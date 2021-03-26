NORTH EAST BUSINESSES INVITED TO BENEFIT FROM FUNDED INTERNSHIPS AND HELP KEEP GRADUATE TALENT IN THE REGION @NCLCollege
To support the regional economy and young people into employment, Newcastle College University Centre is helping North East businesses boost their workforce coming out of the pandemic, with nine funded internships available.
Local businesses operating in the digital technologies and engineering industries are being invited to register their interest in taking on a work-ready graduate, supporting young people into higher level employment in their home region.
There are nine funded internships available which will run for 12-months and are due to begin this summer during July and August. Employers will receive a £10,000 contribution towards their intern’s salary from the University Centre (£20,000 minimum salary requirement). Graduates will have the opportunity to pitch themselves to employers during a virtual interview process.
The initiative, known as Stay and Succeed, is launching for the third year and 12-months since the UK went into lockdown. Over the last year Covid-19 has impacted employment opportunities for young people in particular.
Jon Ridley, vice principal of Newcastle College and executive director of Higher Education at NCG, said: "Stay and Succeed is an excellent opportunity for local employers to engage with our graduate talent pool and play an important role in their post-university journey, by welcoming them into an industry they are truly passionate about. Employers will be taking on skilled graduates who have the knowledge and hands-on experience to make a positive impact, benefitting both their business and the local economy by helping to retain graduate talent here in the region.
“We understand the last 12-months have brought challenges to all businesses and impacted employment opportunities in some sectors, so initiatives like this are truly needed to support graduates into jobs related to their degrees and skillsets. We’re already seeing strong engagement from local businesses and encourage more to come forward from the digital technologies and engineering industries who are in a position to take on interns.”
The initiative has so far supported six North East businesses in creating eight internships, with some interns going on to be offered permanent employment as a result. One of these businesses is Cramlington-based Daikin Applied which specialises in sustainable technology solutions for the HVAC industry.
Stacey Sanderson, the company’s HR assistant, said: “We’ve taken on three graduates through Stay and Succeed and I can categorically say that it has greatly benefited our business, bringing in bright new talent to strengthen our workforce. Subsequently, we have offered all three of our graduates full-time permanent contracts. I’m sure graduates and employers alike will continue to reap the benefits of Stay and Succeed and I encourage businesses to use it as a tool to gain more knowledgeable and skilled workers of tomorrow.”
Stay and Succeed is a unique internship project funded by the Office for Students, which aims to implement strategic engagement to ensure North East graduates can access higher level employment in their home locality.
Once a business has registered its interest, it will receive an Internship Proposal Form to complete. The University Centre will select which internships to take forward based on the proposal forms and discussions with businesses. Virtual interviews with candidates will then be set up so businesses can select their intern.
Businesses keen to register their interest or request a call back should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. The deadline for registrations is 01 April 2021.