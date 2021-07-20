 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

LEARNING DISABILITY CHARITY DFN PROJECT SEARCH CELEBRATES SUCCESS STORIES AT SPOTLIGHT AWARDS CEREMONY

Details
Hits: 395
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

DFN Project SEARCH (@dfnsearch) interns, graduates and partners from across the UK have been recognised for outstanding achievements at the leading learning disability charity’s Spotlight Awards ceremony.

Over 1480 young people with learning disabilities and autism have now graduated and secured full-time paid employment through DFN Project SEARCH programmes in the UK.

DFN Project SEARCH also recognised the fantastic impact of young people securing frontline roles during the Pandemic. 

DFN Project SEARCH CEO Claire Cookson said:

“Although our annual awards ceremony has once again been very different as we continue to emerge from the Pandemic, it hasn’t stopped us from celebrating the amazing achievements of our inspiring interns, graduates and incredible partners – and together we are helping transform the lives of young people with learning disabilities and autism and supporting them to find meaningful jobs.”

DFN Project SEARCH, a leading transition to employment charity for young people with learning disability and autism, is celebrating its success stories over the last 12 months at its Spotlight Awards ceremony.

DFN Project SEARCH interns, graduates and partners from across the UK have been recognised at the Spotlight Awards for outstanding achievements whilst providing continuity and employment pathways for young interns throughout the Pandemic.

The Spotlight Awards help shine a light on the contributions made throughout the pandemic by all those involved in its transition to employment programmes across the country and also the transformative impact DFN Project SEARCH programmes are having on young people with learning disabilities and autism.

DFN Project SEARCH also recognised the fantastic impact of young people securing frontline roles during the crisis.  

The award celebrations took place Friday (July 16th) with over 80 guests attending the virtual event to celebrate and recognise the achievements of all the people involved in different areas of the charity.

Eight awards were presented at the ceremony to outstanding individuals and DFN Project SEARCH teams based throughout the country.

The ‘Spotlight’ award categories helped to celebrate the success of interns and recent graduates who have successfully navigated the challenges of the pandemic, DFN Project SEARCH partners who have made a positive and long-lasting impact on the young people and communities, as well as the innovation of programme sites up and down the country, which is helping to support even more young people with learning disabilities and autism secure meaningful jobs. 

Over 1,480 young people have now graduated and secured full-time paid employment through DFN Project SEARCH programmes in the UK.

KNOWLEDGEPOINT EXPANDS INTO THE AMERICAS
Sector News
KnowledgePoint (@KPointHQ) today announced the expansion of its delive
Businesses must be ready to collaborate to unlock true potential of Freeports - survey report reveals
Sector News
Businesses are positive as they await the arrival of Freeports in Engl
Unique engineering pre-apprenticeship welcomes new educational partner
Sector News
A leading engineering firm is set to the launch the next phase of its

DFN Project SEARCH is a transition to work programme for students with learning disabilities and autism with ambitions to get 10,000 young adults with learning difficulties and autism into full-time paid jobs over the next decade.

The pioneering programme is total workplace immersion at its very best, facilitating a seamless combination of classroom instruction, career exploration, and hands-on skills training.

Claire Cookson, CEO of DFN Project SEARCH said:

“The past 12 months have been truly transformational as we have responded to the pandemic but our interns and recent graduates, programme sites, and partners have undoubtedly risen to the challenge.

“Although our annual awards ceremony has once again been very different as we continue to emerge from the pandemic, it hasn’t stopped us from celebrating the amazing achievements of our inspiring interns, graduates and incredible partners – and together we are helping change the lives of young people with learning disabilities and autism through supporting them to find meaningful jobs.

“Huge congratulations to all the winners, we’ve seen some fantastic achievements for another year running, which is a testament to everyone involved in the DFN Project SEARCH programmes across the country. Together we are transforming lives for many young people with learning disabilities and autism, helping them to be recognised as a fantastic talent for employers.”

