LCCM announces February Box Talks aimed at those who want to pursue a career in the creative industries

London College of Creative Media (LCCM) has announced that its next Box Talks event, ‘#BOX5-BAME Game Special’, will take place on Wednesday 26 February at LCCM’s The Music Box campus.

The BAME Game Special will be led by Kwame Kwaten, Vice-chair of the Music Managers Forum (MMF), industry luminary and record producer. His flagship ‘BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) Game’ panel will also feature special guests Cookie Pryce and Jasmine Dotiwala.

The BAME Game Special for February’s Box Talks is aimed at those who want to pursue a career in the creative industries – artists, marketing, management, instrumentalists or media roles.

Kwame, Cookie and Jasmine will be explaining the music and entertainment industries and discussing their personal experiences from a British BAME perspective, being totally ‘real’ about the highs, lows and what to look out for. Previous ‘BAME Game’ guest speakers have worked with a ‘who’s who’ of BAME Talent including Prince, Jay Z, Mariah Carey, Skepta, Stormzy & Starley.

Cookie Pryce will offer her expertise to LCCM students. As a former recording artist and member of the UK hip hop group The Cookie Crew, and now Senior Label Manager at the music industry’s leading independent distributor ‘The Orchard’, Cookie has a great deal of experience to share.

Jasmine Dotiwala is a director, broadcaster and columnist with an acclaimed reputation in the media for breaking fresh British talent. As a special guest for LCCM, she has worked as head of MTV News, MTV Base and Channel 4/T4 Music Specials across her illustrious career.

Kwame Kwaten said: “The BAME Game talks came about because we regularly meet as professionals and talk off-record about how we got here as well as how navigating your way through the business is often as important as the end result.

“In discussing it openly, we learn about ways in which we can help ourselves and those around us to climb and avoid industry pitfalls. We’re all part of the music and entertainment industries but we all need to help each other in this BAME Game. If you work with a BAME person or are a BAME person you need to be at this talk – it will free you.”

JD Donovan, LCCM’s Creative Industries Liaison and programmer of Box Talks, commented: “It’s a thrill to be able to welcome Kwame, Cookie and Jasmine for #BOX5. They are all industry powerhouses who have so much good advice to share with our attendees.

“It’s incredibly important for us to break down barriers in any work environment, let alone the creative and music industries. There’s more we can all do to eliminate prejudice and create a more equal, diverse and fairer playing field for all.”

Tickets for #BOX5 are available via Eventbrite., with discounted prices for all students over the age of 16.

London College of Creative Media (LCCM) – formerly London Centre of Contemporary Music – was founded in 2002 as a music college. Its aim is to establish a new approach to teaching music that mixes an art school environment with the best of music conservatoires and universities.

LCCM has pioneered an educational model where music students have to master both performance and production – a combination that remains vital for most professionals today.

With its degrees developed and delivered by leading industry professionals, LCCM’s innovative approach to specialist education prepares students for industry and employment from the moment they start at LCCM.

