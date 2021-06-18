 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Young people need support with employment opportunities with many out of work, new data has revealed

Details
Hits: 265
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
computer

Data released by the Office of National Statistics (@ONS) this week highlights that the unemployment impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been significant for young people in the UK. 

Those aged 18 to 24 had the highest unemployment rate between February and April 2021, with their figure of 10.4% being considerably greater than the 3.6% of 25 to 49-year-olds and 3.6% of over 50’s.  

Research suggests that the UK’s current unemployment figure is only set to increase, with support measures like the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (furlough) protecting more than 11.5 million jobs since the pandemic began.

According to forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, some 6.5% of workers, around 2.2 million people, could be unemployed at the end of the year when the scheme comes to an end - something that is likely to have a significant impact

This number is a significant jump from the latest unemployment figure from the ONS which showed that, overall, 4.5% of employees were out of work between February and April 2021.

Whilst every demographic has been affected by the pandemic, those new to the working world could be struggling to find employment due to a lack of support and guidance.

Of all young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) in the UK between January to March 2021, almost half (44%) were looking for and available to work, according to ONS data. 

This figure, coupled with the predicted forthcoming unemployment increase, highlights the need for greater collaboration between businesses and educational establishments in tackling youth unemployment.

Expert digital training providers Virtual College offer a range of online skills courses that will help young people ready themselves for finding employment and focus on preparing young people for the job application and recruitment process.

Sarah Baker, Chief Learning Officer at Virtual College, said:

“We can’t ignore the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on employment, in particular the effect it has had on the younger generation and their confidence around job searching. 

“Our collection of personal and professional development resources and courses can be easily accessed and aim to provide bitesize help and advice for anyone struggling to kickstart their careers. Designed to be accessed anytime and anywhere, they allow the individual complete flexibility in their approach to learning and total control over when they conduct their chosen course.”

The expert digital training providers offer a range of online skills courses to help young people ready themselves for finding employment. 

Minister says New Bletchley IoT â€œvitalâ€ for closing skills gap
Sector News
Gillian Keegan, the Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills made a spe
The Progress Group helps 8 young people secure employment through Kickstart Scheme
Sector News
The Progress Group has helped 8 young people secure employment across
Afternoon Tea for Testing Volunteers
Sector News
Volunteers who selflessly gave their time to support the lateral flow

Included in the company’s Personal and Professional Development resource collection are courses for Confidence Building Techniques, Presentation Skills and creating a Personal Brand, all of which are perfect for those preparing for professional job interviews.

Anyone struggling to stay motivated in their job search will benefit from Virtual College’s free Growth Mindset course and the Personal Development and Self Awareness course, which provides valuable skills and guidance to any young person looking to begin a career but unsure of where to start.

The training provider has seen a significant increase in the number of people using their learning and development courses during the past year, demonstrating the need for comprehensive and accessible training resources when facing job difficulties or unemployment. 

Their website offers hundreds of useful courses that can help those in the 16-24 age bracket to acquire the skills they need to be successful in the job market both during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Minister says New Bletchley IoT “vital” for closing skills gap
Sector News
Gillian Keegan, the Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills made a spe
The Progress Group helps 8 young people secure employment through Kickstart Scheme
Sector News
The Progress Group has helped 8 young people secure employment across
Afternoon Tea for Testing Volunteers
Sector News
Volunteers who selflessly gave their time to support the lateral flow
Learning Beyond Lockdown – North East Adults Encouraged To Return To The Classroom
Sector News
Newcastle College (@NCLCollege) is reporting a rise in the number of
Derbyshire schools to benefit from Government cash injection to improve quality of physical education teaching
Sector News
SCHOOLS in Derby and Derbyshire are set to receive more Government mon
A letter to secondary school and college parents in England on continuing regular Covid-19 testing from Gavin Williamson, Secretary of State for Education 
Sector News
Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson has today (18 Jun) written to sec
College Eco Committee Tackles Littering with Babbling Bins
Sector News
An innovative project by South Eastern Regional College’s (@S_ERC) E
Imperial partner Apollo receives £100m to boost medical research at leading unis
Sector News
Imperial will benefit from continued support for translational biomedi
Level 8 Apprenticeship in Scotland to include APM’s Project Management Qualification
Sector News
Association for Project Management (@APMProjectMgmt), the chartered bo
Innovative Alliance appoint Simon Conington as Board Chair
Sector News
Adult Education and Training provider, Innovative Alliance (IA) has re
Manchester Metropolitan University chooses Sage as learning partner for next generation of accountants
Sector News
Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today
New £9.5 million FE Professional Development Grants pilot launches today
Sector News
More support for further education teachers to develop and unlock pote

Sponsored Video

#SkillsWorldLive Video: Will there be enough jobs in the green economy?

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5793)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page