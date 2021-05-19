 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Companies prioritising investment in training win at the Procurement Skills Accord Awards

Details
Hits: 362
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Award

The Energy & Utilities Skills Partnership (@EUSkills) today hosted a virtual best practice event and awards ceremony to share sector success stories and honour the 43 energy and utilities asset owners and supply chain companies that successfully achieved the Procurement Skills Accord award for 2020/2021.

The Procurement Skills Accord (PSA) is a national initiative from the EUSP which leverages procurement practices to encourage investment in training and skills development across the supply chain. Now in its fourth year, and despite the pandemic, the initiative is supported by 56 signatories.

Today’s event allowed signatories to hear the findings of the PSA for the year 2020/21, and share working examples of best practice. Energy & Utility Skills Chief Executive Phil Beach CBE hosted the awards, welcoming keynote speakers Kevin Fowlie (Commercial, Engineering & Capital Delivery Director at United Utilities and Chair of the EUSP Delivery Board) and Peter Bingham (Chief Engineer at Ofgem). 43 companies (77% of the total signatories) were presented with an award for their pioneering efforts to transform investment in technical and operational skills.

Despite some of the most difficult economic and social conditions seen for generations, the 2020/21 Annual Review demonstrated an impressive and improving year, particularly in the proportion of signatories that have embedded skills development within the procurement process (78%, up from 70% last year).

Key achievements since the launch of the Accord in 2017:

  • Skills is becoming an important consideration within procurement
  • The number of Asset Owners that are signatories has increased from seven to 13 – representing nearly one-third of all the UK’s regulated asset owners
  • Skills development and workforce resilience are now included within Achilles UVDB, with evidence of widespread use
  • Technical training volume has increased – there is a current 3-year average of 12.6% of the total workforce in technical training across the supply chain

Phil Beach CBE, Chief Executive of Energy & Utility Skills commented:

“The Procurement Skills Accord Awards are now in their fourth year and it’s really encouraging to see the positive impact changes in procurement practice are having on new levels of workforce investment. Nearly 80% of signatories have embedded skills into their procurement processes and it is brilliant to see that 4.1% of the operational workforce are now apprentices. We are delighted to see 43 organisations achieve this year’s Procurement Skills Accord Award, and the winners should be proud of their achievement.  The process is deliberately rigorous and challenging – even more so in a year where the pandemic severely disrupted working practices. The energy and utilities sector and their supply chain have proved they are making a real difference in enhancing technical and operational skills.”

Kevin Fowlie, Commercial, Engineering & Capital Delivery Director at United Utilities and Chair of the EUSP Delivery Board, said:

“I am delighted to be presenting the Energy and Utilities Procurement Skills Accord Awards this year at which 43 companies will receive the coveted Award against the backdrop of an international pandemic. This initiative has a critical role in supporting the overall delivery of the 2020-2025 workforce renewal and skills strategy with almost 12% of the sectors workforce on eligible training during 2020/21.”

Civil servants from disadvantaged backgrounds are less likely to be promoted to senior positions
Sector News
New research by the Social Mobility Commission (@SMCommission) shows t
Â£14 million to champion family hubs, including launching a National Centre for Family Hubs
Sector News
Education Secretary champions positive contribution of families @Gavin
Cross-party MPs urge Education Secretary to announce Covid catch-up plan for students
Sector News
As the Education Policy Institute (@EduPolicyInst) revealed it will ta

Peter Bingham, Chief Engineer at Ofgem, commented:

“In 2019 the UK was the first major economy to pass net zero emissions law to end its contribution to global warming by 2050. Achieving Net-Zero will require significant investment in both capital infrastructure and the resources to deliver the change. Close collaboration between asset owners and their supply chain through initiatives like the Procurement Skills Accord will go a long way to ensuring the net-zero ambitions are delivered on time. I am delighted to be able to present this year’s awards to the organisations that have worked together to build resilience through investment in skills.”

During the pandemic, the PSA Steering Group also welcomed a new Chair – Phil Hicks, Head of Procurement at Northumbrian Water. Phil brings a breadth of experience to support the Group in increasing investment in supply chain skills and creating a sustainable skills sector workforce.

The PSA is now open for new signatories for 2021/22. This year a Supplier Dashboard will be introduced to provide enhanced metrics to signatories on how their suppliers are building a skilled and sustainable workforce.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Business Department and Home Office to open up almost 3,000 Civil Service job roles outside of London
Sector News
Almost 3,000 central government jobs will be brought to regions outsid
Maritime cyber innovation wins at UK government’s cyber security event
Sector News
A globally unique piece of software designed to identify the specific
Civil servants from disadvantaged backgrounds are less likely to be promoted to senior positions
Sector News
New research by the Social Mobility Commission (@SMCommission) shows t
£14 million to champion family hubs, including launching a National Centre for Family Hubs
Sector News
Education Secretary champions positive contribution of families @Gavin
Cross-party MPs urge Education Secretary to announce Covid catch-up plan for students
Sector News
As the Education Policy Institute (@EduPolicyInst) revealed it will ta
40 data science scholarships on offer to UK's brightest young minds
Sector News
@data_explore EXPLORE Data Science Academy (EDSA) EXPLORE Data Science
Zurich UK doubles number of 2021 apprenticeship places
Sector News
@ZurichInsUK doubles number of apprenticeship places in response to hi
Educ8 launches first Welsh Healthcare Science Apprenticeship Programme
Sector News
@educ8group launches first Welsh Healthcare Science Apprenticeship Pro
Outdoor education is the way forward, says Forest Schools Instructor
Sector News
Supported Learning, Learning for Life group at @CRC_College are taking
Uxbridge College student scoops £20,000 scholarship for top university
Sector News
A top-performing @UxbridgeCollege student has scooped a major scholars
LSEC student's community spirit earns her a Mayor of Bromley Award
Sector News
An 18-year-old hospitality student from London South East Colleges’
Jisc calls on local authorities to support students with free wifi in public spaces
Sector News
Building on its efforts to tackle #DigitalPoverty, the UK’s educatio

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Saj Mohammad MSET
Saj Mohammad MSET had a status update on Twitter 14 minutes ago

The new edition of the #UniversalLearning podcast is out! @MobileMScott talks to be about his insights and experien… https://t.co/iXYMMwkCmh
View Original Tweet

Educ8 Training
Educ8 Training has published a new article: Educ8 launches first Welsh Healthcare Science Apprenticeship Programme 16 hours 52 minutes ago
Vanessa Skinner
Vanessa Skinner has published a new article: Outdoor education is the way forward, says Forest Schools Instructor 16 hours 58 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5700)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page