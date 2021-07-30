 
South Devon College students work selected for prestigious exhibition

Three students from South Devon College (@sdcollege) have been selected to have their work exhibited at a prestigious exhibition.

 Chloe Gunbie, Emily Bradley and Oscar Davies are all studying Foundation Art. Their work was submitted to The University of the Arts London (UAL) Origins Creative 2021 showcase and were all chosen. 

The exhibition showcases a selection of the best work from the UAL family. Set up 10 years ago the exhibition took place at Chelsea College of Art, before moving to the Old Truman Brewery and other prestigious venues. This year, due to the pandemic, the show is online. 

Oscar’s project is multidisciplinary and covers digital, printmaking and video experimentation. His work questions our self-consciousness in the context of media exposure and pressures associated with body image. 

“It’s crazy putting lots of work and energy into a project to then see it be acknowledged and celebrated this way. I’ve seen many exhibits and to know my work will be displayed in this manner is very exciting,” he said. 

“My work is a way to get out my anxiety and express what suffering from social anxiety is like, to know that my work is now part of something bigger and can be viewed by people experiencing similar issues is very gratifying.

“Being a digital illustrator I wanted to stay in my comfort zone, but to express true anxiety and fear I decided to use media that I was a little unsure about to reflect the projects’ message. This was challenging to leave the comfort of sitting at my desk with my iPad, to then face the discomfort of using lots of resources and having to talk to lots of people. It was definitely worth it in the end.” 

Oscar’s work can be seen on You Tube. 

Chloe and Emily collaborated to curate and design the second edition of the UCSD Art Foundry Magazine. The magazine is based on the concept of bringing the online and physical existence together. All copies of the magazine are in the archives of the British Library.

“It’s very exciting for our students to be part of this prestigious exhibition,” said Pawel Szymanski, Programme Coordinator for Art & Design at South Devon College. “They are all talented, worked very hard and it’s a lasting recognition of their efforts and creative potential to have their projects selected for the highly competitive Origins 2021. I wish them every success in the future and am sure they will continue to develop and prosper.”

