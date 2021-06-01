 
Assessing the Impact of the Pandemic on Higher Education Applications

corona

  • Education among those 30+ is on the rise
  •  Nursing and medicine courses report drastic increase in the wake of COVID-19

Digital learning provider, Global Knowledge, analysed the most recent UCAS application data – for its January 2021 cycle – to identify key educational trends in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Total applications across UK residents are up 12 percent on the same time last year – after two years of unchanged figures. However, it is likely a number of these successful applications could be deferred, as students wait for a return to normality before committing to their course. 

This comes as over half of university students considered quitting last year, in the face of isolated study and reduced social contact. It is suspected prospective students will await guarantees of a return to the lecture hall before committing their long-term learning futures.   

Interestingly, applications among 30–34-year-olds saw the greatest increase of any age group – rising 32 percent compared with January 2020. UCAS data reveals 32,640 over-30s applied to study a course in January 2021, compared with just 25,460 in 2020. 

Total UCAS Applications for January 2021 cycle 

Age Group 

Applications 

% Change* 

17 and under 

1,720 

+9% 

18 

306,200 

+11% 

19 

74,240 

+2% 

20 

26,190 

+5% 

21-24 

42,090 

+18% 

25-29 

21,650 

+31% 

30-34 

12,320 

+32% 

35 and over 

20,320 

+26% 

Total 

504,740 

+12% 

With a recent study suggesting nine in 10 workers will have to reskill or retrain for a new career in the future – and this trend being fast-tracked by the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen millions now unemployed – this increase in ‘mature learning’ applications is likely a reflection.  

Those aged 30-and-over are likely to have an established job or career and an increase in higher education applications reflects a shift towards retraining to prepare for the post-pandemic workplace. 

Among this increase in mature learning is a spike in interest in computing subjects. Prior to 2021, applications for computing subjects among those aged 30-and over had declined for eight of the previous nine years. However, the most recent figures show computing subject applications increase 7 percent among those aged 30-and-over. 

This increase in demand for computing courses among mature learners is estimated to be driven by a desire to adapt to the ‘new normal’ – which is expected to see an increase in flexible and remote working, plus digital roles

Those with the core skills gained in these courses are then equipped to continue the trend of adaptive learning with tailored digital and e-learning courses in the future – fast-tracking their new career with advanced courses like project management or branded certifications.  

Another notable trend in the UCAS data is the dramatic increase in those applying to study medicine and nursing courses in 2021. Subjects allied to medicine saw a 29 percent increase in January 2021, while nursing subjects reported a 32 percent increase. 

It’s clear the COVID-19 pandemic – and the subsequent work and dedication of health workers – has inspired a growing number of learners to consider courses in medicine and nursing.  

This rise comes amid the recent controversy around the proposed 1 percent pay increase for NHS workers. Recent findings suggest the nation’s health services are already facing shortages and that such a low offer could lead to an ‘exodus’ in nursing staff – and will arguably do little to encourage prospective medical and nursing students to pursue the career. 

It’s also interesting to note the decline in those applying to study languages. UCAS January 2021 data suggests applications for European language courses are down 10 percent on last year’s figure, with non-European language courses also dropping 9 percent. 

This comes as concerning news, as it’s estimated the economic cost of the UK’s linguistic skills gap is around 3.5 percent of GDP. It is likely the reduction in international travel over the last 12 months has contributed to the decline in appeal for foreign language courses – with many of these courses boosted by the offer of ‘study abroad’ opportunities. 

Commenting on the findings, Glyn Roberts, Managing Director at Global Knowledge, commented: 

“It’s interesting to see how higher-education applications have changed in the latest cycle. 

While it’s positive to see numbers for those applying to higher education courses increasing, it’s clear to see the pandemic is having an impact on the types of courses people are choosing. 

“At Global Knowledge, we’ve certainly noticed a growing demand for digital skills in the wake of the pandemic, with many keen adapt to modern digital roles and remote working opportunities with relevant IT skills.  

“We should also remember that traditional university courses certainly aren’t the only way to learn a new skill or gain new knowledge. There are plenty of other online training platforms and certifications and learning opportunities available to suit those already in a career or looking to retrain in their own time.” 

