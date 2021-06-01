 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Oxford International Education Group expands career prospects for international students through new partnership with the University of Bradford, a top 25 UK university for graduate prospects.

Details
Hits: 435
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A new partnership that will empower international students to start their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees has been agreed upon between the University of Bradford (@UniofBradford) and Oxford International Education Group (@oxford_int).

The new University of Bradford International College will welcome its first group of students in September 2021 to the main City Campus at the University of Bradford. It will help international students prepare for an undergraduate or postgraduate degree course at the University through an extensive range of pathway courses. This includes being one of the few UK institutions to offer students both a level 3 standalone CAS and a level 6 combined CAS at foundation level.

Through the University of Bradford International College, Oxford International Education Group will increase access to opportunities for students and partners, a goal that remains at the forefront of the group’s mission. By partnering with the University of Bradford, a top 25 UK university for graduate prospects1, Oxford International Education Group continues its vision of building a stronger pathway to future employability for international students in the UK.

The UK remains one of the most popular international student destinations globally, renowned for its excellence in higher education and research. The UK has strengthened its position since announcing the Graduate Route (also known as post-study work visa), where eligible graduates will have the opportunity to stay and secure employment in the UK for up to two years. With international student enrolments continuing to grow to 485,645 (5.9%2) in 2018/19 and the UK government plans to increase this to 600,000 by 2030, the UK is set to become the global destination of choice for international students.

The global pandemic has amplified the importance of the UK government’s strategy and the sector-wide approach to building these further employment opportunities for international students. Future employability is a major factor when choosing to study a degree for students across the globe. Universities are beginning to shift more focus towards the need to provide this route to success through many areas such as market-leading programmes of study, career and employability services, and real-world work experience.

The University of Bradford, with over 50 years of academic excellence, works with industry experts to provide students with an innovative, immersive, and industry-ready study experience. By anticipating the needs of employers and using this to tailor course curricula, students have the opportunity to become the future talent that is now sought worldwide.

Borders College Animal Care students catch up with Mission Rabies India
Sector News
@BordersCollege Animal Care students recently hooked up with Dr Balaji
NFTS and Pinewood Group Announce Partnership To Train The Next Generation Of Filmmakers In The UK
Sector News
The National Film and Television School (@NFTSFilmTV), which is celebr
Strikes announced for Thursday 10 & Wednesday 23 June at 49 prisons over Covid concerns set to continue
Sector News
Wave of strikes by @ucu members at 49 prisons over Covid concerns set

The University of Bradford International College will prepare international students for living and studying in the UK before continuing to their degree course at the University of Bradford. By developing students’ university-level study skills and their English language level, they are given the support and teaching that will prepare them for future success in various subjects. Undergraduate pathway students can choose from Business, Engineering, Science, Computing and Creative Industries and Social Sciences. In contrast, postgraduate pathway students can choose to study

Business and Management, Engineering and Science related degrees. Through this choice of pathways, students will have access to highly regarded degrees from the University of Bradford, including Chemical Engineering and Civil Engineering, top 10 in the UK3. In addition, the University is top 10 in the UK for Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Optometry and Forensic Science1.

Shirley Congdon, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Bradford, said:

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Oxford International Education Group, who have an excellent reputation in the sector. Together, we will provide greater access to a high-quality educational experience for more international students through our shared vision of a world of inclusion and equality of opportunity. We take great pride in outstanding teaching, research and innovation and look forward to welcoming students to our global community.”

Oxford International Education Group operates on-campus international colleges in the UK and Europe and will manage the University of Bradford International College. In addition to their portfolio of University Partnerships, the group runs English language centres across the UK and North America and delivers online academic and vocation courses through the OI Digital Institute. With an extensive recruitment network, Oxford International Education Group offers greater access to international markets for the University, including key regions within the Gulf and South Asia. This will help increase diversity on campus and the overall international student experience.

Lil Bremermann-Richard, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford International Education Group, adds:

“Our new partnership with the University of Bradford will create future opportunities for students, at a time where choice and access to this has been very challenging. For Oxford International Education Group, this will be a valuable addition to our portfolio of a small select number of university partners. With each partnership, we pride ourselves on working collaboratively with our university colleagues to deliver an impactful and attractive range of courses that support the needs of international students and global industries alike.”

Applications for the first intake in September 2021 and January 2022 are open now. The Oxford International Education Group global recruitment team will be supporting education agents and students with further information or visit www.oxfordinternational.com/University-of-Bradford.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Borders College Animal Care students catch up with Mission Rabies India
Sector News
@BordersCollege Animal Care students recently hooked up with Dr Balaji
NFTS and Pinewood Group Announce Partnership To Train The Next Generation Of Filmmakers In The UK
Sector News
The National Film and Television School (@NFTSFilmTV), which is celebr
Beyond Skills: Capabilities could bridge the skills gap for UK business
Sector News
Why the time to tackle the capability gap is now Avado, the profession
Reading College Performing Arts students to take to the stage in Salisbury
Sector News
@ReadingCollege is excited to reveal which theatre their Level 2 Perfo
Strikes announced for Thursday 10 & Wednesday 23 June at 49 prisons over Covid concerns set to continue
Sector News
Wave of strikes by @ucu members at 49 prisons over Covid concerns set
12 out of 15 Merchant Navy Pre-cadetship students have already secured first career break
Sector News
A DOZEN Brockenhurst College (@BrockCollege) Merchant Navy Pre-cadetsh
Handshake launches free Careers2030 Design Thinking Bootcamp
Sector News
Early career network Handshake (@joinHandshake) is today (2 Jun) annou
Winners of the 2021 Queen's Award for Voluntary Service announced
Sector News
The highest award given to charitable organisations, the Queen’s Awa
Coleg Cambria tops table at pan-Wales skills competition
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA swept the board at a national skills tournament. The col
Government launches search for new research agency leadership
Sector News
The government has begun its search for a chief executive of the Advan
Woramon and Omar developing NHS careers thanks to apprenticeships
Sector News
#NHS apprentices Woramon Davies and Omar Bojang are developing new car
upGrad aims to close March'22 at USD half a billion Revenue Run Rate
Sector News
upGrad Inc. (@upGrad_edu) stakes claim to being the ‘most integrated

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Mirinda Dawkins
Mirinda Dawkins has published a new article: NFTS and Pinewood Group Announce Partnership To Train The Next Generation Of Filmmakers In The UK 3 hours 11 minutes ago
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Borders College Animal Care students catch up with Mission Rabies India 3 hours 13 minutes ago
clystnet
clystnet shared a photo. 5 hours 1 minute ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5736)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page