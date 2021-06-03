 
Students Call for a U-Turn on Scottish Appeals Process

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Shirley-Anne Somerville MSP

On Wednesday 2 June, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Shirley-Anne Somerville MSP, outlined to the Scottish Parliament the appeals process for the 2021 national qualifications affecting many college students and school pupils.

Responding, an NUS Scotland spokesperson commented:

“Students and young people have had a raw deal this year learning in the toughest of circumstances. The SQA appeals process fails to acknowledge the discriminatory impacts that this year of disruption has had on pupils and college students.

“From juggling caring responsibilities, to learning without access to laptops, to bereavement and poor mental health there are many reasons that students may not achieve their full potential this year and it is only right the SQA acknowledges the exceptional circumstances students are facing through the appeals process.

"NUS Scotland fully supports the Scottish Youth Parliament and other campaigners in calling for the introduction of a no detriment policy, to ensure no student is left academically disadvantaged by an appeal and that exceptional circumstances are taken into consideration.”