DFN Project SEARCH works to build a more inclusive society by helping to create much improved career opportunities for those with learning disabilities and autism through 70 supported internships schemes across the UK, and the charity is succeeding even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest data from DFN Project SEARCH shows that in the past 12 months, 141 interns secured full-time well-paid work. DFN Project SEARCH interns secured these roles when the country was in full lockdown with many of the roles classified as key workers. 

 

The full list of Spotlights awards and winners includes:

●        Intern Spotlight Awards

o   Inspirational intern/graduate:  Award for an intern or graduate who has demonstrated their ability to overcome challenges and face adversity during the pandemic

o   Graduate key worker contribution: An award for an intern or graduate who has put themselves on the frontline in serving their community

●        Partnership Spotlight Awards

o   Standout partnership: An award for a partnership that has shown great collaborative working to support young people with learning disabilities and autism to achieve the ultimate goal of employment

o   Community influence: An award for a partnership that has had a positive influence or impact on their community. This could be through valued in work, employer engagement or other routes

●        Innovation Spotlight Awards

o   Above & beyond: An award for a whole team or individual members of the partnership (including interns) who have gone above and beyond and have made a significant impact on others

o   Engaging employers: An award for those who have displayed creative and innovative job development skills in engaging new employers

●        Lorraine Cameron Award for Equality

●        ValYOU Award

 

Winners:

●        Engaging Employers Award: Cameron Shewan, University of Aberdeen programme

●        Inspirational Intern Award: Thenesh Siridaran, Northwick park Hospital programme

●        Graduate key worker contribution Award: Rhianna Lavender, London Heathrow Marriott programme

●        Community Influence Award: Calico Burnley Intern Team

●        Standout Partnership Award: Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

●        Above & Beyond Award: Amy Vinall, St George’s Hospital,

●        ValYOU Award: Bridgend College, PHS Group,

●        Lorraine Cameron Award for Equality: Gordon Smith, Mid Yorkshire

 

 

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

KNOWLEDGEPOINT EXPANDS INTO THE AMERICAS
Sector News
KnowledgePoint (@KPointHQ) today announced the expansion of its delive
Hiring on the up as Covid-19 restrictions end: Totaljobs Q2 Hiring Trends Index
Sector News
The Totaljobs Hiring Trends Index (@TotaljobsUK) gives an up-to-date v
Businesses must be ready to collaborate to unlock true potential of Freeports - survey report reveals
Sector News
Businesses are positive as they await the arrival of Freeports in Engl
Unique engineering pre-apprenticeship welcomes new educational partner
Sector News
A leading engineering firm is set to the launch the next phase of its
College group's green efforts get the silver stamp of approval
Sector News
From cutting down on waste to monitoring their energy use, when it com
Experts reveal five digital skills business owners need to succeed in 2021
Sector News
@UniversityofLaw - The five digital skills business owners need to suc
Digital innovation award for College staff
Sector News
Rob Lea, eSystems Technologist at Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege),
Are law degrees the saviour of UK Universities?
Sector News
Law: Saving universities from the brink? A new report by LexisNexis (@
A Guide To Overcoming And Controlling Teacher Guilt From Leadership Expert
Sector News
MORE teachers and senior leaders in education could be suffering from
Office for Students confirms how it will distribute funding to universities and colleges
Sector News
The Office for Students (@OfficeStudents) has today (20 Jul) confirmed
Social media (un)safety: how ASKfm helps teenagers on the edge
Sector News
Social media has become an irreplaceable part of our lives for more th
SAS STEP: SAS expands free data skills training programme with data science pathway, providing crucial upskilling for the digital economy
Sector News
Global analytics leader SAS, which supplies advanced data analytics to

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Sally Evans
Sally Evans has published a new article: KNOWLEDGEPOINT EXPANDS INTO THE AMERICAS 1 hour 21 minutes ago
ASKfm
ASKfm has published a new article: Social media (un)safety: how ASKfm helps teenagers on the edge 1 hour 30 minutes ago
Totaljobs
Totaljobs has published a new article: Hiring on the up as Covid-19 restrictions end: Totaljobs Q2 Hiring Trends Index 2 hours 8 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5898)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page