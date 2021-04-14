 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Tilbury Douglas Construction Secures Two New Education Contracts in the West Midlands

Details
Hits: 345
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
The Ladder School Entrance

@Tilbury_douglas Construction has won two new education contracts in the West Midlands, with work starting later this month.

Located in Walsall both schools (The Ladder School and Walsall Studio School)

were awarded by the Department for Education under the EFSA 2017 Medium Band Construction Framework and will be operated by The Mercian Trust.

Designed in collaboration with Race Cottam Architects, The Ladder School will be an entirely new build school providing alternative provision for young people in the Walsall area who are at the risk of exclusion from mainstream education. Currently housed in temporary accommodation, the new two and three storey building will offer up to 112 students a radically improved learning environment for Key Stage 4 and post 16 education.

Principal of The Ladder School, Mr. Chris Bury said: 

“I am very excited to see construction work start; the new school has been carefully planned to ensure students have the best possible chances to succeed. As a school community we cannot wait to move into our new facilities, the project will change the life chances for the students we serve.”

On an adjacent site, a second project to extend accommodation for Walsall Studio School will simultaneously be constructed. Walsall Studio School is a specialist studio school with a bespoke curriculum designed to engage students on a 4-year professional journey that allows them to thrive in the creative, digital and health industries. The new building will provide dedicated and specialist space to further this work.

Principal of Walsall Studio School, Mr. Darren Perry said:

“The new build development symbolises our commitment to providing a high-quality performance and a digitally rich learning environment that enables our students to thrive. As a school that champions industry-led learning, I am excited to enhance our unique Studio School approach for future cohorts of students.”

Commenting on the new developments, Simon Butler, Division Director at Tilbury Douglas Construction in the Midlands said:

“We are delighted to have been awarded two new contracts which represent a significant investment in education provision in the West Midlands. Tilbury Douglas has a strong track record in delivering specialist education projects and we are looking forwards to starting on site.”

Works will begin in April 2021, with a completion date of spring 2022.

 

ENDS

For more information contact:

Philip Bartram

Corporate Affairs Manager (Tilbury Douglas)

Telephone: +44 7989 536406    

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

North East Employers work together to give careers in roofing a kickstart
Sector News
Redcar and Cleveland College (@RedcarCollege) has joined forces with t
Lack of Global Talent Strategy Will Suffocate Business Growth
Sector News
In a recent global survey by CFO Research and Globalization Partners,
Catch-up classes shouldnâ€™t be punitive experiences for pupils and teachers
Sector News
Summer schools: government must heed concerns of both teachers and par

About Tilbury Douglas

Tilbury Douglas is one of the UK’s foremost construction and engineering services companies. We offer design, building, engineering and fit-out services across the public and private sector. Our recent projects include the COVID-19 NHS Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham where the first phase was completed in just 13 days, the UK’s first Proton Beam Cancer Therapy Centre at The Christie Hospital in Manchester and the new Neonatal unit at Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust.

We are headquartered in the UK and have a workforce of circa 1,200 highly experienced colleagues.

Website: www.tilburydouglas.co.uk

Twitter: @tilbury_do

You may also be interested in these articles:

North East Employers work together to give careers in roofing a kickstart
Sector News
Redcar and Cleveland College (@RedcarCollege) has joined forces with t
Young people are turning to social media apps in bed to avoid emotions, new research suggests.
Sector News
Young people are using social media apps in bed before they go to slee
NUS Scotland responds to Green Party Manifesto ‘Our Common Future’
Sector News
Responding to the Scottish Green Party's manifesto ‘Our Common Futur
Lack of Global Talent Strategy Will Suffocate Business Growth
Sector News
In a recent global survey by CFO Research and Globalization Partners,
Catch-up classes shouldn’t be punitive experiences for pupils and teachers
Sector News
Summer schools: government must heed concerns of both teachers and par
BibliU uses Gardners fulfilment service to enhance accessibility of print books for university students
Sector News
Learning Enablement technology provider,@BibliUSocial, is set to work
Screen Yorkshire aims to boost diversity behind the scenes in TV and film as recruitment opens for Beyond Brontës 2021 training programme
Sector News
@screenyorkshire opens applications for the third year of its Beyond B
STUDENT CONFERENCE “THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT” GOES VIRTUAL
Sector News
@StratfordColl’s student voice executive committee recently delivere
Sheffield College student wins top industry competition and celebrity chef mentoring
Sector News
A @sheffcol catering student has won a top industry competition and me
HSDC and Solent University Southampton sign exciting Progression Agreement
Sector News
HSDC students are set to benefit through a new progression agreement b
Diversity executive sponsors appointed for Imperial’s staff networks
Sector News
@ImperialCollege networks Able@Imperial, Imperial As One and Imperial
'Our Girl' at Catterick Military Preparation College
Sector News
A young Durham military student is preparing to follow in the footstep

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 11 minutes ago

Opening of the 11Onze Academy, a historic moment @11ONZEbanc

Opening of the 11Onze Academy, a historic moment...

"Avui és el día que comença el banc" Natàlia, Directora General d'11Onze Banc el dilluns 15 de Març 2021, en l'apertura d'11Onze Academy. Moment...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 11 minutes ago

RT @11ONZEbanc: 11Onze Academy és notícia a la plataforma pionera sobre el futur de l'educació FE News Channel for the Future of Education.…
View Original Tweet

Marie Turbill
Marie Turbill has published a new article: North East Employers work together to give careers in roofing a kickstart 35 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5583)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page