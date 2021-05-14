 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

SERC Lecturers Shortlisted for TES Award

Details
Hits: 352
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
SERC

A team of hospitality and catering Lecturers from South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) have been shortlisted for a Times Education Supplement (TES) FE Award 2021.

The team of eight - Ruth Doherty, Sheena Hunt, Brian Magill, Tom McCluney, Paul Monaghan, Ian Thompson, Thomas Turley, led by Deputy Head of School, Paul Mercer – have been selected finalist in the WorldSkills Hero award category in recognition of their commitment to give their students the opportunity to raise their technical standards and improve their soft skills set, by competing in internal, regional, and international competitions.

The Hospitality and Catering team have been visionary in their support for students’ competition preparation and promotion of WorldSkills Competitions often referred to as the ‘Olympics of skills’. Over the last 3 years 398 student have competed in campus, intercampus, regional and international competitions. Six students were finalist in the 2019 WorldSkills UK Live and the first time the College entered the Patisserie and Confectionery Competition 4 students were selected to compete in the 9 places with student Katie Graham awarded a Bronze Medal and Danny Bunphaung Highly Commended in Culinary Skills the following year.   Both students were asked to train for the UK Squad.

Paul Mercer, Deputy Head of School, said:

“Following attendance at WorldSkills Live in Birmingham in 2017 to determine the standard, the team implemented a programme to take students to the next level through a range of activities including participation in intercampus and external competitions in Glasgow, Jersey and London; introducing students to top chefs such as Michael Deal, Paul Rankin, Nick Narin and James Tanner; hosting WorldSkills heats in Restaurant Service, Confectionery and Culinary Arts and a Competitors Masterclass by Confectioner and Chocolatier Florian Poirot; and ensured students continued to gain experience during the pandemic by working with them to prepare 1250 dinners for the local community.

He added, “We are delighted to be shortlisted and it is testament to the dedication of the team and indeed the commitment of our students. This past year has been difficult for everyone and our focus at SERC has been keeping our students on track to achieve so they can progress to employment or further studies and be part of the recovery for the tourism and hospitality sector.”

The winners will be announced at virtual event at 8pm on Friday 28 May.

College welcomes new Patron for Graphic Design and Visual Communication
Sector News
Experienced industry professional, Gavin Scothorn is set to inspire st
Over half of workers considering career change after furlough
Sector News
@BarkingCollege - Research has shown that over half of workers (51%) w
2021 Local Government Apprentice of the Year announced
Sector News
@LGAcomms - 2021 Local Government Apprentice of the Year announced Kar

You may also be interested in these articles:

College welcomes new Patron for Graphic Design and Visual Communication
Sector News
Experienced industry professional, Gavin Scothorn is set to inspire st
Over half of workers considering career change after furlough
Sector News
@BarkingCollege - Research has shown that over half of workers (51%) w
2021 Local Government Apprentice of the Year announced
Sector News
@LGAcomms - 2021 Local Government Apprentice of the Year announced Kar
Game changer for Welsh college as new Esports course launched
Sector News
COLEG CAMBRIA (@colegcambria) has unveiled a new course that will help
The Sheffield College student wins a Nestlé Toque d’Or Grand Finals place
Sector News
A @sheffcol student has won a place in the @NestleToquedor Grand Final
Award-winning college lecturer launches unique photography project
Sector News
Having recently snapped up a regional award for his wedding photograph
Innovative Alliance secure contract with HMP Risley to deliver Barbering programme
Sector News
National Adult Education Training Provider, @IATraining_Liv (IA) have
The Progress Group appoint Charlotte Barton as Director of Learning Transformation
Sector News
National education and training specialists, @ProgressGrp_Ltd, have ap
Mindful Education celebrates double award win
Sector News
In the space of just seven days, education technology company Mindful
Important government-supported partnership between Elemental Software and University of Salford to measure social prescribing impact
Sector News
A new government-supported collaboration between the @SalfordUni and t
Universities reach out to rental guarantor services as in-person learning resumes
Sector News
UK rental guarantor service Housing Hand (@HousingHandUK) has reported
Post-pandemic talent exodus could cost businesses up to £17 billion
Sector News
Counting the Cost: How Businesses Risk a £17 billion Post Pandemic Ta

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Louise Taylor
Louise Taylor has published a new article: Universities reach out to rental guarantor services as in-person learning resumes 20 hours 34 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 20 hours 36 minutes ago

Edge Future Learning - Making education relevant to the twenty-first century

Edge Future Learning - Making education relevant...

Building on our work with Edge Future Learning Leaders and Partners around the world, our model includes three key principles that help bring...

Burton and South Derbyshire College
Burton and South Derbyshire College has published a new article: College welcomes new Patron for Graphic Design and Visual Communication 20 hours 41 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5685)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page