to see Coleg y Cymoedd being awarded the Gold Award in recognition of the support they provide to our Young Carers. The dedication and commitment shown by Young Carers in providing essential care to their loved ones is truly remarkable and a huge responsibility. 

Government must urgently reconsider research budget cuts
Sector News
@UniversitiesUK has today (16 Mar) written to the government seeking u
Visual Arts Exhibitions - 'Right Here, Right Now'
Sector News
Welcome to our Visual Arts 'Right Here, Right Now' Exhibitions.In the
Students celebrate offers to top universities
Sector News
L-R: Libby O'Sullivan, Ellen Jones, Edan ReidSix A Level students from

“However, this can have an impact on them academically, socially and emotionally, and it is absolutely vital that organisations not only work to identify Young Carers, but also implement systems to provide the support they need to continue with their studies and provide opportunities for respite.

“I would like to thank and congratulate all involved at Coleg y Cymoedd for their fantastic work in continuing their efforts to achieve the Gold Award, and I am sure that they will continue to make a positive difference to the lives of Young Carers attending the college.”

The latest 2020-21 figures show that around a fifth of all young carers referred to RCT’s Young Carers' Service come from schools and colleges, highlighting the number of young people trying to balance studies and care duties. In the last year alone, the service has received 86 referrals.

Coleg y Cymoedd has implemented a number of measures over the last three years to help young people with caring roles at the college. As well as offering learners flexible learning hours, free meals and extra support throughout their college journey, learners, who are often the primary carer for individuals suffering from serious illness, are also provided with access to counselling and are usually taken on an annual residential trip to give them a break from their responsibilities at home.

Following the restrictions arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, the college has adapted to implement a number of additional measures to ensure young carers are supported while they are at home. Whereas young carers would usually receive free breakfast and lunch on campus, Coleg y Cymoedd is providing them with financial aid to cover these meals.

The college has set up a digital support group and signed up to mental health support platform, Platfform, to help learners with their wellbeing. It has also arranged regular virtual check-ins, provided learners with laptops and WIFI dongles to ensure they have access to the internet from home, and is in the process of sending out care packages designed to uplift spirits.

Karen Phillips, Principal at Coleg y Cymoedd said:

“Young carers have a huge amount of responsibility on their shoulders at home, so it’s always been our mission to do all we can to help make their education experience as smooth as possible.

“As a result of the lockdown, many young carers will have lost the support and respite that they would normally receive and some young people, who may not have been carers before, will have found themselves in caring positions, now supporting family members who have become ill, or helping parents with childcare as schools have been closed. 

“We have worked hard to ensure we have extra support measures in place during this time for these learners and that our staff are equipped to recognise the signs that a learner may be a young carer, so that they can signpost them to appropriate help. We’re incredibly proud to be receiving the gold award – it is a culmination of years of hard work and commitment to continually increasing awareness for young carers and supporting them throughout their time with us.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

EY announces first graduates of virtual Tech MBA program
Sector News
EY (@EYnews) has announced the first graduates of the world-first EY T
Industry Week prepares students for working life
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Learning for Living and Work students received insigh
Government must urgently reconsider research budget cuts
Sector News
@UniversitiesUK has today (16 Mar) written to the government seeking u
Visual Arts Exhibitions - 'Right Here, Right Now'
Sector News
Welcome to our Visual Arts 'Right Here, Right Now' Exhibitions.In the
Students celebrate offers to top universities
Sector News
L-R: Libby O'Sullivan, Ellen Jones, Edan ReidSix A Level students from
Texthelp and Belfast Met: New Apprenticeship Partnership Supports Growth and Development
Sector News
Belfast Met’s Centre for Skills and Apprenticeships continues to pla
EdTech firm records high-growth year due to demand for HR software innovation
Sector News
Compliance and HR software provider for the education sector, Every, h
Coleg Cambria and Wrexham Glyndwr University forge new partnership for future generations
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA and Wrexham Glyndwr University (@GlyndwrUni) have united
Company culture overtakes skills as no.1 factor in hiring decision process
Sector News
Research from Thomas International (@ThomasInt_UK), the global talent
Homeschooling drives surge in queries around English grammar topics
Sector News
Busuu, the world’s largest language learning community, released a n
Impington Village College leads the way in flexible working for East of England and North-East London region
Sector News
Impington Village College (@ImpingtonVC), a non-selective secondary sc
Millions of students back in class for first week of full school and college reopening
Sector News
Figures released by @EducationGovUK today (16 Mar) show attendance lev

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5493)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page