Singer Shaun Escoffery records lockdown message for Barking & Dagenham College students

Shaun Escoffery has kindly recorded a motivational lockdown message for performing arts students at his alma mater Barking & Dagenham College

The R&B singer, songwriter and Lion King the musical actor is currently at home in east London.

Shaun studied performing arts at Barking & Dagenham College in the 1990s.

He is currently on Radio 2’s A List with his first single for Universal, River;

it’s from his new album ‘Strong Enough’, the release of which has been pushed back to the summer due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, Shaun gives a pep talk to students and also sings a verse from one of his most popular songs ‘Days Like This’. 

The College’s Principal Yvonne Kelly said; “I’m over the moon that he’s done this for our students.”

 

First Charity-Funded School in Cambodia is opened by Tropic Skincare
FE Video
Today (2 Apr), @TropicSkincare Founder & CEO, Susie Ma, presented
College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London media students get a taste of the industry at Sky
FE Video
In January, a group of Level 3 Media students from @CollegeNELondon we
School designs 3D-printed parts to convert snorkels into emergency ventilator masks for NHS to fight COVID-19
FE Video
@ACSintschools designs new 3D-printed parts to convert snorkels into e

