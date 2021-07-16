 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Pontllanfraith teacher to be featured on S4C after amazing people with Welsh Language Skills

Details
Hits: 391
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Angharad Jones, a teacher at Pontllanfraith Primary Schoo

Angharad Jones, a teacher at Pontllanfraith Primary School (@PontPrimary) has been asked to feature on S4C after amazing people with her Welsh language skills.
 
Angharad has been learning the language for a year via ‘Cymraeg Mewn Blwyddyn’ (Welsh in a Year) through the Sabbatical Scheme, which is available through the University of Wales.
 
She has shared her progress on Twitter through video’s which have received copious amounts of praise and positive feedback, including from the likes of Welsh comedian Tudur Owen, who called her “inspiring”.
 
On top of this, Angharad is also being interviewed as part of the ‘Gabin a’r Gymraeg’ video programs on social media, is contributing a vlog to a Welsh learners website and reached the semi-finals of the Welsh Learner of the Year Award!
 
Angharad Jones said, “I’m at the start of my journey to speak Welsh, but I can say that the Welsh language has definitely changed my life.
 
“I feel like I’ve had support from my tutors and people who speak Welsh fluently because they want to give encouragement, and I feel so grateful.
 
“I have been speaking Welsh in the community and I’m so proud of myself. I’ve been writing on the Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram for my running club in Welsh and English and I’ve been speaking Welsh with my friends at the gym too.”
 
Cllr Ross Whiting, Cabinet Member for Learning and Leisure commented, “What a fantastic achievement to be able to write and converse in Welsh after only one year of learning. I wish Angharad all of the best while continuing her development with her Welsh Language journey.”

AQA announces refund for summer 2021
Sector News
Today (16 July) exam body @AQA announced that it saved Â£45m this summ
University Centre Newbury means â€˜Businessâ€™ with new BA (Hons) programme
Sector News
University Centre Newbury (@UCNewbury) is offering a new opportunity f
How can a Skills Bootcamp fast-track you to a better job?
Sector News
If you are looking to quickly increase your skills in a specific area

You may also be interested in these articles:

AQA announces refund for summer 2021
Sector News
Today (16 July) exam body @AQA announced that it saved £45m this summ
University Centre Newbury means ‘Business’ with new BA (Hons) programme
Sector News
University Centre Newbury (@UCNewbury) is offering a new opportunity f
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions praises CONEL’s success at getting people into jobs
Sector News
The College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London (@CollegeNELond
Barnsley College to launch free digital skills training for adults
Sector News
@barnsleycollege to launch free digital skills training for adultsAdul
ACS Egham students achieve 100% pass rate in IB results
Sector News
Students studying the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program
Leicestershire Colleges and employers to boost health skills as part of post-Covid recovery plan
Sector News
Leicestershire colleges are joining forces with employers to develop a
Do you have a nature hero? How young people can #PlantForOurPlanet
Sector News
Playing in the local park, helping water the garden plants or picking
What catch-up activities are available for children over the summer holidays
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/07/16/what-catch-up-activities-a
How can a Skills Bootcamp fast-track you to a better job?
Sector News
If you are looking to quickly increase your skills in a specific area
Coventry College Student recipe book inspired by memories of home countries
Sector News
Students @CoventryCollege have created a recipe book inspired by memor
Levelling Up: Institute of Coding announces Skills Bootcamps to connect people to employment
Sector News
Institute of Coding (@IoCoding) Skills Bootcamps to connect 1,500+ peo
Institute of Technology to play key role in training for green jobs
Sector News
Institute of Technology to play key role in training for green jobs“

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Neil Richardson
Neil Richardson commented on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s speech on levelling up the UK: SKILLS TRAINING BOOSTED ACROSS THE COUNTRY 2 hours 56 minutes ago

Interesting, but not much here about those students who are about to
begin their Levelling Up -...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 4 hours 27 minutes ago

Ant & Dec visit their course with The Prince's Trust

Ant & Dec visit their course with The Prince's...

Ant & Dec dropped in to visit the young people on their first ever Making it in Media course and see how they were getting on.This is a two-week...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 4 hours 28 minutes ago

RT @TomBewick: ?The ⁦@AwardingBodies⁩ member @catherinew02 says she is genuinely shocked that ⁦@GavinWilliamson⁩ should smear millions of y…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5887)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page