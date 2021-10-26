 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

High hopes Gen Z will close the digital skills gap – but young people are in a confidence crisis

Details
Hits: 251
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Three-quarters of tech leaders think Gen Z will solve the digital skills shortage (72%), with an even higher number (77%) believing these ‘digital-natives’ have the best ability of any generation. However, while half of Gen Z have a career in tech or firm plans to pursue one in the next five years (46%), they have low confidence in their digital abilities (@CWJobsUK).

According to CWJobs’ ‘Digital Generation’ report – which surveyed 500 IT decision makers and 542 16–24-year-olds – only a quarter (24%) of young people believe their age is an advantage when applying for tech jobs. Most (56%) believe that a career in the sector seems complicated, with young women 12% more likely to think so than young men.

Beyond IT support

A widespread lack of confidence may stem from young people being unsure what a career in tech entails. In fact, tech leaders believe young tech talent is most needed in Cloud (28%), Artificial intelligence (AI) (27%) and Coding (26%). With more than a half (55%) of young people wanting more advice from school about the tech sector, and 57% seeking advice from businesses, the findings suggest a more comprehensive support and training network is needed.

The report also highlights limited support for young people after accepting a job and entering the workforce. Currently, over half of businesses (51%) say they don’t have the resources to offer Gen Z employees tech training, whilst a third (32%) of tech leaders say they wouldn’t know how to train them up properly even if the resources were available.

Dominic Harvey, Director at CWJobs, comments:

“Almost half of Generation Z could be in the UK’s digital workforce in the next five years – which is brilliant news for the sector.  But if businesses, universities, and schools don’t work together to develop their confidence, we risk alienating them before they have even started. Our advice to tech leaders who want to make the most of emerging talent is to engage Gen Z directly to reinforce the value they can deliver, communicate the importance of soft skills over hard skills, and invest in relevant training.”

Nurturing young tech talent

In addition to training and development opportunities, young people are looking for a career with purpose. More than two thirds (69%) said it was important that carbon net zero ambitions were part of a company’s values and agreed mission statements for racial diversity (65%), gender diversity (63%), neurodiversity (62%) and LGBTQ+ representation (60%) were also important.

Browne Jacobson hosts UKâ€™s largest virtual legal careers event to boost access to careers in law
Sector News
Tomorrow, (Wednesday 27th October), national law firm Browne Jacobson
Deal reached to end long running Covid safety dispute at 49 prisons
Sector News
A long running dispute between prison educators at 49 prisons in Engla
Angolan Ambassador meets students and staff at the Royal Agricultural University
Sector News
The Angolan Ambassador to the UK, His Excellency Geraldo Nunda, visite

The findings also suggest that businesses could be doing more to support Gen Z’s pastoral needs. Mental health support is in the top five perks young people are looking for, but does not feature in the top five perks actually being offered by employers.

Universal Quantum is just one example of a UK company taking action to nurture young talent and close the digital skills gap.

Samantha Edmondson, Head of Talent, said:

“The digital skills shortage is a major issue for the industry – especially in specialised areas like quantum computing. However, Gen Z want to make a difference more than any generation that came before them and can bring a great deal of enthusiasm and flair for technology to the workforce.

“The dual challenge for businesses when turning to Gen Z is identifying the right talent and ensuring they offer an attractive proposition. At Universal Quantum, we recognise that, so we ensure our quantum interns have complete autonomy over their projects, which will one day lead to a quantum computer that can solve the biggest issues in medicine, science, and engineering. It’s also important to offer the best package possible with training an essential part of it and pastoral support, whether it’s through coaching, flexible working or team socials – all things necessary for a healthy and happy workforce that’s set to change the world.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Browne Jacobson hosts UK’s largest virtual legal careers event to boost access to careers in law
Sector News
Tomorrow, (Wednesday 27th October), national law firm Browne Jacobson
Deal reached to end long running Covid safety dispute at 49 prisons
Sector News
A long running dispute between prison educators at 49 prisons in Engla
Angolan Ambassador meets students and staff at the Royal Agricultural University
Sector News
The Angolan Ambassador to the UK, His Excellency Geraldo Nunda, visite
Association of Apprentices (AoA) announces ‘Apprentices: Connect, Engage and Inspire’ - a new programme in collaboration with ITN Productions Industry News.
Sector News
Launching digitally during National Apprenticeship Week 7-13 February
New Imperial initiatives seek to break down barriers for Black-heritage students
Sector News
Imperial (@imperialcollege) has launched two new initiatives to engage
National Youth Football Association (NYFA) Sweden and ERUDIO International LTD join forces with NCFE
Sector News
International Sports Education organisation, NYFA Sweden (@NYFASweden)
Apprenticeships proving to be ticket to business success
Sector News
Apprenticeships proving to be ticket to business successAN APPRENTICE
Virtual Events and Hybrid Open Days - getting it right and getting results
Sector News
As virtual events and hybrid open days continue to be favoured in the
University of Derby’s first cohort ‘graduates’ from government’s Help to Grow scheme
Sector News
The University’s (@DerbyUni) first cohort of students has graduated
College steps in amid HGV driver shortage
Sector News
Cornwall’s largest college group (@CornwallCollege) has launched a b
Tips on how to support women experiencing menopause in the education sector
Sector News
Experts Share Tips On How To Support Women Experiencing Menopause In T
How the Covid-19 pandemic has shaped a new way of managing my level 7 Master degree apprenticeship
Sector News
It’s a pandemic, I’m a single mum with 3 boys, a school governor a

End to end learner journeys – from initial to end-point assessments - #FutureOfAssessment Episode 4

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6214)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page