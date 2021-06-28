 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Seetec offers young people in Manchester employment opportunities

Details
Hits: 404
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Andi McGregor Operations Director at Seetec Outsource Education and Skills

Traineeships can help to cut the risk of unemployment amongst young people in the North West, with 16-24-year olds currently most at risk of being out of work.

The UK’s long-term unemployment among the young has risen to over 40% since the pandemic began, with those under the age of 35 accounting for almost 80% of jobs lost in the past year.* While, according to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), there is a continued rise in long-term unemployment among the under-25s.**

Traineeships are proving vital in tackling this by helping young people to access employment and gain the skills needed to support the UK’s economic recovery.

Skills specialist Seetec Outsource, part of the employee-owned Seetec Group, is at the forefront of helping young people get a foothold on the employment ladder by offering traineeships in Business Administration for 16 to 24-year olds across the North West. 

Funded by the Education and Skills Funding Agency’s Adult Education Budget, it offers six to 12-week programmes designed to give participants the key skills they will need to succeed in the workplace. Traineeships combine pre-employment training and a vocational qualification with a period of work experience and offer support towards functional skills qualifications in English and maths as well as essential digital skills where needed.

One young adult benefiting from such a programme is Jessica Riley from Trafford, Greater Manchester. She realised college wasn’t for her during the pandemic but has now reskilled, secured a job and a future career after completing a Seetec Outsource traineeship. 

Jessica started the programme after leaving college, where she was studying towards A-Levels at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Unable to find a job or apprenticeship during the lockdowns that followed, Jessica was keen to take control of her future and recognised that a traineeship would provide her with a valuable opportunity to gain skills and experience.

Due to ongoing lockdown restrictions, Jessica spent her first four weeks on programme completing remote learning assignments with the support of her tutor and attending virtual classes along with the other trainees in her group. 

She then spent three weeks with her work placement host company, an NHS Medical Centre in Sale, Greater Manchester. The company has been so pleased with Jessica’s progress that it has now asked her to stay on at the medical centre as an Apprentice Customer Service Practitioner at the end of her placement.

Inspections to look at how schools and colleges work to prevent sexual harassment, online sexual abuse and sexual violence
Sector News
@Ofstednews has today published updated education inspection handbooks
Business School student launches platform to combat pandemic's commercial impact
Sector News
A platform founded by Business School student Paddy Ryder is helping t
Education Secretary launches call for evidence on behaviour in schools
Sector News
The Government is asking teachers and school leaders for views on mana

By working closely with local businesses, Seetec Outsource can provide blended classroom and online learning alongside valuable work experience with a host company, offering real life preparation and guidance. 

The programme is designed to help young people across the North West find employment in an industry where they can progress. 

With young workers in the North West being four times more likely to work in sectors where jobs are most at risk, the traineeships are more vital than ever in being a key stepping stone for young people trying to find employment in secure sectors.***

Traineeships offer a starting point for anyone who is not currently in education or employment, or who has little or no work experience and does not hold a qualification higher than a level 3.

Andi McGregor Operations Director at Seetec Outsource Education and Skills, explains why traineeships are such an important steppingstone for young people:

“Rising unemployment in the wake of Covid-19 means competition for jobs is fierce. Without relevant work experience a lot of young people are struggling to get noticed by employers, and many don’t even know where to start with their job search.

“Jessica’s experience shows that traineeships really can open doors to a brighter future. They prepare young people for the workplace and give them access to jobs or apprenticeships in their chosen field, while employers benefit from a chance to recruit motivated new employees who can grow with their business.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Nathan finds his feet studying Travel and Tourism at Cambridge Regional College
Sector News
@CRC_College - Following a difficult start to his secondary education,
Inspections to look at how schools and colleges work to prevent sexual harassment, online sexual abuse and sexual violence
Sector News
@Ofstednews has today published updated education inspection handbooks
Business School student launches platform to combat pandemic's commercial impact
Sector News
A platform founded by Business School student Paddy Ryder is helping t
Education Secretary launches call for evidence on behaviour in schools
Sector News
The Government is asking teachers and school leaders for views on mana
BSDC highly commended in the Pearson National Teaching Awards
Sector News
Burton and South Derbyshire College (@BSDCofficial) teaching staff are
RE-L Network: the Real Estate Education marketplace unveils brand new design and a 440+ courses library.
Sector News
RE-L Network, the dedicated Real Estate and Property Technology educat
BAFTA Award Winning Writer Opens Theatre
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College (@bartonpeveril) alumnus David Nicho
Welfare and wellbeing in apprenticeships
Sector News
It is easy to forget that apprentices are not just employees or studen
Willerby to invest in largest ever intake of apprentice talent
Sector News
Holiday homes market leader Willerby (@Willerbyltd) has launched its b
D2L's Brightspace recognised as leading platform with SIIA CODiE awards
Sector News
@D2L IS A MULTIPLE AWARD WINNER — AGAINBrightspace Recognised as Lea
THE CHEFS’ FORUM & RATIONAL SYNCHRONISE THE EDUCATION CATERING SECTOR
Sector News
On Tuesday (24) June, The Chefs’​ Forum (@thechefsforum) joined fo
The Times Education Commission has been set up to examine the future of education
Sector News
The Times Education Commission has been set up to examine the future o

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 11 hours 55 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Browne Jacobson appointed to prestigious London Universities Purchasing Consortium legal panel: @brownejacobson has been appoin…
View Original Tweet

Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: Nathan finds his feet studying Travel and Tourism at Cambridge Regional College 14 hours 15 minutes ago
Burton and South Derbyshire College
Burton and South Derbyshire College has published a new article: BSDC highly commended in the Pearson National Teaching Awards 14 hours 17 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5828)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page