FE and Apprenticeship Awards celebrate more than 100 Bradford College students

Details
@BradforCollege students have pulled out all the stops over the past year, exceeding expectations and amazing tutors with their determination to succeed.

And this week has seen these achievements celebrated at the Bradford College FE Student and Apprenticeship Awards.

Five ceremonies have been held over four days, with more than 100 students collecting trophies and certificates for their success.

Dawn Leak, Vice Principal, said to the winners:

“There has been so much uncertainty and you have had to tackle different ways of learning and working and have often changed the way you studying to make sure you were able to keep on top of your studies. The fact that you have overcome these challenges this year is remarkable and it our pleasure to recognise your successes and achievements at this awards ceremony.”

The week of celebrations began in spectacular style on Monday with Construction and Engineering and Professional and Leisure Services.

Greg O’Shea, Head of Construction and Engineering, said:

“You really do represent the best of Bradford College.”

Tuesday saw Progression to Learning and Work students achieve recognition for their success. On Wednesday, Apprentices were celebrated in the lunchtime ceremony, with a special event for Adult and Community students in the evening.

On Thursday, Health Sciences, Meditech and Technology students were awarded, along with Arts, Education and Creative Industries and Early Years and Social Care.

Award winners were delighted and surprised to achieve awards. ESOL student Randa Mahararai Eyob, who received The Head of Department Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement, said: “I feel so good! My teacher makes me so passionate about studying.”

The award winners

Construction and Engineering

  • HOD Award 2021 - Student of the Year (16-18) Moussa Shahid
  • HOD Award 2021 - Student of the Year (Adult) Shane Brumfitt
  • HOD Award 2021 - Employability & Work Readiness Kofi Casey
  • HOD Award 2021 - Leadership & Peer-Support Kingsley Domfeh
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Construction & Engineering Leon Lad
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Joinery Josh Holdsworth
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Plumbing Liam Turner
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Electrical Liam Moore
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Brickwork Jozef Tancos
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Plastering Robert Makula
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Motor Vehicle Paige-Ellouise Green
  • Student of the Year 2021 - FE Construction Management Mahab Ahmed
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Maths Shane Ashby
  • Student of the Year 2021 - English Bronson Bell
  • Most enrichment hours completed 2021 Bilal Rauf
  • Greatest Achievement 2021 Max Skelding
  • Outstanding Contribution 2021 Jessica Morris

Professional and Leisure

  • Maths Student of the Year 2021 Matthew Rubery
  • English Student of the Year 2021 Wajid Hussain
  • A Level Student of the Year 2021 Kacper Lesniak
  • HOD Award for Endeavour 2021 Umar Yacub
  • HOD Award for Commitment 2021 Olivia Midgley
  • HOD Award for being AWESOME 2021 Teri Dixon
  • HOD Award for Inspiration 2021 Eesa Annecchini
  • HOD Award for Team Player 2021 Khuram Abid Hussain
  • Overall Student of the Year 2021 Madiha Ahmed
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Travel & Tourism Elivia Delaney 
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Catering & Hospitality Jamie Greenwood
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Sport Amy Alinson
  • Student of the Year 2021 - UPS Sidrah Ahmed
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Fitness/Massage Katy Smith
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Hair Hannah-Mae Greaves
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Beauty/Make Up Paige Mawdsley
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Business Cassidy Leigh Bates
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Barbering Sulaiman Mahfooz
  • Most enrichment hours completed 2021   Odwa Mqotsi
  • Greatest Achievement 2021 Sachin Madhas
  • Outstanding Contribution 2021 Amy Alinson

Tuesday

  • Student of the Year 2021 - Heath Social Care & Progression Bradley Erby
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Progression to Learning & Work L1 Katie Lygo
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Progression to Learning & Work E1 Rejwan Mia
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Progression to Learning & Work E2 Sohaib Khan
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Progression to Learning & Work E3 Gert Berger
  • Student of the Year 2021 - PLW - Skills for Employment Joseph Khan
  • Student of the Year 2021 - PLW - Project Search Hannah Coulton

