 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

SAS STEP: SAS expands free data skills training programme with data science pathway, providing crucial upskilling for the digital economy

Details
Hits: 431
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Global analytics leader SAS, which supplies advanced data analytics to 90 per cent of the top 100 Fortune companies, has today expanded its SAS STEP Programme with the addition of a data science-focused learning pathway, the third of four scheduled pathways.

The new module provides the core knowledge and skills required for an entry-level data science role and is aligned to the UK Government’s Digital, Data and Technology capability framework.

The SAS STEP Programme, originally launched in March of this year, is primarily aimed at those seeking employment or facing redundancy.

Candidates taking part in the data science course will receive hands-on, industry-leading training through a tailored software portal, allowing users to practice, apply and embed increasingly vital data and analytical skills. The learning pathway provides a grounding in the key skills of programming, data engineering and manipulation, applied mathematics, statistics, data science innovation, data ethics and data privacy.

Graduates of the programme have already successfully switched careers. James Lancashire, a former youth charity worker whose role was hit by the pandemic, has recently changed jobs with the help of the programme, securing a new role as a Data Management Consultant at data science, AI and machine learning company, Butterfly Data.

“At Butterfly we have achieved success by embracing diversity and have a remarkable team with varied backgrounds and transferable skills. James has many of the great qualities that we look for in an employee; but most importantly, through SAS STEP, he has demonstrated the ability to adapt and learn new skills,” said Wayne Chicken, Director, Butterfly Data.

Data science is an essential skill for businesses today, not just in data-specific roles. Leading consultancy Accenture and The Learning & Work Institute have reported that demand for AI, cloud and robotics skills is soaring – 49% of UK firms surveyed in May said they were affected by a lack of technical skills in AI and data science. Meanwhile, KPMG last month found that the number of staff available to fill IT and Computing job roles was declining at the quickest rate since 2017.

Roderick Crawford, Vice President and Country Manager, SAS UK & Ireland, said: “Today’s launch of the data science pathway is an exciting next step for the programme. Data science professionals are increasingly in-demand, which is something we see and hear first-hand from our partners and customers in industry as they look to take advantage of AI and advanced analytics solutions.

KNOWLEDGEPOINT EXPANDS INTO THE AMERICAS
Sector News
KnowledgePoint (@KPointHQ) today announced the expansion of its delive
Businesses must be ready to collaborate to unlock true potential of Freeports - survey report reveals
Sector News
Businesses are positive as they await the arrival of Freeports in Engl
Unique engineering pre-apprenticeship welcomes new educational partner
Sector News
A leading engineering firm is set to the launch the next phase of its

“Our primary goal has always been to address the economic challenges this pandemic has brought about for individuals, so it’s hugely inspiring to hear success stories from people like James who have managed to put their new-found data skills to good use in finding new employment.”

Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills Gillian Keegan said:

“It is great to see how the SAS STEP programme is already supporting people to access the highly valued data skills they need to get ahead, helping to tackle skills shortages in vital sectors.  As we recover from the pandemic, it is even more important that everyone has the opportunity to learn the skills they need to progress and employers have access to the high-quality talent pipeline they need for the future.”

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

KNOWLEDGEPOINT EXPANDS INTO THE AMERICAS
Sector News
KnowledgePoint (@KPointHQ) today announced the expansion of its delive
Hiring on the up as Covid-19 restrictions end: Totaljobs Q2 Hiring Trends Index
Sector News
The Totaljobs Hiring Trends Index (@TotaljobsUK) gives an up-to-date v
Businesses must be ready to collaborate to unlock true potential of Freeports - survey report reveals
Sector News
Businesses are positive as they await the arrival of Freeports in Engl
Unique engineering pre-apprenticeship welcomes new educational partner
Sector News
A leading engineering firm is set to the launch the next phase of its
College group's green efforts get the silver stamp of approval
Sector News
From cutting down on waste to monitoring their energy use, when it com
Experts reveal five digital skills business owners need to succeed in 2021
Sector News
@UniversityofLaw - The five digital skills business owners need to suc
Digital innovation award for College staff
Sector News
Rob Lea, eSystems Technologist at Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege),
Are law degrees the saviour of UK Universities?
Sector News
Law: Saving universities from the brink? A new report by LexisNexis (@
A Guide To Overcoming And Controlling Teacher Guilt From Leadership Expert
Sector News
MORE teachers and senior leaders in education could be suffering from
Office for Students confirms how it will distribute funding to universities and colleges
Sector News
The Office for Students (@OfficeStudents) has today (20 Jul) confirmed
Social media (un)safety: how ASKfm helps teenagers on the edge
Sector News
Social media has become an irreplaceable part of our lives for more th
Leeds City College tackles gender imbalance for Health and Social Care courses
Sector News
The School of Health Science and Social Care at Leeds City College (@l

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Sally Evans
Sally Evans has published a new article: KNOWLEDGEPOINT EXPANDS INTO THE AMERICAS 1 hour 21 minutes ago
ASKfm
ASKfm has published a new article: Social media (un)safety: how ASKfm helps teenagers on the edge 1 hour 30 minutes ago
Totaljobs
Totaljobs has published a new article: Hiring on the up as Covid-19 restrictions end: Totaljobs Q2 Hiring Trends Index 2 hours 9 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5898)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page