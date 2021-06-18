 
Afternoon Tea for Testing Volunteers

Newbury College Volunteers

Volunteers who selflessly gave their time to support the lateral flow testing at Newbury College (@newburycollege) in March, have been rewarded with an afternoon tea to thank them for their contribution.

Schools and colleges were encouraged to return to onsite learning from 08 March, as part of Step 1 of the government’s Roadmap out of Lockdown, however, on-site testing for vulnerable students and staff members working on campus began in early January.

Principal, Iain Wolloff, said:

“I would like to extend our gratitude to all of those who gave their time to help our students return to learning. Their contribution has made an incredible impact on processes that enabled students to return safely and achieve their qualifications.”

The event took place, following government guidelines, in a small garden area next to The Restaurant. The student-run enterprise provides those studying full-catering programmes with an opportunity to gain real-life experience in a professional environment, and under normal circumstances would be open to members of the public for lunches and private bookings.

Restaurant Co-Ordinator, Cathryn Millward, said:

“Students on these courses have had limited opportunities to develop their skills in the hospitality service elements of their qualifications during the COVID-19 restrictions. They have been keen to practice their service skills with genuine clientele and are already demonstrating a high level of competency.”