Kendall Raye Palfreyman resized

Kendall Raye Palfreyman

Wednesday

Apprenticeship Award Winners

  • Maths Student of the Year Sahir Khalid
  • English Student of the Year Belinda Hill
  • Apprentice of the Year for Plumbing Jonathan Cumberworth
  • Apprentice of the Year for Customer Service Lucy Scholefield
  • Apprentice of the Year for Business Administration Alicia Hasler
  • Apprentice of the Year for Motor Vehicle Joshua Warriner
  • Apprentice of the Year for Security, Fire and Alarms Jazz Sheldon
  • Apprentice of the Year for Joinery Benson Moorhouse
  • Apprentice of the Year for Trowel Occupations Aaron Jackson
  • Apprentice of the Year for Pharmacy Kendall Raye Palfreyman
  • Apprentice of the Year for Dental Alex McHale
  • Apprentice of the Year for Healthcare Kirsten Swain
  • Apprentice of the Year for Engineering William Leung
  • Apprentice of the Year for Education Samantha Goodman
  • Head of Department Award for Apprentice of The Year Megan McCallion
  • Outstanding Achievement Ciaran Flemming

Franck Mulunga resized

The Adult and Community Award Winners were:

  • Maths & English Student of the Year Mikhail Mladenovica
  • HOD Award for Exceptional all round Skills and Resilience: The Mouhamadou Award Dominik Kovac
  • HOD Award for Overcoming Adversity Simon Baraki
  • HOD Award for Consistent Commitment Baklcha Ahmed
  • HOD Award for Outstanding Team Player Hamza Jan
  • HOD Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement Randa Mahararai Eyob
  • Student of the Year for the entire department Klea Kurmekaj
  • Student of the Year for Community Liam Butterworth.
  • Student of the Year for ESOL Polina Kochetkova
  • Student of the Year for ESOL Wigdan Elagib
  • Student of the Year for ESOL Omar Mohamed Mohamed
  • Most enrichment hours completed Franck Mulunga
  • Greatest achievement Ibsa Yasin
  • Outstanding contribution Polina Kochetkova

Polina and Wigdan resized

Polina and Wigdan

Thursday

Health, Science & Meditech      

  • A Level Student of the Year 2021 Hamza Mahmood
  • Overall Student of the Year 2021 Sidra Iqbal
  • Student of the Year 2021 - A Level Biology Hewd Bin-Idris Sommer
  • Student of the Year 2021 - L3 Computing Sidra Iqbal
  • Student of the Year 2021 - L3 Applied Science (F/Dip) Junaid Ali
  • Student of the Year 2021 - L3 Applied Science (F/Dip) Aman Hussain
  • Student of the Year 2021 - L3 Applied Science (E/Dip) Sara Sajid
  • Student of the Year 2021 - L3 Applied Science (E/Dip) Bilal Zafar
  • Student of the Year 2021 - Pharmacy BTEC (L4 Clinical/Dip) Sharron Gargan
  • Most enrichment hours completed 2021 Carys Marshall
  • Greatest Achievement 2021 Hareth Alshaban 
  • Outstanding Contribution 2021 Ethan Duckworth
  • Most enrichment hours completed 2021 Muhammed Youshaa
  • Greatest Achievement 2021 Aksa Ahmed

Bradford School of Art  

  • Student of the Year 2021 - Performing Arts Oliver Thomas
  • Overall Student of the Year 2021 Abigail Swift
  • Outstanding Contribution 2021 Salman Shaffique
  • Student of the Year 2021 - FE Art & Design Alex Docherty

Early Years and Social Care

  • HOD Award 2021 Kadiatu Kamara
  • Student of the Year 2021 Isha Darr
  • Student of the Year 2021 David Knights
  • Student of the Year 2021 Megan Pattison
  • Student of the Year 2021 Ben Powell
  • Student of the Year 2021 Ruqayyah Hussain
  • A level HOD Award 2021 Haroon Khan
  • Most enrichment hours completed 2021 Zakariya Aden
  • Greatest Achievement 2021 Natasha White
  • Outstanding Contribution 2021 Timea Holubova

Bradford College
Bradford College has published a new article: FE and Apprenticeship Awards celebrate more than 100 Bradford College students

