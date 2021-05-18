 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

EDTECH PRODUCT LAUNCH FOR REWARDING EDUCATION

Details
Hits: 467
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Nolwenture, a digital products and services creation company based in the education and digital savvy nation of Finland have launched OppiPlay Primary for teachers and their pupils, targeting the primary school, K12 market.  

OppiPlay Primary is now available through Google Play and the App Store and it is free to download the mobile application. For teachers and content creators they will use the easy and intuitive web application to make lesson plans, theory content and exercises, and this will initially be available for free to offer support during the disruption to schools during the current COVID crisis.

Before launching OppiPlay Primary, an evaluation was undertaken by the Education Alliance Finland (EAF), using a method based on educational psychology and Finnish pedagogical knowledge to evaluate the quality of the learning solution. Nolwenture are pleased to announce that the EAF Certified OppiPlay, confirming it is a well designed educational solution that aligns with learning science principles, its design compiles with research on learning and pedagogy and pursues to implement good practices in order to promote and support learning.

“OppiPlay is truly rewarding education as the pupils get a unique digital experience to aid their learning and collect coin rewards to be used in the virtual OppiPlay Islands game, giving a flexible tool for teachers whilst they work with a mixture of blended and remote learning during these unprecedented times” Rob Connell, CEO, Nolwenture Oy.

“Dikaios solutions are already used by the most significant content providers for electronic learning material as well as several different municipalities and education institutions in Finland. Together with our partners, we are delighted to be able to add OppiPlay Primary to the EduStore, adding to our EdTech portfolio, this will offer much needed support to our schools, the teachers and pupils” Timo Kettunen, COO, Dikaios Oy.

Nolwenture created OppiPlay to be intuitive and easy to use for teachers and pupils. The solution was developed using user-centered design, which includes the involvement of several teachers and students along the journey and will continue to evolve through cooperation with our education partners and users of OppiPlay.

Are you a Parent? Pupil? Teacher? Student? Find out what stage 3 of the roadmap means for you?
Sector News
On 17 May the country moved on to step 3 of the Governmentâ€™s roadmap
Imperial Collegeâ€™s Reverse Mentoring scheme returns following successful pilot
Sector News
@ImperialCollege Londonâ€™s Reverse Mentoring scheme will return this
Fintech firm StudentFinance.com secures $5.3m to reshape education financing globally
Sector News
StudentFinance.com - a fintech company building the technology and dat

You may also be interested in these articles:

Students gear up for future careers with Royal Navy officers
Sector News
Students boosted their fitness and skills when they took part in an ex
Business Secretary names top business brains set to boost Help to Grow: Management scheme
Sector News
Business Secretary @KwasiKwarteng has today (18 May) issued a rallying
Are you a Parent? Pupil? Teacher? Student? Find out what stage 3 of the roadmap means for you?
Sector News
On 17 May the country moved on to step 3 of the Government’s roadmap
Imperial College’s Reverse Mentoring scheme returns following successful pilot
Sector News
@ImperialCollege London’s Reverse Mentoring scheme will return this
Fintech firm StudentFinance.com secures $5.3m to reshape education financing globally
Sector News
StudentFinance.com - a fintech company building the technology and dat
Nearly 400 lecturers register with GTC Scotland as part of college programme
Sector News
Nearly 400 lecturers have now joined the GTC Scotland register from th
Newbury College students praised in Parliament
Sector News
Local MP, Laura Farris has identified the value and success of the app
Award-winning student is hoping to inspire others to retrain in Health and Social Care
Sector News
Our Health and Social Care courses have always been popular with stude
BSDC partners with Autoclenz to create new valeting centre
Sector News
Automotive students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (@BSDCoffic
The world of work simply doesn’t work for single parents
Sector News
New @Gingerbread report warns single parents will be locked out of wor
WorldSkills UK announces new Skills Taskforce for Global Britain
Sector News
Post Pandemic Growth Fuelled by SkillsA new Skills Taskforce for Globa
Research collaboration for colleges
Sector News
On 17th May 2021 an important new Research College Group (@RCGResearch

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 53 minutes ago

Fintech firm https://t.co/z5c7VrXf5Y secures $5.3m to reshape education financing globally: https://t.co/z5c7VrXf5Y… https://t.co/hwDBT2X4gz
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has liked an Event 16 hours 58 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 18 hours

Ofsted expectations regarding off-the-job training,...

Overview This webinar will examine three key parts of the ‘learner journey’ for apprentices through the lens of an Ofsted inspector, namely the...

  • Tuesday, 08 June 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5697)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page